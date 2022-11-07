U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,788.50
    +9.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,508.00
    +80.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,921.25
    +31.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.40
    +6.70 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.10
    -0.51 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.00
    +3.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    20.77
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9994
    +0.0033 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1570
    +0.0010 (+0.02%)
     

  • Vix

    25.39
    +0.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1467
    +0.0091 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3490
    -0.3050 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,724.47
    -494.39 (-2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.02
    +8.98 (+1.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.12
    -22.72 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Gates Foundation Calls for Bold and Immediate Action at COP27, Announces New Commitment to Meet the Climate Adaptation Needs of Smallholder Farmers

·5 min read

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation echoed African leaders' calls for countries to rapidly scale-up finance for climate adaptation and pledged to invest $1.4 billion to help smallholder farmers address the immediate and long-term impacts of climate change. The announcement was made by Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

For many regions, climate change is a food and economic crisis without precedent. More than 2 billion people depend on smallholder farms for food and income, yet less than 2% of global climate finance is devoted to helping these farms adapt to climate change. Food and economic crises will last longer and become more severe as climate threats escalate and further threaten food security by limiting smallholder farmers' yields and resilience.

"The effects of climate change have already been devastating, and every moment the world delays action, more people suffer, and the solutions become more complex and costly," said Suzman. "Our commitment will help smallholder farmers adapt today and build resilience for the future. It is essential for this climate summit to produce bold commitments that address immediate and long-term needs. Leaders must listen to the voices of African farmers and governments to understand their priorities and respond with urgency."

The foundation's commitment will fund immediate action and long-term initiatives over four years to help smallholder farmers in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia build resilience and food security. Funding will focus on spurring African-led innovation to build a pipeline of climate-smart agriculture projects, new applications of digital technologies, climate-smart innovations for smallholder livestock farming, and support for women smallholder farmers to capitalize on their untapped potential.

"Women in rural Africa are the backbone of their food systems, but they have never had equal access to the resources they need to reach their full potential or build resilience to looming climate threats," said Melinda French Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "As the climate crisis accelerates, women's vital role in their economies is too important to overlook. With the right financing and marketing support, women smallholder farmers could earn more in a day than they currently earn in a month, ultimately transforming these regional food systems and unlocking a healthier, more sustainable, and more prosperous future for families and communities across the continent."

To improve the livelihoods of rural women in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, the foundation is deepening its ongoing partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). The goal is to scale up initiatives that empower women farmers, support innovations at the nexus of gender and climate adaptation, and increase climate finance that gives rural women better access to the climate-smart resources they need to strengthen food systems.

To accelerate the development of new adaptation innovations, the foundation is continuing to work with a coalition of partners to double the budget for the CGIAR agriculture research system. The CGIAR Excellence in Agronomy initiative partners with African research institutes, local businesses, and farmer organizations. Together, they are using big data, analytics, and digital platforms to deliver insights that can boost incomes, food security, and ecosystem health in smallholder farming communities.

"The climate crisis is causing enormous harm every day as it jeopardizes entire regions of people and economies," said Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "More funding is necessary to ensure agricultural and technological innovations are widely available to vulnerable communities, helping them to adapt to climate change, save lives and increase economic growth."

Additional investments included in the commitment announced today will support:

  • The Africa Adaptation Initiative (AAI) to quickly build a pipeline of climate-smart agriculture projects across 23 countries in Africa. Funding will provide targeted support for the technical capacity, planning, and project development required to implement programs.

  • The development of new applications of digital technologies to ensure smallholder farmers can anticipate and respond to climate threats. This includes an innovative weather intelligence platform developed through a new partnership between the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) and TomorrowNow, which provides climate-smart agriculture strategies to farmers in East Africa via text messages.

  • African-led innovations to develop climate-smart options for improving livestock health and productivity while also reducing their climate footprint. This will be done in partnership with Canada's International Development Research Center (IDRC).

This funding builds on more than a decade of investments and the foundation's recent announcement during the United Nations General Assembly of $100 million in funding to help alleviate the current food crisis in Africa and South Asia and address its underlying causes. It also builds on funding commitments focused on agriculture adaptation made at previous climate summits:

About the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Guided by the belief that every life has equal value, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation works to help all people lead healthy, productive lives. In developing countries, it focuses on improving people's health and giving them the chance to lift themselves out of hunger and extreme poverty. In the United States, it seeks to ensure that all people—especially those with the fewest resources—have access to the opportunities they need to succeed in school and life. Based in Seattle, Washington, the foundation is led by CEO Mark Suzman, under the direction of Co-chairs Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates and the board of trustees.

Media contact: media@gatesfoundation.org
More on the Gates Foundation's Agricultural Development work
Agricultural Development Media Assets

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gates-foundation-calls-for-bold-and-immediate-action-at-cop27-announces-new-commitment-to-meet-the-climate-adaptation-needs-of-smallholder-farmers-301669067.html

SOURCE Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • What is COP27 and why is it important?

    This year's climate summit comes amid spiralling energy costs and diplomatic tensions.

  • Royal Yacht Britannia replacement championed by Boris Johnson is sunk by Rishi Sunak

    A new national flagship championed by Boris Johnson to drive trade deals in post-Brexit Britain is dead after Rishi Sunak pulled the plug on the £250million publicly funded project, The Telegraph can disclose.

