Gb Sciences Addresses Growing Need for Anxiety and Depression Medications With Non-Psychedelic, Kava-Based Formulations

Gb Sciences
·4 min read

As mental health disorders increasingly impact global populations, Gb Sciences is developing psychotropic but non-psychedelic treatments for anxiety and depression that compete with the emerging billion-dollar psychedelic companies.

Featured Image for Gb Sciences

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gb Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), a leading plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and development company, is addressing the growing need for anxiety and depression medications through the development of novel, kava-inspired formulations, which are mood altering but non-hallucinogenic. Recently, Gb Sciences received positive preclinical results supporting the efficacy of its proprietary kava-based formulas designed for the treatment of anxiety, which were obtained as a part of its ongoing preclinical study of kava-inspired formulations for the treatment of anxiety or depression. Gb Sciences' psychotropic, kava-inspired formulas enhance mood, but they do not have potentially unwanted psychedelic side effects.

"While kava-based formulations are not well publicized, we believe they hold significant potential for the treatment of anxiety and depression without the hallucinogenic effects of more recently popularized treatments based on classical psychedelic molecules," explained Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, President and Chief Science Officer of Gb Sciences. "Gb Sciences has leveraged its patent-pending platform, PhAROS or Phytomedical Analytics for Research Optimization at Scale, to identify novel drug candidates based on potentially synergistic combinations of kava plant compounds designed to address these serious mental health disorders."

Approximately 300 million people in the world suffer from anxiety and depression, while effective clinical treatments are still limited globally. Recently, psychedelic treatments have received significant attention based on their potential to treat anxiety and depression, among other mental health challenges and addictions. In fact, several publicly traded companies valued at a billion dollars each have emerged as leaders within the psychedelic development space bolstered by preliminary published psychedelic research. While these novel psychedelic treatments may be a good option for some patients with anxiety or depression, there are significant limitations that may prevent them from becoming widely adopted, including their negative stigma, the lack of scientific research defining the pros and cons of these treatments, and the fact that the psychedelic side effects may be unwanted by many potential patients and their employers.

Gb Sciences has leveraged its AI-enabled drug discovery technology to develop kava plant-inspired treatments for anxiety and depression that are designed to enhance mood but are non-psychedelic. Gb Sciences has recently received positive preclinical results supporting the efficacy of its proprietary kava-based formulas designed for the treatment of anxiety, and Gb Sciences has additional kava-inspired formulations being tested for the treatment of anxiety and depression at the National Research Council of Canada ("NRC") through GbS' Canadian subsidiary, GbS Global Biopharma, Inc.

Learn more by visiting www.gbsciences.com.

About Gb Sciences and GbS Global Biopharma

Gb Sciences, Inc. is a plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and development company creating patented, disease-targeted formulations of cannabis- and other plant-inspired therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market through its Canadian subsidiary GbS Global Biopharma, Inc. The "plant-inspired" active ingredients in its therapeutic mixtures are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices. Gb Sciences' intellectual property portfolio contains six issued U.S. and three issued foreign patents, as well as 17 U.S. and 51 foreign patent-pending applications. In its drug development pipeline, Gb Sciences has five preclinical phase product development programs. Gb Sciences' lead program for Parkinson's disease is being prepared for a first-in-human clinical trial. Gb Sciences' formulations for chronic pain, anxiety, and depression are currently in preclinical animal studies with researchers at the National Research Council Canada. The company also recently received positive preclinical proof-of-concept data supporting its complex mixtures for the treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome, and its lead candidates will be optimized based on late-stage preclinical studies at Michigan State University. Gb Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. To learn more, visit www.gbsciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "should," "anticipates," "likely," "believes," and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Contact Information:
Alexis Quintal
grow@rosarium.work

