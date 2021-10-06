Gauge Capital Announces Strategic Partnership with RidgeLake Partners

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gauge Capital ("Gauge" or the "Firm"), a leading growth-oriented middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that RidgeLake Partners ("RidgeLake") has made a strategic investment in the Firm. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The investment from RidgeLake, a partnership between PA Capital and Ottawa Avenue Private Capital that focuses on acquiring minority equity stakes in middle market private equity firms, is expected to support the future growth of Gauge and its investment activities across the healthcare, technology, business services, government & industrial services, and food & consumer sectors. There are no planned changes in Gauge's investment processes nor day-to-day management of the Firm.

"We are excited to have RidgeLake as a strategic long-term partner for Gauge through the next phase of our firm's growth," said Drew Johnson, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Gauge. "The RidgeLake team brings over 40 years of combined experience as a value-added investor and capital partner to leading private equity firms. We believe their thought leadership in the middle market makes them an ideal strategic partner as we strive to deliver superior returns for our investors," commented Tom McKelvey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Gauge.

"Having known Gauge since their inception, we have witnessed their historical ability to deliver outstanding performance through a long-term, sustainable approach to value creation. We believe Gauge is well-positioned to capitalize on the growth opportunities emerging within their targeted sectors for years to come," said Todd Milligan, Co-Head of RidgeLake Partners. "As the largest investor in their own funds, Gauge has built strong alignment with their investors, portfolio companies, and employees. We are excited to help Gauge further strengthen this alignment going-forward," added Michael Lunt, Co-Head of RidgeLake Partners.

Story continues

About Gauge Capital

Gauge Capital is a leading middle-market private equity firm based in Southlake, Texas. Gauge invests in five key sectors: healthcare, technology, business services, government & industrial services, and food & consumer. The firm manages over $2.0 billion in capital and in 2020, Inc. Magazine named Gauge one of the top 50 private equity firms for founders. In 2021, Gauge was also named to the Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market by Grady Campbell. For more information, please visit: www.gaugecapital.com

About RidgeLake Partners

RidgeLake Partners is a strategic partnership between PA Capital and Ottawa Avenue Private Capital focused on acquiring minority equity stakes in successful middle market private equity firms. RidgeLake seeks to partner with firms focused on buyout, growth, distressed, secondaries or real assets strategies across the private markets. RidgeLake forges long-term relationships with its GP partners, and brings strategic counsel borne from more than 40 years of combined middle market investment experience.

Media Contact:

RidgeLake Partners:

Kate Sylvester

Sloane & Company

ksylvester@sloanepr.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gauge-capital-announces-strategic-partnership-with-ridgelake-partners-301393673.html

SOURCE Gauge Capital