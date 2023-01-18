The Gay Travel Awards Winners Announced
39 Leading LGBTQ+, inclusive and accepting winners selected from hundreds of finalists.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Gay Travel Awards℠ presented by GayTravel.com has released its official winners list.
GayTravel Founder Steve Rohrlick said: "Once again, this year has been a challenging one for travelers. With the pandemic ebbing and flowing across the globe and the uncertainty related to the latest variants, many are restricted from traveling or waiting for a safer time. The Gay Travel Awards affords us all a moment to focus on the industry's best as a prologue to getting back out there."
The Gay Travel Awards support and promote LGBTQ+ travel and tourism by identifying and rewarding select destinations, properties, events, influencers, and other organizations that exemplify a spirit of inclusiveness and hospitality excellence. These distinguished winners lead by example and inspire other inclusive companies and brands.
Every year, especially now, The Gay Travel Awards offer something to look forward to while inspiring future travel. The Gay Travel Awards are akin to The Oscars® for LGBTQ+ travelers.
Returning for its junior year, "The Gay Travel Influencers" categories consist of creators (couples and solo travelers) who inspire travel with their inclusive spirit, a drive for diversity, and a desire to change the world for the better.
The 2022 Gay Travel Awards Winners by category appear alphabetically below:
AIRLINE
Virgin Atlantic Airways
CAR RENTAL
Hertz
DATING APP
HER
DESTINATION, BEACH
DESTINATION, CITY (NON-US)
DESTINATION, CITY (US)
DESTINATION, FAMILY
DESTINATION, ISLAND
DESTINATION, MOUNTAIN
DESTINATION, NATURE
DESTINATION, WEDDING
FAN-FAVORITE
The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square | San Francisco, CA
GAY TRAVEL INFLUENCERS, COUPLES
Lez See The World | @lezseetheworld
GAY TRAVEL INFLUENCERS, SOLO TRAVELER
GAY SKI WEEK
HOTEL, ALL-INCLUSIVE
The Westin Reserva Conchal, an All-Inclusive Golf Resort & Spa |Costa Rica
HOTEL, BEACH
The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico | Puerto Rico
HOTEL, BEST VALUE
Courtyard Aruba Resort | Aruba
HOTEL, BOUTIQUE (TIE)
Fairlane Hotel | Nashville, TN
Moxy NYC Chelsea |NY
HOTEL, CASINO
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Las Vegas, NV
HOTEL, CITY NON US
W Mexico City | Mexico
HOTEL, CITY US
Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel | Chicago, IL
HOTEL, FAMILY
The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas | USVI
HOTEL, GOLF
Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa | Carlsbad, CA
HOTEL, HISTORICAL
Hotel Peter & Paul | New Orleans, LA
HOTEL, HONEYMOON
The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort | Mexico
HOTEL, LGBTQ+ SCENE
HOTEL, LUXURY
HOTEL, MOUNTAIN
HOTEL, PET FRIENDLY
Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort | Fort Lauderdale, FL
HOTEL, SPA & WELLNESS
Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa | Vero Beach, FL
HOTEL, TROPICAL HIDEAWAY
HOTEL, WEDDING
Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort | Kauai, HI
INN
Station House Inn | Lake Tahoe, CA
LODGE/RANCH
The Lodge at Spruce Peak | Stowe, VT
PRIDE (NON-US)
PRIDE (US)
TOUR OPERATOR
Out Adventures
About GayTravel.com:
GayTravel connects the LGBTQ+ community with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, events, and entertainment worldwide. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming, and curated recommendations to ensure every vacation is pleasurable and memorable. Wherever the journey ends, it begins with GayTravel.com!
www.GayTravel.com or (800) GAY-TRAVEL or follow @GayTravel on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.
Media Contact:
Victoria Prisco
352243@email4pr.com
800-GAY-TRAVEL x709
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-gay-travel-awards-winners-announced-301724247.html
SOURCE gaytravel.com