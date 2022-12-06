U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

Gator Harvey Joins Serco as Vice President of Transportation and Homeland Security Services Business Unit

Serco Inc
·2 min read

Gator Harvey

headshot
headshot

Herndon, Virginia, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services to the Federal, State, and Local governments, announced today the appointment of C.W. “Gator” Harvey as Vice President, Transportation and Homeland Security Services Business Unit.  In this position, Harvey will oversee all operations and lead business development strategies focused on aviation services, intelligent transport systems, fleet services, federal emergency management, and homeland security.  Harvey will report to David Cummins, Serco’s Senior Vice President of Citizen Services Business Group.

Harvey brings to Serco over 20 years of profit and loss experience in providing services to the U.S. Federal Government.  From 2002 to 2022, Harvey held multiple leadership roles at Northrup Grumman. He has supported a wide range of Federal government customers including the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Justice, Central Intelligence Agency, NASA, Department of Defence, US Air Force, US Navy, US Army, US Marine Corps, National Security Agency, and the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Prior to joining Northrop Grumman, Harvey retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 24 years of operational and combat tours. 

“We are really excited to have Gator Harvey join our leadership team.  Gator is a seasoned veteran both from his industry experience and his time in uniform who will bring a depth of knowledge and experience with leading and growing large and complex businesses to our Transportation and Homeland Security portfolio,” said Tom Watson, CEO of Serco Inc. “Gator is a great fit with our culture, which values delivering mission success to our customers while caring for our Serco family, I am really looking forward to working with Gator to help grow our company and create opportunities for our people.”

Attachment

CONTACT: Alan Hill Serco Inc 703-263-6500 alan.hill@serco-na.com


