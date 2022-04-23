U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,271.78
    -121.88 (-2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,811.40
    -981.36 (-2.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,839.29
    -335.36 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,940.66
    -50.80 (-2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.75
    -2.04 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    -15.70 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.43 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0803
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2835
    -0.0199 (-1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4250
    +0.0690 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,519.95
    -990.64 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.07
    -20.50 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Operating Earnings

·12 min read

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. ("GBank" or the "Company") (OTCQX: GBFH), the parent company for Bank of George (the "Bank"), today reported year-to-date and quarterly earnings of $3.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share. This represents a year-over-year increase of 216%, compared to $1.0 million or $0.08 per diluted share for the year-to-date period ending March 31, 2021. Earnings were highlighted by continued strong gain on loan sales for the quarter. Gain on sales income increased to $5.1 million from $1.8 million in the same quarter 2021, representing a 180% year-over-year increase.

First Quarter Financial Highlights (for the year-over-year and linked quarterly periods ending March 31, 2022)

Year-over-year comparisons:

  • Year-to-date net income increased 216% to $3.2 million, compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Year-to-date earnings per diluted share were $0.25, compared to $0.08 for the same period in 2021.

  • Allowance for loan losses was $6.1 million, compared to $5.4 million at March 31, 2021.

  • Net interest margin (bank-level) was 3.12%, compared to 3.52% for the same period in 2021.

  • Year-to-date net revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) increased 63% to $10.3 million, compared to $6.3 million for 2021.

  • Noninterest income increased 152% to $5.9 million, compared to $2.3 million for 2021.

  • Total assets increased 20% to $626.4 million, compared to $522.6 million as of March 31, 2021.

  • Total deposits increased 16% to $507.6 million, compared to $437.6 million as of March 31, 2021.

  • Book value was $6.45 per share, compared to $5.39 per share as of March 31, 2021.

Linked quarter comparisons:

  • Net income decreased 18% to $3.2 million, compared to $4.0 million for Q4 2021.

  • Earnings per diluted share were $0.25, compared to $0.31 for Q4 2021.

  • Return on average assets was 2.11%, compared to 2.72% for Q4 2021.

  • Return on average equity was 16.93%, compared to 21.46% for Q4 2021.

  • Allowance for loan losses was $6.1 million, compared to $6.2 million at December 31, 2021.

  • Net interest margin was 3.12%, compared to 3.53% for Q4 2021.

  • Total net revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) decreased 9% to $10.3 million, compared to $11.4 million for Q4 2021.

  • Noninterest income decreased 8% to $5.9 million, compared to $6.4 million for Q4 2021.

  • Total assets increased 1% to $626.4 million, compared to $620.3 million at December 31, 2021.

  • Total deposits decreased 0.4% to $507.6 million, compared to $509.6 million at December 31, 2021.

  • Book value was $6.45 per share, compared to $6.19 per share at December 31, 2021.

Edward M. Nigro, GBank Executive Chairman, stated "This record first quarter earnings, combined with anticipated FOMC rate increases, reinforce our expectations for continued strong growth in 2022."

Covid-19 Response

The Company continues to administer several pandemic programs to assist its clients with their financial needs, and remains committed to helping its clients who have been affected by the declining economic activity or other challenges related to the pandemic.

Bank of George Business Relief Plan

Beginning in March 2020, and with 100% of loan portfolios performing as agreed, the Bank was able to implement the Bank of George Business Relief Plan. This bold initiative utilized the Company's sizeable financial strength to support all the Bank's communities and clients. Under this plan, the Bank offered all its borrowers optional three and six-month payment deferrals for full principal and interest. As the payment deferral status ended, borrowers resumed making their scheduled payments and were no longer considered being in an active deferral status. At March 31, 2022, the Bank no longer had any loan relationships on deferral under this program.

Paycheck Protection Program

As a U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") PLP lender, the Bank has also been able to play a critical role in offering loans through the SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). During the life of the program, the Bank funded approximately $85 million in PPP loans. These vital funds supported keeping nearly 7,000 employees on the payroll. PPP loans at March 31, 2022, were approximately $6.9 million.

SBA

"The Company continues to invest in our SBA Division as we continue to break records and work to become an even stronger player in this market. These loans are the backbone of the U.S. economy, and we are excited to work with these small businesses and contribute to their success," stated T. Ryan Sullivan, President/CEO.

