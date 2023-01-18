U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,022.75
    +13.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,057.00
    +37.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,688.75
    +64.25 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.70
    +7.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.33
    +1.15 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.60
    +13.70 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    +0.25 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0864
    +0.0066 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4280
    -0.1070 (-3.03%)
     

  • Vix

    19.06
    -0.43 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2403
    +0.0115 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0560
    -0.1520 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,433.01
    +158.96 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    497.81
    +6.96 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,852.08
    +1.05 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

The Gay Travel Awards Winners Announced

·2 min read

39 Leading LGBTQ+, inclusive and accepting winners selected from hundreds of finalists.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Gay Travel Awards℠ presented by GayTravel.com has released its official winners list.

GayTravel Founder Steve Rohrlick said: "Once again, this year has been a challenging one for travelers. With the pandemic ebbing and flowing across the globe and the uncertainty related to the latest variants, many are restricted from traveling or waiting for a safer time. The Gay Travel Awards affords us all a moment to focus on the industry's best as a prologue to getting back out there."

The Gay Travel Awards support and promote LGBTQ+ travel and tourism by identifying and rewarding select destinations, properties, events, influencers, and other organizations that exemplify a spirit of inclusiveness and hospitality excellence. These distinguished winners lead by example and inspire other inclusive companies and brands.

Every year, especially now, The Gay Travel Awards offer something to look forward to while inspiring future travel.  The Gay Travel Awards are akin to The Oscars® for LGBTQ+ travelers.

Returning for its junior year, "The Gay Travel Influencers" categories consist of creators (couples and solo travelers) who inspire travel with their inclusive spirit, a drive for diversity, and a desire to change the world for the better.

The 2022 Gay Travel Awards Winners by category appear alphabetically below:

AIRLINE

Virgin Atlantic Airways

CAR RENTAL

Hertz

DATING APP

HER

DESTINATION, BEACH

Cancun | Mexico

DESTINATION, CITY (NON-US)

Mexico City | Mexico

DESTINATION, CITY (US)

San Francisco | CA

DESTINATION, FAMILY

Orlando | FL

DESTINATION, ISLAND

Cozumel | Mexico

DESTINATION, MOUNTAIN

Banff & Lake Louise |Canada

DESTINATION, NATURE

Costa Rica | Central America

DESTINATION, WEDDING

Punta Mita | Mexico

FAN-FAVORITE

The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square | San Francisco, CA

GAY TRAVEL INFLUENCERS, COUPLES

Lez See The World | @lezseetheworld

GAY TRAVEL INFLUENCERS, SOLO TRAVELER

Zoe Stoller | @zoestoller

GAY SKI WEEK

Winter Rendezvous | Stowe, VT

HOTEL, ALL-INCLUSIVE

The Westin Reserva Conchal, an All-Inclusive Golf Resort & Spa |Costa Rica

HOTEL, BEACH

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico | Puerto Rico

HOTEL, BEST VALUE

Courtyard Aruba Resort | Aruba

HOTEL, BOUTIQUE (TIE)

Fairlane Hotel | Nashville, TN

Moxy NYC Chelsea |NY

HOTEL, CASINO

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Las Vegas, NV

HOTEL, CITY NON US

W Mexico City | Mexico

HOTEL, CITY US

Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel | Chicago, IL

HOTEL, FAMILY

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas | USVI

HOTEL, GOLF

Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa | Carlsbad, CA

HOTEL, HISTORICAL

Hotel Peter & Paul | New Orleans, LA

HOTEL, HONEYMOON

The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort | Mexico

HOTEL, LGBTQ+ SCENE

INNSIDE New York NoMad | NY

HOTEL, LUXURY

Rosewood Mayakoba |Mexico

HOTEL, MOUNTAIN

Hidden Ridge Resort | Canada

HOTEL, PET FRIENDLY

Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort | Fort Lauderdale, FL

HOTEL, SPA & WELLNESS

Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa | Vero Beach, FL

HOTEL, TROPICAL HIDEAWAY

W Maldives | Maldives

HOTEL, WEDDING

Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort | Kauai, HI

INN

Station House Inn | Lake Tahoe, CA

LODGE/RANCH

The Lodge at Spruce Peak | Stowe, VT

PRIDE (NON-US)

Amsterdam, Netherlands

PRIDE (US)

San Francisco, California

TOUR OPERATOR

Out Adventures

About GayTravel.com:

GayTravel connects the LGBTQ+ community with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, events, and entertainment worldwide. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming, and curated recommendations to ensure every vacation is pleasurable and memorable. Wherever the journey ends, it begins with GayTravel.com!

www.GayTravel.com or (800) GAY-TRAVEL or follow @GayTravel on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.

