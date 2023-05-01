U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

Update from Gateway Casinos and Entertainment

CNW Group
·1 min read

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Gateway Casinos and Entertainment is pleased to announce that Gateway Casinos London will be the next location to re-open as part of our phased plan that began on Saturday.

Gateway Casinos London will be re-opening as of 12:00PM on Monday, May 1, 2023.  Both slots and table games will be available for customers to enjoy along with the Getaway Restaurant. Further information can be found at www.gatewaycasinos.com.

Please continue to visit the Gateway property websites or social channels for the most up to date information. We look forward to welcoming our customers and employees back.

Open locations:

Property

Re-Opening Date/Time

Hours of Operation

Gateway Casinos Innisfil

Now Open

24 hours

Gateway Casinos London

May 1, 2023 • 12:00pm

24 hours

 

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/01/c2331.html