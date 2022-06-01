U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

Gator Bio Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with I&L Biosystems

The next gen BLI technology now available in Europe

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gator Bio, the next gen Biolayer Interferometry solutions company, has signed an agreement with I&L Biosystems GmbH, a distributor of innovative biomedical technology and products. The agreement will allow Gator Bio to expand rapidly its product offerings into the European Union, a key region for Gator's growth strategy as it begins its global reach.

Dr. Hong Tan, CEO of Gator Bio, said, "I&L Biosystems has a history of bringing new and innovative technologies into market — as evidenced by its previous success in commercializing e.g., various multi-analyzer, protein purification devices, SPR instruments, and bioreactors, etc. We look forward to working with the I&L team to bring the Gator platform to users throughout the region, helping meet the demand for therapeutics development and manufacturing."

"Gator BLI platform and a range of innovative biosensors are an important addition to I&L's portfolio of protein characterization products, and we are very excited about the possibilities the Gator shall give our customers in characterizing antibodies, AAVs and small molecule drugs," said Mr. Alexander M. Beljaars, CEO of I&L Biosystems GmbH. "Access to this next gen technology is key to the continued enablement of our biopharma and academia research customers across our geographies. We are very excited about helping research and manufacturing community with the novel applications in gene therapy, immune therapy and lipid nano particle development."

The latest partnership of two companies builds on Gator Bio's commitment to providing high-quality BLI platforms globally, recently demonstrated through a strategic partnership with BMS Korea (Bio Medical Sciences) to provide sales and services to biotherapeutics and gene therapy companies in Republic of Korea. To learn more, please visit www.gatorbio.com.

About Gator Bio, Inc.

Gator Bio is a life sciences company providing bioanalytical systems to accelerate the development of therapeutics and diagnostics. Gator Bio along with its sister company ET Healthcare are part of Access Medical Systems. The Gator instruments and biosensors enable real-time analysis of biomolecular interactions providing information on affinity, kinetics, concentration and epitope binning, etc. Most importantly, Gator Bio's analytical capabilities enable better and faster characterization of drug candidates, thus providing greater value in drug development applications where existing methods have limitations in throughput, performance, and cost. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with facilities in Shanghai and Suzhou, China. For more information, please visit www.gatorbio.com.

About I&L Biosystems

I&L Biosystems is a leading distributor of innovative scientific products with the headquarter in Königswinter, Germany. The company was founded in 1991 and has been growing steadily ever since. The focus of I&L is on sales and distribution of high-quality laboratory equipment to customers and researchers in the microbiology, cell biology and biotechnology markets in almost all European countries. High quality of the products, competent advice and fast service are the basis for a long-lasting relationship with our customers and partners in industry, research and development. More than 120 employees ensure that our customers throughout Europe receive excellent support for technical or application-related questions. Visit I&L Biosystems' website for more information: www.il-biosystems.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:
Subodh Nimkar, Marketing Director
snimkar@gatorbio.com
+1 650 575 0827
Website: http://www.gatorbio.com//
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gator-bio-signs-exclusive-distribution-agreement-with-il-biosystems-301559323.html

SOURCE Gator Bio