Media Contact:
Victoria Prisco
352243@email4pr.com 
800-GAY-TRAVEL x709

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-gay-travel-awards-winners-announced-301724247.html

SOURCE gaytravel.com

Recommended Stories

  • Are Any Airline Stocks A Buy Right Now, Or Are They All Still Grounded?

    The airline industry expects demand to soar coming out of the pandemic. What does that mean for airline stocks?

  • After the Biggest-Ever Booking Day for P&O, Is It Time to Buy Carnival Stock?

    Part of the Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) brand, P&O Cruises just reported its strongest booking day ever. It's officially wave season, a period following the winter holiday season when travelers can purchase cruise packages at a discount. Let's take a closer look at Carnival, and why I think the cruise line stock remains a buy amid snowballing revenge travel demand (people making up for lost travel time during the pandemic).

  • Ryanair CEO O'Leary sees no sign of recession

    LONDON (Reuters) -Low-cost carrier Ryanair is not seeing any signs of recession, Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday, pointing to two weeks of record bookings this January and a recovery in demand from Britain. January blues helped drive holiday bookings, O'Leary told reporters in London, noting that his airline, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, took more than 2 million bookings last weekend, its most ever in a two-day period. Referring to talk of a looming recession in Britain and a slowdown elsewhere in Europe, O'Leary said: "We see no signs of it at the moment."

  • Vail Resorts Reports Certain Ski Season Metrics for the Season-to-Date Period Ended January 8, 2023

    Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) today reported certain ski season metrics for the comparative periods from the beginning of the ski season through January 8, 2023, and for the prior year period through January 9, 2022. The reported ski season metrics are for the Company's North American destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, including the results of Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain in both periods and excluding the results of the Australian ski areas and Andermatt-Se

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 35% or More to Buy and Hold in 2023 and Beyond

    These companies aren't doing nearly as badly as their recent stock market performances might suggest.

  • Airlines remain bullish on travel demand despite mounting economic worries

    U.S. airlines posting strong financial results remain upbeat about travel demand, even as economists and analysts say the risk of an economic recession has gone up. Carriers are enjoying the strongest travel demand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by reopening of closed borders, a strong U.S. dollar and rising corporate travel. United Airlines Holdings on Tuesday forecast at least a four-fold jump in full-year profit for this year as it expects travel-hungry customers to fill planes.

  • Royal Caribbean Makes a Dining Change That's More Severe Than Carnival's

    The cruise line has has changed all its main dining room menus, but that's not the move that Royal Caribbean passengers will be the most upset about.

  • Exclusive: New shops headed to Florida Mall, Orlando Premium Outlets

    Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG), the Indianapolis-based operator of three of metro Orlando's most prominent retail shopping centers, has announced a wave of newcomers for those properties. Orlando Business Journal has learned the mall powerhouse has inked 11 new retailers and restaurants combined for The Florida Mall, Orlando International Premium Outlets and Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets, with openings planned between now and this summer — including a few new-to-market and internationally-based concepts. Why this matters: Robust leasing activity for Orlando's tourist-area retail properties suggests retailers remain bullish on the metro's enduring pull as a travel destination and that consumers will continue to spend, despite economic headwinds such as inflation and rising interest rates.

  • Don’t let technology issues ruin your trip abroad: Here’s a list of travel-tech do’s and don’ts

    Here's how to plan for phone service, credit cards other technology before you head overseas — and what to do if there are glitches along the way.

  • Time to Buy These 2 Travel Stocks?

    With travel demand expected to be higher in 2023, two stocks out of the top-rated Zacks Internet-Commerce industry are starting to stick out for their exposure to the broader travel industry.

