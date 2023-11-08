Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Gatekeeper Systems' (CVE:GSI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Gatekeeper Systems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = CA$4.5m ÷ (CA$19m - CA$3.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

Thus, Gatekeeper Systems has an ROCE of 29%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 16% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Gatekeeper Systems' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Gatekeeper Systems' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

The fact that Gatekeeper Systems is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 29% on its capital. In addition to that, Gatekeeper Systems is employing 112% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Gatekeeper Systems' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you'd like to know more about Gatekeeper Systems, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