For the SBA fiscal year ending September 30, 2021, the Bank secured a total of approximately $292 million in SBA 7(a) loan approvals, excluding PPP loans. This placed the Bank as 19th for all SBA 7(a) lenders in the nation. During Q1 2022, the Bank's SBA Division closed on approximately $54.4 million in total loans originated. Q1 2022 loan production increased 50.7% from the total loan originations of approximately $36.1 million during the same quarter 2021.

A key provision of the CARES Act was the SBA Debt Relief Program, whereby the SBA made six months of principal and interest payments on qualifying existing and new SBA loans. This has been an incredibly powerful resource for SBA borrowers and, with all of the Bank's SBA 7(a) loans in regular payment status at the onset of the program, most of the Bank's SBA borrowers were able to benefit from this program. At March 31, 2022, the bank no longer had any loan relationships receiving support under this program. Additionally, under the Economic Aid Act, continuing SBA payment support of up to $9,000 per month has been provided for a significant portion of the Bank's SBA 7(a) loan portfolio, with approximately $7.2 million in loan relationships continuing to receive support under this program at March 31, 2022.

Gaming FinTech

As a result of the merger of SBTech and DraftKings, the Bank's related Oregon State Lottery Program ("OSL") sports wagering accounts began winding down during Q1 2022. Due to this winddown, OSL load volume decreased 76.9% during Q1 2022 to $4.6 million, compared to $20.3 million during Q1 2021. Even with this decrease, the Bank's Play+ Program with its strategic partners, BankCard Services, LLC and Sightline Payments, experienced an increase in load volumes of 36.7% during Q1 2022 to $202.2 million, compared to $147.9 million during Q1 2021, resulting in an overall Gaming FinTech Division load volume increase of 23.2% during Q1 2022 to approximately $207 million, compared to $168 million during Q1 2021.

As an offset to the OSL winddown, the Bank anticipates it will receive a total of $225 thousand for the OSL Program termination.

Subordinated Notes Offering

On December 14, 2021, the Company completed its private placement of $20 million of 3.875% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2031 (the "Notes") to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors. The Notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory capital purposes. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate operating purposes, to support organic growth, and to fund potential acquisitions.

Balance Sheet Review

GBank's consolidated liquidity and capital positions continue to perform well compared to its relative peers. Year-over-year, deposits grew by approximately $70 million. Year-over-year, gross loan balances (excluding PPP) increased by approximately $50 million due to SBA and commercial loan growth. The Bank continues to take advantage of favorable market conditions related to SBA loan sales.

Total assets increased 19.9% to approximately $626 million, compared to approximately $523 million at March 31, 2021. Total deposits were also up 16% to approximately $508 million, compared to approximately $438 million at March 31, 2021. Shareholders' equity increased 20% to approximately $79 million, compared to approximately $65.7 million at March 31, 2021.

The company adopted ASC 842 – Lease Accounting in Q3 2021, resulting in a right-of-use asset and corresponding operating lease liability of approximately $1.6 million. Certain adjustments have been made to the financial presentation for the 2021 year-to-date period and are related to this adoption for comparative purposes. We have leased branches and office space and have entered into various other agreements in conducting our business. Operating lease right-of-use assets are included within All Other Assets and the Bank's operating lease liability is included within Accrued Interest Payable and Other. Operating lease expense is recognized on a straight-line basis over the expected lease term, subject to any changes in the lease or expectations regarding the terms. Variable lease costs such as property taxes are expensed as incurred. Lease and non-lease components are accounted for separately as the amounts are readily determinable under our lease contracts. Leases with an initial term of 12 months or less are not recorded on the balance sheet.

Operating Results

The Company's quarterly net interest margin was 3.12%, compared to 3.52% for Q1 2021. First quarter net revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) increased 63% to $10.3 million, compared to $6.3 million for Q1 2021. First quarter noninterest income increased 152% to $5.9 million, compared to $2.3 million for Q1 2021. Total first quarter noninterest expense increased 29% to $6 million, compared to $4.6 million for Q1 2021, and increased 1.5% for the first quarter to $6 million, compared to $5.9 million for Q4 2021.

Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses during Q1 2022 reflects our current assessment of risks associated with our credit portfolios, the COVID-19 pandemic, and general economic conditions. The Company recorded a $56 thousand provision for loan losses during the first quarter of 2022, compared to a $250 thousand provision during the preceding linked quarter. The Company held approximately $6.1 million in allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2022, compared to approximately $6.15 million at December 31, 2021. The Bank holds no balances of other real estate owned and reports two loans in non-accrual status for approximately $298 thousand at March 31, 2022, down from $320 thousand in the prior quarter. The allowance for loan losses to total net loans, excluding PPP and guaranteed balances, was 2.13% at March 31, 2022. During the quarter, the Bank experienced a partial net charge-off of approximately $105 thousand.

Earnings Call

The Company will host its Q1 2022 quarterly earnings call in conjunction with its regularly scheduled Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 12, at 2:00 p.m. (PST). Please see GBFH Company Release published April 8, 2022, for information on joining this meeting:

04.08.2022 GBFH Company Release – Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Company

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. ("GBank" or the "Company") (GBFH), a bank holding company with approximately $626 million in assets at March 31, 2022, conducts business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank of George (named in honor of George Washington). Founded in 2007, the Bank operates two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada, with primary lending activities focused on engaging clients in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. Bank of George has key businesses in three prominent divisions: SBA Lending, Gaming FinTech, and Commercial Lending. The Bank conducts business nationally through its SBA lending activities (ranked 19th in the nation by the U.S. Small Business Administration for SBA 7(a) dollar loan volume through September 30, 2021) and its partnership. Launched in 2016, the Bank's Gaming FinTech Division, through its contract with BankCard Services, LLC ("BCS") is empowering Sightline Payments Play+ Solution (Sightline Payments) for seamless and secure pay-and-play that is enabling cashless, mobile commerce solutions for gaming, lottery, and sports betting ecosystems – positioning GBank as a financial leader in this new payments world. The Bank also provides general commercial banking services with an emphasis on serving the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professionals, and investors. The Bank offers a full complement of consumer deposit products and is focused on delivering a premium level of service. Bank of George has been recognized every year for each of the past five years by S&P Global Market Intelligence as a top 100 U.S. community bank under $3 billion in assets. For more information about Bank of George, please visit its website at https://www.bankofgeorge.com. GBank's Common Stock is quoted on the US OTCQX Market under the symbol GBFH.

Forward-looking Statements

GBank has made forward-looking statements in this Press Release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries. When words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," or similar expressions occur in this Press Release, the Company is making forward-looking statements. Note that many factors could affect the future financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries, both individually and collectively, and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release. Those factors include, but are not limited to: the recent and continuing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which poses risks and may harm the Company's business and results of operations in future quarters, credit risk, changes in market interest rates, inability to achieve merger-related synergies, competition, economic downturn or recession, and government regulation and supervision. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gbank-financial-holdings-inc-announces-quarterly-operating-earnings-301531376.html

SOURCE GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why did the stock market fall? Dow finishes nearly 1,000 points lower in worst day since October 2020

    Stocks end sharply lower Friday, a day after hawkish comments by the head of the U.S. central bank, as investors also weigh some disappointing corporate earnings.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Crumbled on Friday

    The company's better-than-expected results couldn't counter management's cautious forecast.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Approaching mid-year, we can see a clear shape developing for the markets in 2022, one based on increased volatility. The economy as a whole is facing challenges, in the form of inflation, a Fed policy shift, and continuing ripple effects from Russia’s Ukraine war and lingering COVID outbreaks, and investors are looking for pathways through it all. One clear path is to find the beaten-down stocks with potential for near- to mid-term outperformance. These are equities that have underperformed rec

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged 12% This Week, but Could Bottom

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged this week and had fallen 12.4% in five days as of 2 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There weren't many updates from Nio this week, but the few that there were could have driven shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer higher, if not for concerning news from China. Nio shares took a deep dive last week after the company said it had suspended operations in China to adhere to the COVID-19 lockdown rules.

  • Market sell-off indicates investors think the Fed is ‘behind the curve’: Strategist

    Invesco Global Market Strategist Brian Levitt joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest statements from the Fed regarding interest rate hikes, volatility, shifting consumer demands throughout the pandemic, and the outlook on markets and tech stocks.

  • Verizon beats on earnings but loses phone subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Verizon.

