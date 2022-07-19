Gb Sciences is Leading Digital Transformation in Biopharma Industry Through Its Novel AI-Accelerated Drug Discovery Platform—PhAROS™

As digitization becomes a necessity in the life sciences industry, Gb Sciences proves it's already ahead of the curve with its own revolutionary technology.

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gb Sciences is a plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and drug development company that began building its proprietary digital research and analytics platform long before the pandemic sparked a digital transformation.

According to a study by Deloitte, biopharma lagged behind other industries in digital transformation. Eighty percent of survey respondents (including 150 executives from large biopharma companies) said they believe that their organization needs to be more aggressive and adopt digital technologies faster to win in the market. Gb Sciences' Phytomedical Analytics for Research Optimization at Scale platform, or PhAROS™ for short, successfully uses data analytics and machine learning to accelerate the drug development research process in an effort to get novel, plant-inspired formulations to market faster.

PhAROS™ may be the best toolkit for discovering the "Future of Medicine": a combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, traditional plant-based medicine, and hard science that allows researchers to explore and validate targeted mixtures of ingredients for the treatment of complex diseases. Typical medical studies have relied on simplified models of disease because the digital technology to interpret large, multivariate data sets had not been developed. Using AI and machine learning, biomedical research can push forward past simplistic approaches to treating human diseases as if a single "magic bullet" could cure a complex disease. Through our PhAROS™ platform, our researchers can identify suitably complex, multi-ingredient therapies for the treatment of complex human diseases.

Gb Sciences' President and CSO, Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, says, "The use of AI and computer modeling for biomedical research presents an untapped opportunity to discover plant-inspired medicines reflecting the vast knowledge of traditional medicines, but simplified. PhAROS™ uses machine learning to identify potentially effective combinations of drugs amongst the known traditional medicine systems in a complex view of human diseases. The PhAROS™ platform yields numerous potentially effective, plant-inspired combination drugs to help millions worldwide and also pre-screens these drug candidates for potentially unwanted side effects."

Digital technologies not only improve drug research and reduce production costs, they provide an advantage in supply chain stability, as Gb leverages PhAROS™ to find more readily available biosimilars of plants all over the world. Gb has used digital technology to discover its patent-pending formulations for anxiety, depression, chronic pain, Parkinson's disease, COVID-cytokine release syndrome, and heart disease. Using sequential in silico, in vitro, and in vivo screens, Gb Sciences has identified unique and patentable subsets of plant components with therapeutic potential that were validated in cell and animal models.

Learn more by visiting www.gbsciences.com.

About Gb Sciences and GbS Global Biopharma

Gb Sciences, Inc. is a plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and development company creating patented, disease-targeted formulations of cannabis- and other plant-inspired therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market through its Canadian subsidiary GbS Global Biopharma, Inc. The "plant-inspired" active ingredients in its therapeutic mixtures are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices. Gb Sciences' intellectual property portfolio contains six issued U.S. and three issued foreign patents, as well as 18 U.S. and 49 foreign patent-pending applications. In its drug development pipeline, Gb Sciences has five preclinical phase product development programs. Gb Sciences' lead program for Parkinson's disease is being prepared for a first-in-human clinical trial. Gb Sciences' formulations for chronic pain, anxiety, and depression are currently in preclinical animal studies with researchers at the National Research Council Canada. The company also recently received positive preclinical proof-of-concept data supporting its complex mixtures for the treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome related to COVID-19, and its lead candidates will be optimized based on late-stage preclinical studies at Michigan State University. Gb Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. To learn more, visit www.gbsciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "should," "anticipates," "likely," "believes," and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

