Update from Gateway Casinos and Entertainment

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Gateway Casinos and Entertainment locations in Ontario will remain closed until at least Friday, April 21, 2023 as we continue the work to restore our IT systems.

Earlier today, we also informed the public that due to the ongoing cyber security incident, Casino Rama Resort had made the decision to postpone the following shows. The Chris de Burgh concert scheduled for Friday, April 21 has been postponed to Thursday, April 27 and The Warrant, Quiet Riot and Helix concert scheduled for Saturday, April 22 has also been postponed, with a new date to be confirmed.



Also as of today, April 19, 2023, we do not have any evidence that personal information has been affected. We want to reiterate that we have notified the relevant privacy officials about the incident and are working hard at restoring our systems.



We appreciate the continued patience of our employees, customers and government partners as we work to reopen our properties in Ontario, and will continue to provide further updates to the public regarding our reopening.

SOURCE Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/19/c4274.html