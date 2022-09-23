Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Limited Announces CEO Succession

Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Limited

Michael Barrett

Gay Lea Foods President & CEO, Michael Barrett, has announced he will retire from the co-operative on January 31, 2023.

Suzanna Dalrymple

Suzanna Dalrymple has been appointed President & CEO of Gay Lea Foods, effective February 1, 2023.

President & CEO Michael Barrett retiring from co-operative January 31, 2023

Board appoints Suzanna Dalrymple as incoming President & CEO

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Limited (“Gay Lea Foods”) announced today that President & CEO Michael Barrett has informed them of his intention to retire from the co-operative on January 31, 2023. Following an extensive global search, the Board has appointed Suzanna Dalrymple as President & Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2023.

Michael Barrett has been with Gay Lea Foods for 22 years, serving as President & CEO since 2014. During his time as CEO, the Canadian co-operative has grown rapidly through several strategic acquisitions, including expansion into Western Canada, constructed the only nutraceutical-grade dairy ingredients facility in Canada, and made record investments to modernize and expand existing processing capacity and capabilities in Ontario, all while remaining humble to its rural Canadian roots and co-operative values.

“Gay Lea Foods has achieved remarkable growth over the last eight years thanks to the vision, leadership and team that Michael has built within and surrounding our co-operative,” says Board Chair Rob Goodwill. “During his time as CEO, we have transformed our co-operative into a national business while setting it on a strong path toward our next phase of sustainable growth and our shared purpose of Enriching communities co-operatively. I am excited by the opportunities ahead as we look forward to further realizing our potential as a sustainable, growing foods co-operative with Suzanna Dalrymple as our incoming CEO.”

Most recently, Suzanna Dalrymple led the Canada Pet Nutrition unit for Mars as General Manager where she was known for consistently delivering strong business results while improving capabilities, competencies, and team talent. Prior to senior roles with Mars Pet Nutrition Canada, Suzanna spent almost two decades at Procter & Gamble Canada, working progressively through senior roles in brand management and sales. Throughout her career, Suzanna has had a passion for people, often sponsoring the Women's Network, and driving inclusive succession planning. Suzanna will begin her transition into Gay Lea Foods on October 31.

About Gay Lea Foods

Gay Lea Foods is a leading Canadian co-operative renowned for our community-focused values and high quality, innovative, and award-winning dairy and food products. With members on more than 1,400 dairy farms across Ontario and Manitoba, our farmers, shareholders and employees have proudly collaborated for more than 60 years to Enrich communities co-operatively, ensuring the value our business creates flows to the members of our co-operative, our employees and the communities we touch.

