Gatekeeper Systems Inc.'s (CVE:GSI) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Gatekeeper Systems' (CVE:GSI) stock increased significantly by 79% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Gatekeeper Systems' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Gatekeeper Systems is:

28% = CA$4.1m ÷ CA$14m (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.28 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Gatekeeper Systems' Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

To begin with, Gatekeeper Systems has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 11% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, Gatekeeper Systems' exceptional 37% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Gatekeeper Systems' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 37% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Gatekeeper Systems fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Gatekeeper Systems Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Gatekeeper Systems doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Gatekeeper Systems' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Gatekeeper Systems by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

