Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,308.50
    +50.31 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,407.58
    +288.01 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,431.34
    +211.51 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.56
    +14.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.81
    +0.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.00
    +15.20 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    +0.75 (+3.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0592
    +0.0039 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7840
    +0.0670 (+1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2238
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2740
    +0.7860 (+0.53%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,970.48
    +268.38 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    594.04
    +8.96 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.58
    +43.04 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,994.67
    -80.69 (-0.26%)
     

Gateway Spoon Café and Grill opens for business in Holland

Austin Metz, Holland Sentinel
·1 min read
Gateway Spoon Café and Grill opened to the public Thursday, Oct. 5, where Denny's once stood.
Gateway Spoon Café and Grill opened to the public Thursday, Oct. 5, where Denny's once stood.

HOLLAND — Gateway Spoon Café and Grill opened to the public Thursday, Oct. 5, where Denny's once stood.

The local restaurant is a partnership between Gateway Mission and Creative Dining Services at 631 E. 24th St.

More: New breakfast, lunch restaurant will employ members of Gateway programs

Located adjacent to the Gateway Center, the restaurant offers dine-in and to-go options for breakfast and lunch, plus a separate café with additional seating and a grab-and-go counter for coffee, tea and baked goods.

Customers enjoy a meal during the grand opening of Gateway Spoon Café and Grill on Thursday, Oct. 5.
Customers enjoy a meal during the grand opening of Gateway Spoon Café and Grill on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Menu items include a smoked brisket biscuit, a farmer’s breakfast and a breakfast bowl.

The restaurant joins the list of businesses the organization uses to provide on-the-job training, including the Gateway Store, Gateway Detailing and the online Gateway Bookstore.

Located adjacent to the Gateway Center, Gateway Spoon offers dine-in and to-go options for breakfast and lunch.
Located adjacent to the Gateway Center, Gateway Spoon offers dine-in and to-go options for breakfast and lunch.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

The restaurant will be open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, with the café open one hour longer.

For more information, visit gatewayspoon.com.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Gateway Spoon Café and Grill opens for business in Holland

Advertisement