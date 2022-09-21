U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.93
    -66.00 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,183.78
    -522.45 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,220.19
    -204.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.16
    -25.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.05
    -0.89 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.20
    +11.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    +0.42 (+2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9842
    -0.0131 (-1.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1274
    -0.0106 (-0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0490
    +0.3460 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,541.58
    -507.24 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.15
    -3.73 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Gates Foundation Announces $1.27 Billion in Health and Development Commitments to Advance Progress Toward the Global Goals

0
·7 min read

First in-person Goalkeepers event since 2019 convenes global changemakers to highlight the urgency of achieving a more equitable world by 2030

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- During United Nations General Assembly week, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation—alongside governments, philanthropies, the private sector, NGOs, and global and community leaders—announced commitments totalling $1.27 billion to improve and save millions of lives.

The funding will address overlapping global crises that have reversed the progress already made toward achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (Global Goals). The foundation's sixth annual Goalkeepers Report notes that nearly every indicator of the Global Goals is off track at the halfway point for achieving them by 2030. Despite these challenges, the report highlights opportunities to accelerate progress by investing in long-term solutions and innovative approaches to entrenched issues, including poverty, inequality, and climate change.

"This week has underscored the urgency of the challenges we face, and the promise of sustainable solutions that save and improve lives," said Mark Suzman, Gates Foundation CEO. "We can get back on track toward the SDGs, but it's going to take a new level of collaboration and investment from every sector. That's why our foundation is significantly stepping up our commitment to help confront crises now and ensure long-term impact across critical determinants of health and development."

Today's Goalkeepers event convened global leaders and changemakers to discuss current and future efforts to achieve the Global Goals. Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister of Spain; Bill Gates; Melinda French Gates; more than 300 young changemakers; and other emerging and established leaders from around the world participated in the event.

"The last time we gathered in person for Goalkeepers, we talked about how the most well-intentioned programs can perpetuate inequities if the communities they want to reach aren't involved in the design," said Co-chair Melinda French Gates. "A lot has changed since 2019, but one thing hasn't: We won't make progress toward the Global Goals unless those with lived experiences have a seat at the table. I'm proud of our Goalkeepers Award winners and the many partners from all corners of the world who are working to develop this next generation of leaders."

Also today, at the Global Fund Replenishment Conference, governments and the private sector joined together to pledge a record-high level of commitment that will advance the goal of achieving good health and well-being for all. The funding will go toward the Global Fund's goal of saving 20 million more lives from HIV, TB, and malaria; building more resilient health systems to prevent future pandemics; and putting the world back on track to end these diseases by 2030. Today's pledge includes the foundation's largest commitment yet to the Global Fund of $912 million.

"We see the greatest progress when governments, the private sector, and local communities collaborate in global health programs," said Bill Gates, co-chair. "The commitment this week to combat preventable diseases and save millions more lives through the Global Fund replenishment is a great step forward in getting back on track to reach the Sustainable Development Goals."

Accelerating Progress Toward Global Goals
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced the following commitments this week:

  • $912 million pledge to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria
    This is the foundation's largest commitment yet to the Global Fund. Since 2002, health programs supported by the Global Fund partnership have saved 50 million lives. This funding will help accelerate efforts to end HIV, TB, and malaria by 2030 and build resilient health systems needed to protect against future pandemics. It also will be instrumental in reducing the disproportionate impact of these diseases on women and girls.

  • $100 million to help alleviate the food crisis disproportionately impacting communities in Africa and South Asia and address its underlying causes

This funding will go to:

  •  

In addition, the foundation will double its previous commitment to the Child Nutrition Fund—from $10 million to $20 million. Our investment will support the fund's expansion beyond ready-to-use therapeutic food to include preventative nutrition products for both women and children.

  • $200 million to expand global Digital Public Infrastructure
    This funding will help expand infrastructure that low- and middle-income countries can use to become more resilient to crises such as food shortages, public health threats, and climate change, as well as to aid in pandemic and economic recovery. This infrastructure encompasses tools such as interoperable payment systems, digital ID, data-sharing systems, and civil registry databases.

