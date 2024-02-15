Gateley (Holdings) Plc's (LON:GTLY) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Gateley (Holdings)'s (LON:GTLY) recent performance, when its stock has declined 14% over the past month. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Gateley (Holdings)'s ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Gateley (Holdings) is:

16% = UK£14m ÷ UK£83m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.16 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Gateley (Holdings)'s Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To begin with, Gateley (Holdings) seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 12%. Probably as a result of this, Gateley (Holdings) was able to see a decent growth of 6.7% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Gateley (Holdings)'s net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 9.6% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for GTLY? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Gateley (Holdings) Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 66% (or a retention ratio of 34%) for Gateley (Holdings) suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Gateley (Holdings) has paid dividends over a period of eight years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 64% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Gateley (Holdings) is predicted to rise to 24% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Gateley (Holdings) certainly does have some positive factors to consider. The company has grown its earnings moderately as previously discussed. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be quite low. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

