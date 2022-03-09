U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

Gaw NP Industrial accelerates footprint in Vietnam while driving ESG initiatives

·2 min read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading real estate corporation Gaw NP Capital (GNP) today organized the Industrial Real Estate: Filling in and Filling up event, highlighted by the fireside chat with Mr. Kenny Gaw - Gaw Capital Partners' President & Co-Founder and the signing ceremonies with key partners as a commitment to sustainable growth and ESG development in Vietnam.

Mr. Kenny Gaw (second left) sharing in the fireside chat
Mr. Kenny Gaw (second left) sharing in the fireside chat

Over the past years, industrial real estate though significantly contributed to the socio-economic development but is facing a number of environmental challenges. Green growth is seen as a needed approach for developers generally and GNP particularly for the 2021-2030 period.

At the event, Gaw NP Capital cemented partnerships with three vital partners:

REE Corporation

The MoU signed sees GNP become a strategic partner, with the installation of up to 90ha rooftop solar power sources on GNP's projects throughout Vietnam.

Hoang Thinh Dat Corporation

The signing of an LOI between Gaw NP Capital and Hoang Thinh Dat Corporation to secure land in Hoang Mai 1 Industrial Park, Nghe An Province.

United Overseas Bank Vietnam

The MoU with United Overseas Bank Vietnam will see the financial institution supporting the GNP Yen Binh project (Thai Nguyen province), and the GNP Nam Dinh Vu project (Hai Phong City).

In addition to the sustainable agreements, GNP continues to bear fruit in Gaw NP Industrial platform, the corporation currently holds 49ha of land designed for Ready-Built-Factory and Ready-Built-Warehouse, target to scale up to 100ha within 2022.

"Vietnam is expected to continue its move up the value chain thanks to stable growth, business climate, FTAs, and relocations out of China. In 2022 and beyond, experts expect some forecast trends to continue to emerge," shared Kenny Gaw, Gaw Capital Partners' President/Co-founder.

"To successfully stay ahead of the curve, we believe that sustainable development is the key business principle. With increasingly synchronous infrastructure across the country, Vietnam has a lot of potential to give industrial properties a strong breakthrough, and we will not miss that opportunity," said Vo Sy Nhan, Gaw NP Capital's CEO/Co-Founder.

About Gaw NP Capital:

Gaw NP Capital was established in 2019 as a joint-venture logistics and industrial partnership between Gaw Capital Partners and NP Capital Partners. By leveraging NP Capital's vast network and Gaw Capital's development expertise, Gaw NP Capital hopes to tap into real estate opportunities in Vietnam.

SOURCE Gaw NP Capital

