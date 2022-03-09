GATEWAY CELEBRATES OPENING OF CASCADES CASINO NORTH BAY

$41 Million Investment in North Bay Features Exciting Dining, Gaming and Entertainment Options

$41 Million investment, 200 new jobs

300 slots, 6 live gaming tables and 10 virtual tables

Signature restaurant brand, MATCH Eatery & Public House, Plus Summit Bar

NORTH BAY, ON, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited ("Gateway") is excited to officially open Cascades Casino North Bay (Cascades) at 300 Pinewood Park Drive. Cascades will feature 300 slots and 6 table games and 10 virtual tables as well as Gateway's signature restaurant brand, MATCH Eatery & Public House. The new casino represents an investment of $41 million in North Bay and the creation of 200 new jobs.

Central to Gateway's success has been the development of proprietary casino and restaurant brands. The Cascades brand is built around the design inspiration of "Play". Gateway has successful Cascades properties in Chatham, Ontario and Langley, Kamloops and Penticton, BC.

Gateway Casino's signature restaurant brand MATCH Eatery & Public House offers the welcoming experience of a neighbourhood pub with the high energy and excitement of a sports bar, plus live entertainment. MATCH will welcome families with children and there's a menu to suit every taste. The beautiful and spacious outdoor patio also offers a three-season dining experience starting through the spring, summer and fall with cooling mist dispensed on those hot summer days and outdoor firepit heaters when the temperatures drop.

"This is an exciting and long-awaited day for North Bay, Gateway Casinos and all our customers and employees. This new attraction is testimony to the resiliency and determination of many over the past two years as the pandemic created many challenges. Today we unveil a state-of-the-art entertainment destination that families and friends can enjoy from all around the region," said Gateway CEO Tony Santo.

A commitment to responsible gambling is integral to how Gateway operates in Ontario including OLG's PlaySmart program. Together with OLG and other government partners, Gateway will continue to implement responsible gambling initiatives at all properties across Canada.

A grand opening event, with an official opening ceremony of the new Cascades Casino North Bay, is planned for later this spring.

For more information about Cascades Casino North Bay please go to https://northbay.cascadescasino.ca/.

About Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited ("Gateway") is one of the largest and most diversified gaming and entertainment companies in Canada with 27 gaming properties in British Columbia and Ontario and two additional properties in Edmonton, Alberta. As at March 16, 2020, immediately prior to the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions, our operations comprised of 26 gaming properties in British Columbia and Ontario, with 12,971 slot machines, 365 table games (inclusive of 41 poker tables), 902 bingo seats and 79 food and beverage ("F&B") outlets. As at July 14, 2021, we had approximately 6,500 employees in British Columbia and Ontario. A multi-pronged growth strategy has seen Gateway diversify and expand its product offering, including developing proprietary casino and restaurant brands, dramatically improving the gaming customer experience while attracting new customers. Some of Gateway's proprietary brands include Match Eatery & Public House, Atlas Steak + Fish and the new Halley's Club. In 2017, Gateway celebrated 25 years in the business of gaming and entertainment in Canada. Additional information is available at www.gatewaycasinos.com.

