Gateless Adds Rick Lang as Chief Operating Officer to Help Transform AI Mortgage Experience

Innovative financial services leader to drive development and integration of AI Mortgage solutions

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateless, a visionary mortgage technology company that provides the industry with innovative solutions for the entire loan process, today announces it has brought on its first Chief Operating Officer to drive the development and adoption of its state-of-the-art AI Mortgage product offering. The new role will also lead the company's new integration and business transformation consulting services.

"Gateless is focused on using AI technology to automate the underwriting of a loan to create a seamless, intuitive, real-time experience for the customer," said Chairman Victor Ciardelli. "Adding Rick to the executive team does exactly that. His considerable leadership skills and technical expertise will ensure that we achieve our goal."

Mortgage companies nationwide are looking for innovative business process management solutions. Gateless now offers consulting services to support its customers as they embrace digitization and increase cost savings and efficiency through implementing data-driven processes.

"I'm thrilled to join Gateless as we redefine how AI Mortgage is delivered," said Lang, who has more than 25 years of experience and a proven track record of helping organizations realize their strategic visions. "Our scale, scope and combined experience allow us to solve problems others can't."

Lang has successfully driven large-scale business transformation efforts and identified expense- reduction opportunities that have yielded millions of dollars in increased revenue and superior customer experiences for his clients.

While much of Lang's recent career has focused on enabling business technology transformation and helping mortgage lenders implement and drive change, he has also held myriad executive management roles spanning sales, customer service, operations and project management.

Prior to joining Gateless, Lang spent more than six years leading the integration of Freddie Mac's origination-based technology solutions. He has also worked for industry giants such as Aegon, Prudential, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America.

Gateless was launched in March by Ciardelli, whose transformative impact on the industry includes introducing the world's first digital mortgage in 2015. Ciardelli and his team of mortgage and technology experts founded Gateless to bring the industry next-generation loan processes by eliminating underwriting limitations.

Gateless' award-winning suite of AI Mortgage technology, which includes AI Underwriter™, has been used to close more than 500,000 loans and can accelerate the loan process by up to 10 days, from application to full approval.

About Gateless, Inc.

Gateless, an innovative mortgage technology company, combines veteran industry expertise with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create real, proven solutions that span the entire mortgage process. Founded by Guaranteed Rate President and CEO Victor Ciardelli, the company was formed when Guaranteed Rate acquired AI Foundry, a business unit of Kodak Alaris. The solutions provided by Gateless incorporate the latest in AI with patent-pending machine learning and machine-vision technology that help automate the mortgage process, increase productivity and lower costs.

