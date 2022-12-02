Gay Lea Foods Unveils "Share Joy by Gay Lea" Holiday Experience

Immersive pop-up journey through the little (and not-so-little!) things that bring us JOY will raise up to $10,000 for the Boys & Girls Club

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Limited ("Gay Lea Foods"), a Canadian farmer-owned co-operative with members on approximately 1,400 dairy farms across Ontario and Manitoba, invites you to step inside Share Joy by Gay Lea, a complimentary holiday experience that will raise significant funds for charity while providing visitors with a space to journey through immersive expressions of joy.

Share Joy by Gay Lea, a first-of-its-kind journey for the Gay Lea brand, full of colour, creativity and connection, welcomes people of all ages to tour and photograph five thematic photo-worthy rooms that bring Gay Lea's brand essence of sharing joy to life – where each room offers a unique expression of the pillars of joy through the lens of Gay Lea. Staying true to its vision to "Enrich Communities Co-operatively," Gay Lea Foods will also donate one dollar to the Boys & Girls Club for every image of the experience shared on social media using #GayLeaShareJoy or @gayleafoodscoop, raising up to $10,000 for the Canadian youth-serving charitable and community services organization.

"Share Joy" is our most recent brand campaign that celebrates Gay Lea's part in the shared joyful moments of everyday life, and Share Joy by Gay Lea is our way of bringing this to life through a meaningful and immersive experience," says Sara Abe, Senior Director of Marketing and Commercial Capabilities, Gay Lea Foods. "Each room takes you on a cheerful and unexpected journey of our pillars of joy – and by working alongside the Boys & Girls Club, we're able to give visitors a joyful holiday moment while empowering them to give back and share in spreading a little joy themselves. Every image from the experience shared on social media using #GayLeaShareJoy or @gayleafoodscoop will contribute to our goal of raising $10,000 for this meaningful charity."

The Share Joy by Gay Lea experience runs from December 2nd – December 22nd at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga during regular mall hours.

Follow along on Instagram @gayleafoodscoop and share your #GayLeaShareJoy photos with us to help us hit our goal of raising $10,000 for the Boys & Girls Club.

Dedicated to staying connected to Canadians and bringing people together, Gay Lea Foods again worked with Chalkboard Marketing for all aspects of the program including strategy, creative and execution.

ABOUT GAY LEA FOODS CO-OPERATIVE LTD.

Gay Lea Foods is a 100% Canadian-owned dairy co-operative with members on roughly 1,400 dairy farms in Ontario and Manitoba, and more than 4,100 producers and shareholders. Together, we are passionate about producing foods and high-quality ingredients that our customers love and trust, while ensuring the value our business creates flows to the members of our co-operative, our employees, and the communities we touch. This is how we achieve our Vision of Enriching communities cooperatively. This is what we are working together to achieve. This is Gay Lea Foods. Please visit gaylea.com to learn more.

