Gateway Spoon Café and Grill opens for business in Holland

HOLLAND — Gateway Spoon Café and Grill opened to the public Thursday, Oct. 5, where Denny's once stood.

The local restaurant is a partnership between Gateway Mission and Creative Dining Services at 631 E. 24th St.

Located adjacent to the Gateway Center, the restaurant offers dine-in and to-go options for breakfast and lunch, plus a separate café with additional seating and a grab-and-go counter for coffee, tea and baked goods.

Customers enjoy a meal during the grand opening of Gateway Spoon Café and Grill on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Menu items include a smoked brisket biscuit, a farmer’s breakfast and a breakfast bowl.

The restaurant joins the list of businesses the organization uses to provide on-the-job training, including the Gateway Store, Gateway Detailing and the online Gateway Bookstore.

The restaurant will be open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, with the café open one hour longer.

For more information, visit gatewayspoon.com.

