Gb Sciences Identifies Novel Cannabis-Inspired Mixtures as Anti-Inflammatory Therapies Based on Proprietary AI-Enabled Drug Discovery Platform

Gb Sciences
·4 min read

Gb Sciences' innovative approach harnesses the power of plant-based treatments as simplified mixtures that target dangerous hyperinflammatory responses to viral infections.

Featured Image for Gb Sciences

Featured Image for Gb Sciences
Featured Image for Gb Sciences

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gb Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), a leading plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and development company, is developing cannabis-inspired anti-inflammatory therapeutics that address Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) caused by viral infections like COVID-19 and others. Over the two pandemic years, more than 540 million people across the world contracted COVID-19 and 6.3 million died from the hyperinflammatory side effects related to this viral infection, which inspired Gb Sciences to create anti-inflammatory drugs designed to treat future viral outbreaks that elicit these dangerous hyperinflammatory responses.

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size was estimated at USD 99.6 billion in 2021, according to Precedence Research, and is expected to hit USD 127.5 billion by 2030, with a registered CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030. Gb Sciences announced in May 2022 that FHI Clinical would consult and write the draft clinical trial protocol for a first-in-human trial of these proprietary cannabinoid-containing formulations. One key differentiator of Gb Sciences' CRS therapeutic is the early-intervention and preventative opportunities for patients when they first discover they have been exposed to a virus that causes hyperinflammation. This therapeutic may also be useful for patients who are experiencing CRS as a side effect of certain new cancer therapeutics, such as Bispecific T-cell engaging (BiTE) single-chain antibody constructs and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cells.

"Our research shows promise for the potential use of cannabinoids within cannabinoid-containing mixtures as a treatment option for hyperinflammation. There is still a need for effective treatments to combat the hyperinflammatory effects of certain viruses. Our cannabis-inspired therapeutics were designed to reset the immune system after hyperinflammation has been triggered, providing relief by targeting our human immune response to a virus, without being tied to a specific variant or the virus itself," said Andrea Small-Howard, President and Chief Science Officer of Gb Sciences.

Gb Sciences used PhAROS™, its proprietary AI-enabled drug discovery platform, to identify these therapeutic mixtures that were designed to reduce the levels of specific cytokines and pro-inflammatory processes triggered by viruses, while preserving the immune functions and cytokines necessary to fight viral infections. Gb Sciences recently published a white paper on their novel development program titled "Utilizing Proprietary AI/ML Technology, Novel Cannabis-Inspired Mixtures Are Developed as Innovative Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics"; download it here.

A proof-of-concept study completed by researchers at Michigan State University in 2021 found that Gb Sciences' proprietary cannabis-inspired minimum essential mixtures (MEM) reduced cytokine release syndrome biomarkers. Gb Sciences' MEM, containing either two or three cannabinoids each, reduced the levels of inflammatory biomarkers more than the sum of the anti-inflammatory effects of the single ingredients tested separately. The ratios of those cannabinoid molecules within the MEM formulations also greatly influenced their anti-inflammatory potential, the study reported.

To learn more about Gb Sciences, visit www.gbsciences.com.

About Gb Sciences and GbS Global Biopharma

Gb Sciences, Inc. is a plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and development company creating patented disease-targeted formulations of cannabis- and other plant-inspired therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market through its Canadian subsidiary GbS Global Biopharma, Inc. The "plant-inspired" active ingredients in its therapeutic mixtures are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices. Gb Sciences' intellectual property portfolio contains six issued U.S. and three issued foreign patents, as well as 17 U.S. and 51 foreign patent-pending applications. In its drug development pipeline, Gb Sciences has five preclinical phase product development programs. Gb Sciences' lead program for Parkinson's disease is being prepared for a first-in-human clinical trial. Gb Sciences' formulations for chronic pain, anxiety, and depression are currently in preclinical animal studies with researchers at the National Research Council Canada. The company also received positive preclinical proof-of-concept data supporting its complex mixtures for the treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome, and its lead candidates will be optimized based on late-stage preclinical studies at Michigan State University. Gb Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. To learn more, visit www.gbsciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "should," "anticipates," "likely," "believes," and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Contact Information:
Alexis Quintal
grow@rosarium.work