  • Gates Foundation gives $1.4 billion climate help to smallholder farmers

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged $1.4 billion to help smallholder farmers cope with the impacts of climate change, part of efforts at global climate talks in Egypt to scale up supply of so-called adaptation finance. The world is currently not doing enough to help poorer nations withstand the effects of global warming, the United Nations said last week. The Gates Foundation's commitment, announced at the COP27 conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, will help smallholder farmers in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia build resilience into their work practices and improve food security.

  • Apple warns of iPhone shipment delays due to 'significantly reduced capacity' at Foxconn's Zhengzhou facility

    The Covid-19 lockdown at the Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou will affect production and shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max lines for the coming holiday shopping season, Apple said in a statement, breaking its silence on the recent chaos at the world's largest iPhone factory. "The facility [at Foxconn Zhengzhou] is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity ... we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated," the company said on Sunday.

  • At least 9 injured in Philadelphia shooting after multiple people started firing at a crowd

    At least nine people were injured in Philadelphia, four critically, after multiple shooters started firing at a crowd Saturday night, police said.

  • Fire engulfs high-rise near Dubai's Burj Khalifa

    STORY: Eyewitness video captured the flames blazing along the length of the building.Photographs taken in daylight later on Monday showed damage to the structure.

  • Lord Lucan 'is exact match for Australian pensioner', facial recognition expert claims

    Lord Lucan and a pensioner in Australia have been matched as “the same individual” by a facial recognition expert who unmasked the Skripal poisoners and Jamal Khashoggi’s killers.

  • Home Depot workers vote against unionizing U.S. store

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Home Depot Inc retail workers voted against forming a union at a location in Pennsylvania, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said late on Saturday. One hundred and sixty five employees at a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, store voted against joining the independent union Home Depot Workers United as opposed to 51 employees who were in favor of the union, resulting in the union not securing the needed majority, according to a tally by the NLRB. Home Depot did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment regarding the outcome of the voting.

  • Man who stole $14 in 2002 released from prison after 20 years

    20 years into serving a life sentence for stealing $14, a Black man was released from a California prison last […] The post Man who stole $14 in 2002 released from prison after 20 years appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 100-year-old Panamanian community to move to mainland as sea level rises over island

    When the tide rises, water is already coming into some houses

  • Former MoviePass executives hit with criminal fraud charges

    Two former executives at MoviePass and its parent company face federal criminal charges for allegedly defrauding investors.

  • ‘The Command Fled’: Putin’s Own Troops Keep Humiliating Him

    GettyIt only took a few hours after Russia’s Vladimir Putin hailed his mobilization as a sparkling success Friday for a torrent of humiliating reports to emerge that suggest the war effort has been more successful in turning the country against him than defeating mythical Nazis in Ukraine.The most staggering contradiction to the Russian president’s boastful claims came perhaps in Kazan, where dozens of drafted troops were captured on video late Friday berating military leadership outside a colle

  • COP27 Latest: Germany’s Scholz Accused of ‘Energy Colonialism’

    (Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said the US, China and other non-European rich nations must pay “their share” to help poorer nations deal with climate change.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SitePutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New Phase“We need th

  • Frenchman designs smart bracelet aimed at protecting women from assault, inspired by a painful personal experience

    Alexandre Cerret will never forget the phone call he received three years ago, when what was supposed to be a regular evening turned into a nightmare. He was living in central Paris at the time, waiting for his girlfriend to come home from a night out near the Eiffel Tower. She was late and he was worried. When he finally received her call, she told him that she had been stopped by a stranger as she walked to her car, who then attacked and raped her. Do you have questions about the biggest topic

  • Between Kanye and the Midterms, the Unsettling Stream of Antisemitism

    Simon Taylor was on his way to an appointment in Flatbush, Brooklyn, when he pulled into a local filling station one afternoon last week. It was a lovely fall day in New York, but as he began to fuel up, the climate turned sour: Another customer, spotting the skullcap atop Rabbi Taylor’s head, launched into an expletive-laden rant about how much he hated Jews and then, when the rabbi photographed his license plate, started chasing him with an upraised fist. Taylor, a 38-year-old father of five w

  • Sri Lankan T20 World Cup player charged with rape in Sydney

    Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been charged over the sexual assault of a woman after being arrested in his Sydney hotel early Sunday. Police said detectives began an investigation on Saturday after receiving reports that a 29-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted at a Rose Bay home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs earlier in the week.

  • UPS says it wants 800-plus seasonal workers in the region this year

    Brown Christmas: UPS opens up seasonal hiring nationwide and in Triad as it prepares for surge in online retailing.

  • Fairfield police release body camera of officer shooting man in Fairfield Township

    The Fairfield Township Police Department released body camera footage on Friday of an officer shooting a man armed with a hammer and knife.

  • COP27 finance: Will richer nations hand over the cash?

    Negotiations on money and compensation are expected to be the main sticking point at this year's climate summit.

  • Pope ends Bahrain trip with visit to Gulf's oldest church

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Reuters) -Pope Francis departed from Bahrain on Sunday after a four-day trip that culminated with a visit to the Gulf's oldest Catholic church, where he told bishops, priests and nuns to remain united as they ministered to the faithful in the majority Muslim area. The last event was at Sacred Heart church, built in 1939 on land donated by the then-ruler, putting Bahrain on the road to becoming one of the most accommodating countries in the region for non-Muslims. Bahrain has two Catholic churches, including a modern cathedral that is the largest church on the Arabian Peninsula, and has about 160,000 Catholics, most of them foreign workers.