  • Why Alibaba Was Rising Today on a Terrible Day for the Markets

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were up as much as 5.5% today, before settling into a 0.8% gain as of 1:56 p.m. ET. Yesterday, China's Securities Regulatory Commission held a meeting with members of large banks, insurance companies, and the country's social security fund, and encouraged these large in-country investors to buy stocks. China's government hasn't done itself any favors, of course.

  • Elon Musk Takes Major Step Toward Buying Twitter

    The ongoing game of footsie between billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk and social media platform Twitter reached a new stage April 22, as Musk began major steps towards buying the company. It all began when Musk announced that he had acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him the company's largest shareholder at the time. The ensuing chaos was primarily orchestrated by Musk and his very visible presence on Twitter, where he has 82.9 million followers.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Bears Hunt Down Market Bulls; What Investors Should Do Now

    The major indexes and leading stocks suffered serious losses yet again. Apple, Exxon headline an earnings flood.

  • An ‘irrational exuberance’ indicator shows the stock market is off the charts compared with the top of the internet bubble

    Irrational exuberance is alive and well on Wall Street, according to a valuation model proposed by former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan. The story of how Greenspan came to use the phrase “irrational exuberance” is well-known and widely repeated: He first used it in a December 1996 speech, after listening to Yale University professor Robert Shiller give a lecture on the subject. Shiller reportedly based his comments on the Cyclically-Adjusted Price/Earnings ratio, or CAPE.

  • Sheryl Sandberg under fire for trying to kill a story about her ex, the CEO of Activision Blizzard

    Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is now facing "internal scrutiny" at the company after pressuring U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail to kill a story about her former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. The revelations come in an explosive new report from the Wall Street Journal detailing a coordinated campaign to discourage the tabloid from publishing the story, pulling resources from both Activision Blizzard and Meta. In spite of denying that he had knowledge of disturbing allegations of employee misconduct, including alleged rape, Kotick apparently knew about many of those incidents — a fact he concealed from the company's board.

  • Analysts Are Increasing Prices Targets of These 10 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks that analysts are increasing the price targets of. If you want to see some more tech stocks that were favored by market experts recently, click Analysts Are Increasing Prices Targets of These 5 Tech Stocks. The COVID-19 pandemic propelled the technology sector into overdrive, in terms of […]

  • PayPal Still Has a Long Way to Fall

    The company is far away from a recovery

  • This will be a year for stock market traders — here are 12 companies to favor, says 40-year investing veteran Bob Doll

    If you’re relatively new to investing, and you think 2022 has been a year from hell, imagine being in the stock market for over 40 years. That would’ve put you through the Great Financial Crisis in 2008-2009, the dot-com crash in 2000, the crash of 1987, and the savings and loan debacle of the 1980s — besides the pandemic bear.

  • Stocks got clobbered Friday. Here’s why investors should focus on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • Why Rivian Stock Crashed This Week and Could Head Even Lower

    The dire warning Rivian's CEO gave could have long-term implications on the company's prospects.

  • Meta Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Following 4Q21’s debacle, Meta (FB) investors will be praying to the market gods there will be no repeat when the social media giant reports 1Q22 earnings after the close next Wednesday, April 27. Recall, the stock shed 26% following the Q4 calamity, erasing around $250 billion of value in a single session after the company warned Apple’s iOS privacy changes and rising competition would impact Q1 with revenue growth anticipated to slow down. It is exactly those twin aliments which have JMP’s And

  • Microsoft: The Quality Will Shine Through Again in F3Q22 Earnings, Says Analyst

    Earnings season will welcome the big hitters next week, and hardly come any bigger than Microsoft (MSFT). The tech giant will report F3Q22’s (March quarter) financials after the close on Tuesday, April 26, with the stock sitting in unfamiliar territory; 18% into the red in 2022, and unable to counter the overall market and macro trends. However, that is not a concern for Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick, who stresses that you just can’t beat class, a trait Microsoft has in abundance. “With the

  • Dow Jones Falls As Powell Says This On Inflation; Elon Musk Makes Twitter Move; Tesla Stock Gains Fade

    The Dow fell after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell set his sights on inflation. Elon Musk made a Twitter takeover move. Tesla gains faded.

  • ‘We have lost confidence’: Why Bill Ackman is so down on Netflix he’d rather take a $430 million loss than wait for a turnaround

    The billionaire hedge fund king liquidated his position yesterday, adding to an epic selloff in Netflix shares.