This Gateley (Holdings) Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Viewing insider transactions for Gateley (Holdings) Plc's (LON:GTLY ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Gateley (Holdings) Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by David Wilton is the biggest insider purchase of Gateley (Holdings) shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£1.45. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. David Wilton was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

AIM:GTLY Insider Trading Volume January 20th 2024

Insider Ownership Of Gateley (Holdings)

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.8% of Gateley (Holdings) shares, worth about UK£5.4m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Gateley (Holdings) Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Gateley (Holdings) insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Gateley (Holdings).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

