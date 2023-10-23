GATX (NYSE:GATX) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think GATX (NYSE:GATX) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for GATX, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.035 = US$357m ÷ (US$11b - US$239m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, GATX has an ROCE of 3.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 13%.

What Can We Tell From GATX's ROCE Trend?

In terms of GATX's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 3.5% and the business has deployed 41% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, GATX has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Since the stock has gained an impressive 63% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

GATX does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