  • This U.S. River Cruise Line Is Offering Free Airfare As Part of Its 50th-anniversary Celebration

    Plus passengers can score deals of up to $1,200 off per stateroom.

  • Cruise ship MSC Meraviglia rescues 24 migrants from boat while returning to Port Canaveral

    MSC Meraviglia is one of the world's largest cruise ships, boasting 2,214 staterooms, a capacity of 5,642 passengers, and a crew of 1,608.

  • Southwest Airlines Has a Problem Bigger Than its Technology

    First, Southwest blamed the weather -- and while storms led to the problem, it was clear by how the other airlines were operating that something deeper had gone wrong. After that, Southwest dropped the ball in how it apologized and compensated its passengers who got stranded, had to rent hotel rooms during the busy holiday season, or had to find another way to get home.

  • Billion-Dollar Deal Means Travel Is Back -- but Boeing Isn't Getting a Dime

    The year started with a holiday airline meltdown: Popular U.S. carrier Southwest Airlines left tens of thousands of passengers without flights. Issues with technology, overbooking, unruly passengers, and ostensibly unanticipated air travel demand have been pushing nearly every airline to its breaking point. Boeing has notoriously struggled with constraints in the aforementioned capacities, confirming 2023 will be "tough," as it grapples with shortages and misappropriated company resources.

  • Qantas Flight Lands Safely on Single Engine After Issuing Mayday Call Over Tasman Sea

    A Qantas passenger jet issued a mayday alert after over the Tasman Sea on Wednesday, January 18, according to flight tracking technology.Images provided to Storyful by FlightRadar24 shows a Boeing 737-838 began issuing what is known as a “squawk 7700” alert as it neared its destination in Sydney.The aircraft experienced an issue with one of its engines roughly three hours and 50 minutes into its flight from Auckland, New Zealand, and issued the mayday alert shortly afterwards, according to local media reports citing a Qantas spokesperson.“While in flight, engine shutdowns are rare, and would naturally be concerning for passengers, our pilots are trained to manage them safely and aircraft are designed to fly for an extended period on one engine,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.The plane landed safely in Sydney roughly 30 minutes after issuing the mayday call, tracking by FlightRadar24 shows.Passengers described feeling a “slight shudder” as the engine stopped, before crew told them about a “slight malfunction”. The passengers are reported not to have known about the mayday call until the plane landed safely. Credit: FlightRadar24 via Storyful

  • First look: Caesars Republic Scottsdale on track for early 2024 opening

    The new Caesars-branded hotel will have such features as a rooftop pool and lounge, penthouse suites, views of Scottsdale and Camelback Mountain and two restaurants designed by a celebrity Food Network chef.

  • Immersive art exhibition Arte Museum to replace former ArcLight Cinemas in Santa Monica

    The 48,000-square-foot immersive media art exhibition space is expected to draw an annual 1 million visitors.

  • Solar Eclipse Cruises and Historic Baja & Sea of Cortez Voyage Highlight Holland America Line's 2023-2024 West Coast Sailings

    San Diego, California, has been a West Coast homeport for Holland America Line since the 1990s, and for the 2023-2024 season the cruise line is featuring a robust schedule from the Golden State. Highlighting the San Diego cruise season are two solar eclipse cruises that place Koningsdam and Zaandam in Mexico for total viewing during the April 8, 2024, eclipse. Also, a special Mexico departure in December 2023 explores unique ports in the Sea of Cortez.

  • TSA Finds Record Number of Firearms in Carry-On Bags

    The Transportation Security Administration discovered more than 6,500 firearms in carry-on bags in 2022, a new record, the agency said Tuesday. TSA officers identified 6,542 firearms in carry-on bags during security checks at 262 airports, the highest number of violations since the federal agency was founded in 2001. “I am incredibly proud of our dedicated TSA employees who perform the critical task of securing our nation’s transportation systems each day,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement Tuesday.

  • Off-Las Vegas Strip Cannabis Hotel Has Another Adult Surprise

    The property, located just off the famous Las Vegas Strip, will cater to upscale marijuana smokers and will be Sin City's first cannabis-friendly hotel