  • $50 million to Partners in Health Scholarship Fund to attend the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) in Rwanda
    This commitment will help catalyze efforts to raise $200 million. The scholarship fund will support students, 75% of whom are women, to attend UGHE and help accelerate efforts to increase the number of health care workers in Rwanda and around the world.

Celebrating Global Goalkeepers
In recognition of the remarkable work of world leaders to advance the Global Goals, the foundation also announced the winners of its 2022 Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards on September 20.

  • Progress AwardDr. Radhika Batra, co-founder of the nonprofit organization Every Infant Matters, which provides last-mile health solutions to disadvantaged children in India

  • Changemaker AwardZahra Joya, a journalist from Afghanistan who founded and self-funded Rukhshana Media, an online news agency focused exclusively on covering issues that affect the women of Afghanistan

  • Campaign AwardVanessa Nakate, a climate justice activist from Uganda and founder of the Africa-based Rise Up Movement and the Green Schools Project

  • Global Goalkeeper AwardUrsula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission

Note to editors

Media inquiries should be directed to media@gatesfoundation.org.

Goalkeepers Report 2022

About the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Guided by the belief that every life has equal value, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation works to help all people lead healthy, productive lives. In developing countries, it focuses on improving people's health and giving them the chance to lift themselves out of hunger and extreme poverty. In the United States, it seeks to ensure that all people—especially those with the fewest resources—have access to the opportunities they need to succeed in school and life. Based in Seattle, Washington, the foundation is led by CEO Mark Suzman, under the direction of Co-chairs Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates and the board of trustees.

About Goalkeepers
Goalkeepers is the foundation's campaign to accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (or Global Goals). Goalkeepers publishes an annual report alongside hosting an event, facilitating a yearly awards program, and convening a global community of collaborative and diverse changemakers who believe that progress is possible, but not inevitable.

About the Global Goals
On September 25, 2015, at the United Nations headquarters in New York, 193 world leaders committed to the 17 Global Goals. These are a series of ambitious objectives and targets to achieve three extraordinary things by 2030: end poverty, fight inequality and injustice, and fix climate change.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gates-foundation-announces-1-27-billion-in-health-and-development-commitments-to-advance-progress-toward-the-global-goals-301630300.html

SOURCE Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/21/c4100.html

Recommended Stories

  • What Younger Employees Want: The Chance To Do Good in the World

    Gen Z and millennial workers are looking for more than a paycheck — they want purpose.

  • How to help Pakistan as it struggles with relentless flooding

    How you can help Pakistan after flooding devastates a third of the country.

  • How to help Puerto Rico in wake of Hurricane Fiona

    The U.S. territory is continuing to recover from Hurricane Fiona, which knocked out power and water to most of the island. See who's accepting donations to provide relief.

  • Europe Is Running Out of Safe Assets

    As the European Central Bank raises interest rates and the eurozone edges closer to a recession, investors may not have enough places to hide.

  • Market Indigestion, Global Inflation, Auto Supply Chains, and Halloween Spending

    We can all agree how Fed Chair Powell chooses his words and the message he sends in tomorrow's presser will be critical.

  • Strength Seen in Wix.com (WIX): Can Its 15.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Wix.com (WIX) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Conglomerates Names

    Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • WarnerMedia Ad Veteran Ryan Spicer Joins Atmosphere as Streaming Network’s Chief Revenue Officer

    Ryan Spicer, after more than 14 years with WarnerMedia and Turner Broadcasting, is joining Atmosphere, which operates a national out-of-home streaming news and entertainment network, to lead ad sales in the role of chief revenue officer. Most recently, Spicer served as VP of sales and partnerships for WarnerMedia Digital, which is now part of Warner […]

  • Haleon believes it is not liable for any potential Zantac liabilities

    LONDON (Reuters) -Haleon believes it is not liable for any claims that may arise from U.S. litigation over the heartburn drug Zantac, the London-listed company's CEO Brian McNamara told Reuters on Tuesday. Zantac, originally marketed by a forerunner of GSK , has been sold by several companies at different times, including Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim and Sanofi as well as a plethora of generic drugmakers. Haleon, spun out of GSK as an independent company in July as the world's biggest standalone consumer health business, comprises consumer health assets once owned by GSK and Pfizer.

