Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief

Reuters
·1 min read

GENEVA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Gaza's healthcare sector has been "catastrophic", the World Health Organization chief said on Sunday at an emergency board meeting, saying conditions were ideal for the spread of deadly diseases.

"It's stating the obvious to say that the impact of the conflict on health is catastrophic," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the 34-member board. "In summary health needs have increased dramatically and the capacity of the health system has been reduced to one third of what it was," he said. (Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Louise Heavens)

