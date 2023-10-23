GB News show hosted by Laurence Fox stand-in broke impartiality rules

Former Brexit Party MEP Richard Tice was interviewed by Martin Daubney - Daniel Leal/AFP

A GB News interview with former Brexit Party MEP Richard Tice failed to provide sufficient balance and breached impartiality rules, regulator Ofcom has ruled.

During a programme in June, Ofcom found that Mr Tice presented his views “with insufficient challenge” when interviewed by Martin Daubney, who was standing in for Laurence Fox.

Mr Daubney, also a former Brexit Party member, interviewed Mr Tice over the controversy of small boats crossing the English Channel, during which they shared their views on immigration and asylum policy.

Mr Daubney said the Government had “lost the plot on illegal immigration” and asked whether the UK should follow Italy’s example and declare a state of emergency.

Mr Tice, now leader of the Reform Party, responded that Britain should “definitely declare that there is a national security threat”.

When asked why this had not happened, Mr Tice said: “Because they [the Government] are weak, they are feeble, they are gutless, they don’t have the courage and the decisive leadership to actually do this and to protect British citizens.”

In further comments, Mr Daubney referred to the Bibby Stockholm barge in Dorset, claiming that the “so-called prison barges” look better “than a lot of holidays I’ve had”.

In its ruling on Monday, Ofcom said the programme did not conform to heightened impartiality requirements which apply to programmes discussing “matters of major political controversy and current public policy”.

The regulator said Mr Tice’s views were presented “with insufficient challenge”, while the “limited alternative views presented in the programme were dismissed”.

Ofcom said the programme “did not include and give due weight to an appropriately wide range of significant views” and was in breach of impartiality rules.

It added: “We expect GB News to take careful account of this decision in its compliance of future programming.”

GB News accepted the programme did not meet impartiality requirements and said the relevant staff would receive further compliance training.

The ruling is the latest blow for the start-up broadcaster, which is facing a raft of Ofcom investigations into impartiality, as well as the conduct of its presenters.

Laurence Fox was recently sacked by GB News following misogynistic comments he made on-air about a female journalist.

