Want a 1972 Ford Bronco turned into an EV? It'll cost you $380,000
While it seems we won’t have to wait much longer for Ford to , it probably won’t have the same classic styling as the 1972 version of the SUV. But if you have at least $260,000 in the bank, a company called will happily build you a vintage Bronco that’s specced like a modern EV. This week, it announced two new models, the Fuelie Electric and Luxe-GT Electric, that feature 220 kW electric motors that the company claims can accelerate the former gas-guzzler from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than five seconds.
Range on the less expensive Fuelie model comes in at a claimed 200 miles, while the Luxe-GT (pictured throughout), which starts at an eye-watering $380,000, can travel up to 300 miles on a single charge. Other noteworthy features include 18-inch wheels that Gateway Bronco has fitted with Wilwood disc brakes and 33-inch Toyo tires. You also get a seven-year warranty on the electric drivetrain. Oh, and the interior looks sublime.
Even when you account for inflation and the cost of all the modern technology Gateway Bronco has included in the Fuelie and Luxe-GT, a minimum of $260,000 is a lot of money for a restomod of a car that cost $2,194 in 1966. But it’s about the going rate for . You could do the work yourself once automakers like Chevy later in the year, but you’re still likely looking at an expensive project.