  • America's Top Local TV Firm Eyes Breakout, Hires Controversial Host

    With former CNN host Chris Cuomo set to helm a new network show, Nexstar Media looks to produce a new breakout.

  • With Upcoming Contentious Meeting, This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Spectrum Pharma

    On Tuesday, the FDA released briefing documents related to Spectrum Pharmaceutical Inc's (NASDAQ: SPPI) application for poziotinib for treating patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC. HC Wainwright says that though they were ready for a contentious ODAC meeting, the questions and the text in the ODAC briefing documents suggest a more argumentative meeting than expected. The analyst reiterates the Buy rating but cuts the price target from $12 to $9. "We understood t

  • Chinese Banks Keep Lending Rates Unchanged After PBOC Pauses

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks kept their main lending rates unchanged after the central bank paused its monetary easing and defended a weakening yuan, though a cut is still expected by economists in the coming months to counter headwinds to growth. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and S

  • AMP handed $9.7 million penalty for charging pensioners 'fees for no service'

    The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) had alleged in 2018 that companies related to the wealth manager charged fees from customers despite being notified that they were no longer able to access the advice. Between July 2015 and September 2018, AMP entities deducted A$356,188 in fees even though they were aware that the members had ceased their employment and could no longer receive advice services, the court found. "Although AMP has remediated A$691,032 to affected customers, the court found AMP failed to investigate whether or not there was a systemic issue, despite many complaints over a lengthy period of time," ASIC said.

  • Africa Poised for Rate-Hike Week, Though Outliers Multiply

    (Bloomberg) -- Africa’s three biggest economies are poised to raise interest rates this week, while policy makers in several other countries stake out different approaches to navigate inflation shocks and bring prices under control.Most Read from BloombergPutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into Ch

  • CEO of Crypto Exchange Kraken Steps Down

    Jesse Powell, an early bitcoin backer and co-founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, plans to step down from his role as chief executive, the company said on Wednesday. Dave Ripley, the current chief operating officer, will succeed Mr. Powell. Kraken’s largest shareholder, Mr. Powell will remain on the board as chairman.

  • How To Convert to a Roth IRA: Rollover Rules

    A Roth IRA rollover moves money from a traditional IRA into a Roth. There are many good reasons to make the switch, but watch out for the taxes.

  • U.S. stocks open higher as Fed policy decision looms

    U.S. stocks opened higher Wednesday, as investors wait for the Federal Reserve to announce its decision on the size of its interest rate hike. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The Fed's statement will be released at 2 p.m. Eastern time, with central bank Chair Jerome Powell scheduled for a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Investors have been anticipati

  • BorgWarner Bolsters Fast-Charging Capabilities Via This Acquisition In China

    BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) has entered into an Equity Transfer Agreement with Hubei Surpass Sun Electric (SSE) to acquire the latter's Electric Vehicle Solution, Smart Grid and Smart Energy businesses. The transaction has an enterprise value of up to RMB 410 million, RMB 267 million of which will be delivered at or soon after closing. The remaining RMB 143 million could be paid in contingent payments over approximately two years following the closing. Related: BorgWarner Shares Gain On Q2 Result

  • 40 Under 40: Remi Korenblit, Wilson Sonsini

    Remi Korenblit a newly minted Seattle-based partner at Wilson Sonsini, specializes in "bet the company" mergers and acquisitions, including Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter.

  • No one's using crypto to pay for things anymore, JPMorgan payments boss says

    JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payment, Takis Georgakopoulos, says the demand for crypto has plummeted.