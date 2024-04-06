Gateway Plaza: New office, retail space in town

Apr. 6—New business and retail space, with a price tag of $1.3 million, is coming to Claremore.

Property manager Levi Green, with Piper Management, confirmed the office and business center, called Gateway Plaza, will soon be under construction on land at 2251 N. Highway 88.

Located north of Rogers State University and Northeast Tech, the property being developed by owner Smith Construction will offer eight 1,500-square-foot units, with an added 500 square feet of mezzanine and plenty of parking.

Make that seven units available: One of the eight is already spoken for, as the new provider of state drivers licensing and testing services has been given the go-ahead by city and county officials to to enter a lease agreement.

Green said others are interested including an insurance company and a hair salon, and they are talking with two national sandwich shops.

The timeline for occupancy is sometime around the end of September.

Green said he originally purchased the property with the intent to develop it himself. Then he met Mark and Rick Smith, and they are taking it to a new level. Green's role is to recruit tenants.

Details about the new Gateway Plaza — including an artist rendering, along with building plans and layout schematics — can be found at the Piper Management website, piperok.com. Other available residential and commercial sites throughout Claremore are also featured on the site.

Green said Piper Management currently manages over 100 units.

Green is a Rogers County resident, "30 years born and raised here," he said. He attended Sequoyah Schools.

Green said the Smiths are literally moving money from California to Claremore and are "making our city better." Rick Smith is also a local resident.

A visit to Piperok.com shows commercial locations available including the FP Office Building near the hospital, PEH Corner off South 4170 Road and the Riggs Business Building at 1621 N. Lynn Riggs.

The website promotes the $17 million expansion planned for the Will Rogers Memorial Museum and the future $2 billion theme park, American Heartland, planned 45 minutes away near Vinita, as well as local restaurants and tourist sites.