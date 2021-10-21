Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc's Wine Subsidiary Launches New Premium "Black Label" Pinot Noir

Argentine Wine Brand, Algodon Fine Wines, Announces Debut of Limited Production Microvinified Varietal Now Available for En Primeur Preorders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Algodon Fine Wines, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), and a premium wine brand from the San Rafael, Mendoza wine region of Argentina, announced today the global debut of its newest premium wine, a microvinified "black label" Pinot Noir, now available for en primeur preorder at AlgodonFineWines.com.

This special black label Pinot Noir was crafted in limited production of 1,400 bottles, utilizing the microvinification process- a winemaking method reserved for our highest-quality varietals and blends. This wine was aged in new French oak barrels for 24 months. The result is a Pinot Noir with perfectly balanced acidity and tannins.

Those interested may preorder this limited production vintage now at algodonfinewines.com. This microvinified black label wine is expected to ship in April 2022.

This debut is part of an expanded U.S. rollout of Algodon's premium Argentina wine portfolio of award-winning varietals and blends. Algodon Fine Wines can be purchased in the U.S. at AlgodonFineWines.com, where you can save 15% on your order using Friends and Family discount code vino1234 (plus free ground shipping on orders of 6 bottles or more, or your minimum purchase of $150). Algodon Fine Wines are also available at these online and retail locations: VinPorter e-commerce national, Sherry-Lehmann New York City and e-commerce national, Spec's Texas, Le Boutellier Los Angeles, and The Noble Grape Chicago. Algodon Fine Wines are imported to the U.S. by Seaview Imports.

"This world debut of our first black label Pinot Noir is just the beginning of many more premium black label wines that we intend to introduce in the future," said Scott Mathis, CEO and Chairman of Algodon Fine Wines. "We expect this wine to be a real hit with Pinot Noir lovers. And due to its limited production, we are excited to be able to present a private en primeur offer to all stakeholders who would like to lock in their order early."

"This Pinot Noir was planted in 2000 with plants specifically selected for the Cuadro Benegas region, which has warm days and cool nights. Clones 777-778 were chosen, which give a measured production of very small clusters and grains with rigid skin and little foliage, important for insolation in the ripening of the fruits" said Algodon Wine Estates Senior Winemaker, Mauro Nosenzo. "The resulting wine is of a medium intensity red cherry color, with fruity aromas. Notes of red fruits such as raspberries and currants can be detected, as well as tobacco and chocolate derived from the passage through the wooden cask. On the palate it is delicate with soft and balanced tannins, with mineral, earthy and some mushroom touches that are striking, and balanced acidity with a persistent finish. You'll be thrilled to sip this from your glass. Cheers!"

About Algodon Fine Wines

Algodon Fine Wines are produced at Algodon Wine Estates, a boutique Mendoza winery located in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Pintadas, in the southernmost region of Argentina's wine capital. Fed by the purest meltwater from the glacial Andes, our 325 acres of vines go back as far as 1946 and produce exceptional fruit on sandy and clay loam. Algodon is one of the only wineries in Argentina that creates wines through a process called microvinification. This process is completed entirely by hand, by our passionate winemaker Mauro Nosenzo, who is assisted by Master of Wine Anthony Foster. Brought together by Scott Mathis and his partners, Algodon Wine Estates' renowned winemakers bring decades of experience, as well as craftsmanship and tradition that have been passed down for generations. Each of our small-batch wines blend the best of those Old World techniques with modern wine-making technology and sustainable, eco-friendly practices to create unparalleled New World varietals. Algodon Fine Wines is wholly owned by Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholdings.com), which crafts luxury experiences, properties and products the celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle. To learn more, visit algodonfinewines.com. To purchase wines in Argentina, please visit AlgodonWines.com.ar

