Gatwick second runway won’t clash with net zero, says airport chief

The chief executive Gatwick has insisted that the airport’s expansion plans do not conflict with net zero and will boost Britain’s economy, months before an expected showdown with climate campaigners.

Stewart Wingate insisted the airport would put in place measures to mitigate the impact of adding capacity to fly and stressed “the economic benefits” of adding a second runway.

It comes as Rishi Sunak prepares to face down the Government’s climate advisers over demands for ministers to halt the expansion of airports.

The Prime Minister is preparing to reject the Climate Change Committee’s (CCC) formal advice that all airport expansions must be halted, The Telegraph revealed. Mr Sunak believes airport expansion is key to boosting Britain’s growth.

Gatwick’s £2.1bn proposal, which was submitted this summer, would allow it to operate up to 300 extra flights a day by bringing its northern runway into full-time use.

At the moment, the strip is used as a taxiway or serves as a stand-in when the main runway is unavailable.

The change would allow the annual number of flights at Gatwick to rise from 285,000 to 386,000, according to plans submitted in July.

Climate campaigners are preparing to challenge the expansion at public hearings scheduled for the first half of 2024 on the grounds that it would conflict with the need to reduce the air industry’s carbon emissions.

They have argued that British holidaymakers travelling to Europe should instead be urged to catch the train.

The proposal also faces opposition from disgruntled residents in Surrey and Sussex over the extra noise that could be created.

Mr Wingate, the airport’s chief executive, told The Telegraph that the expansion scheme was compatible with the UK’s climate targets and would help boost the economy.

He said: “Our judgment is, these plans are well thought through.

“They’re in line with government policy and the mitigation proposals that we’ve put forward are sufficiently comprehensive that it should enable the planning inspector to make a decision in favour of expansion.

“We will make the case that sets out the development, sets out the economic benefits, but also in parallel sets out what the environmental impacts are and the comprehensive range of mitigations.”

Mr Wingate’s remarks were dismissed as “flights of fancy” by campaign group Greenpeace, which opposes the airport’s expansion and is considering whether to intervene at the planning inquiry.

Paul Morozzo, Greenpeace UK’s transport spokesman, said: “The only way opening another runway at Gatwick could be compatible with meeting net zero is if it’s used to fly kites.

“Not only should this application be rejected, but airport expansions as a whole should be banned.

“To meet net zero we need to cut emissions from all sectors – including aviation – not increase them.”

Aviation emissions account for about 7pc of the UK’s carbon emissions, according to the CCC. Most of the industry’s emissions come from long-haul flights, rather than short-haul ones.

The CCC has said aviation emissions must fall by 63pc compared to pre-Covid levels by 2035 for Britain to eventually hit its net zero targets.

The reduction could come from improvements in aircraft efficiency, the use of more eco-friendly fuels, the eventual introduction of electric planes and so-called demand management - where policies discourage consumers from flying.

Greenpeace and other campaign groups have called for air travel to be dramatically scaled back and for consumers to be encouraged to catch trains to their European holidays instead.

However, this would risk putting foreign holidays out of reach for millions of British families, given the high price of rail travel.

A recent study by Greenpeace itself found that, on average, taking the train to major European cities was four times as expensive as flying.

