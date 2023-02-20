STAVANGER, Norway, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway.fm , the first truly decentralized blockchain infrastructure node provider, has raised $4.6 million USD in a combined seed funding round led by Lemniscap, with participation from CMT Digital Ventures, the LAO DAO, Folius Ventures, TRGC, Metaweb Ventures, Very Early Ventures, Factor Ventures, Fantom Foundation and Unstoppable Domains Ventures, among others.

Gateway.fm Secures $4.6 Million to Democratise Access to Scalable Web3 Infrastructure

The funding will be used to expedite product development and the provision of advanced staking services while driving user acquisition and recruitment efforts, with a particular emphasis on scaling the company's engineering department.

Across the blockchain sector, the node infrastructure landscape has been largely dominated by a few select industry players. In today's multi-blockchain environment, there is a pronounced market demand for infrastructure products and services supporting multiple blockchains. Moreover, there is a growing class of fintechs looking to expand their service scope and break into the blockchain space. To do so requires robust, reliable infrastructure.

As a leading Web3 infrastructure company, Gateway.fm is focused on building decentralized RPC solutions that don't rely on centralized services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS). To date, the company has received strong market validation for its 'Grow', 'Access' and 'Jumpstart' solutions from a range of notable industry heavyweights including 1inch, Gnosis, Ethereum Foundation, NEAR and Polygon Labs.

The Gateway Grow solution is built for institutional staking validators across several Proof-of-Stake (POS) chains like Ethereum, Gnosis and IXO. Gateway Access is the company's dedicated, cost-effective RPC node service built for scale, which currently supports ETH, Fantom, NEAR and Gnosis. Gateway Jumpstart enables new blockchains, appchains and protocols to accelerate mainnet launch and drive user adoption.

Cuautemoc Weber, Co-Founder and CEO of Gateway.fm said: "Today's announcement represents a firm stamp of approval for our product suite from a collection of top global investment visionaries. Alongside Igor Mandrigin, my Gateway co-founder and CTO, I've felt that the spirit of decentralisation at the heart of the Web3 movement has been undermined by limited access to scalable infrastructure. No more. We want to provide reliable node infrastructure, best-in-class validators and robust dev tooling to help Web3 projects scale at pace, while enticing financial institutions and enterprises to explore blockchain technology with confidence."

Roderik van der Graaf, Founder of Lemniscap, said: "At Lemniscap, we have a keen interest in driving forward sophisticated multi-chain infrastructure and tooling. With a set of elite-grade, next-gen tools, Gateway is broadening the inclusivity, availability and reliability of blockchain networks and protocols. The team is composed of distinguished leaders across the fields of blockchain, distributed software, fintech, information security and telecommunications – providing excellent infrastructure solutions tailored to projects' networking needs, while facilitating a new wave of Web3 innovation."

About Gateway.fm

Gateway.fm is the first truly decentralised high-performance blockchain infra/node provider, building globally distributed, multi-chain infrastructure designed to help Web3 projects scale seamlessly without allocating resources to configuring or maintaining servers.

About Lemniscap

Lemniscap is an investment firm specializing in investments in emerging crypto assets and blockchain startups. Since its founding in 2017, Lemniscap has funded multiple investments in the crypto blockchain space, on the core belief that blockchain technology will upend traditional business models, resulting in profound changes in the world economy. The Lemniscap team consists of talented people with backgrounds in financial markets, PE/VC, technology and entrepreneurship. For more information, visit https://lemniscap.com/ .

