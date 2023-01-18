The Gay Travel Awards Winners Announced

39 Leading LGBTQ+, inclusive and accepting winners selected from hundreds of finalists.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Gay Travel Awards℠ presented by GayTravel.com has released its official winners list.

GayTravel Founder Steve Rohrlick said: "Once again, this year has been a challenging one for travelers. With the pandemic ebbing and flowing across the globe and the uncertainty related to the latest variants, many are restricted from traveling or waiting for a safer time. The Gay Travel Awards affords us all a moment to focus on the industry's best as a prologue to getting back out there."

The Gay Travel Awards support and promote LGBTQ+ travel and tourism by identifying and rewarding select destinations, properties, events, influencers, and other organizations that exemplify a spirit of inclusiveness and hospitality excellence. These distinguished winners lead by example and inspire other inclusive companies and brands.

Every year, especially now, The Gay Travel Awards offer something to look forward to while inspiring future travel. The Gay Travel Awards are akin to The Oscars® for LGBTQ+ travelers.

Returning for its junior year, "The Gay Travel Influencers" categories consist of creators (couples and solo travelers) who inspire travel with their inclusive spirit, a drive for diversity, and a desire to change the world for the better.

The 2022 Gay Travel Awards Winners by category appear alphabetically below:

AIRLINE

Virgin Atlantic Airways

CAR RENTAL

Hertz

DATING APP

HER

DESTINATION, BEACH

Cancun | Mexico

DESTINATION, CITY (NON-US)

Mexico City | Mexico

DESTINATION, CITY (US)

San Francisco | CA

DESTINATION, FAMILY

Orlando | FL

DESTINATION, ISLAND

Cozumel | Mexico

DESTINATION, MOUNTAIN

Banff & Lake Louise |Canada

DESTINATION, NATURE

Costa Rica | Central America

DESTINATION, WEDDING

Punta Mita | Mexico

FAN-FAVORITE

The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square | San Francisco, CA

GAY TRAVEL INFLUENCERS, COUPLES

Lez See The World | @lezseetheworld

GAY TRAVEL INFLUENCERS, SOLO TRAVELER

Zoe Stoller | @zoestoller

GAY SKI WEEK

Winter Rendezvous | Stowe, VT

HOTEL, ALL-INCLUSIVE

The Westin Reserva Conchal, an All-Inclusive Golf Resort & Spa |Costa Rica

HOTEL, BEACH

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico | Puerto Rico

HOTEL, BEST VALUE

Courtyard Aruba Resort | Aruba

HOTEL, BOUTIQUE (TIE)

Fairlane Hotel | Nashville, TN

Moxy NYC Chelsea |NY

HOTEL, CASINO

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Las Vegas, NV

HOTEL, CITY NON US

W Mexico City | Mexico

HOTEL, CITY US

Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel | Chicago, IL

HOTEL, FAMILY

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas | USVI

HOTEL, GOLF

Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa | Carlsbad, CA

HOTEL, HISTORICAL

Hotel Peter & Paul | New Orleans, LA

HOTEL, HONEYMOON

The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort | Mexico

HOTEL, LGBTQ+ SCENE

INNSIDE New York NoMad | NY

HOTEL, LUXURY

Rosewood Mayakoba |Mexico

HOTEL, MOUNTAIN

Hidden Ridge Resort | Canada

HOTEL, PET FRIENDLY

Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort | Fort Lauderdale, FL

HOTEL, SPA & WELLNESS

Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa | Vero Beach, FL

HOTEL, TROPICAL HIDEAWAY

W Maldives | Maldives

HOTEL, WEDDING

Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort | Kauai, HI

INN

Station House Inn | Lake Tahoe, CA

LODGE/RANCH

The Lodge at Spruce Peak | Stowe, VT

PRIDE (NON-US)

Amsterdam, Netherlands

PRIDE (US)

San Francisco, California

TOUR OPERATOR

Out Adventures

About GayTravel.com:

GayTravel connects the LGBTQ+ community with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, events, and entertainment worldwide. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming, and curated recommendations to ensure every vacation is pleasurable and memorable. Wherever the journey ends, it begins with GayTravel.com!

www.GayTravel.com or (800) GAY-TRAVEL or follow @GayTravel on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Victoria Prisco

352243@email4pr.com

800-GAY-TRAVEL x709

