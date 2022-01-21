U.S. markets open in 9 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.00
    -33.75 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,494.00
    -122.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,636.50
    -204.50 (-1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.80
    -10.40 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    -0.21 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    25.59
    +1.74 (+7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7690
    -0.3310 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,973.29
    -2,956.10 (-7.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.76
    -74.50 (-7.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,381.27
    -391.66 (-1.41%)
     

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Operating Earnings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GBFH

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. ("GBank" or the "Company") (OTCQX: GBFH), the parent company for Bank of George (the "Bank"), today reported year-to-date earnings of $11 million, or $0.85 per diluted share. This represents a year-over-year increase of 57% compared to $7 million or $0.56 per diluted share for the year-to-date period ending December 31, 2020. Earnings for the fourth quarter increased 50% to $4.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $2.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. Earnings were highlighted by the record gains on loan sales for both the quarter and year-to-date periods. Year-to-date gain on sales income increased to $17.1 million from $9.9 million in 2020, representing a 73% year-over-year increase. Quarterly gain on sales income increased to $5.9 million in Q4 2021 from $3.9 million in Q3 2021.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights (for the year-over-year and quarterly periods ending December 31, 2021)

Year-over-year comparisons:

  • Year-to-date net income increased 57% to $11.0 million, compared to $7.0 million for the same period in 2020.

  • Year-to-date earnings per diluted share were $0.85, compared to $0.56 for the same period in 2020.

  • Allowance for loan losses was $6.2 million, compared to $5.1 million at year-end 2020.

  • Year-to-date net revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) increased 36% to $36.9 million, compared to $27.2 million for 2020.

  • Noninterest income increased 60% to $19.3 million, compared to $12.0 million for 2020.

  • Total assets increased 31% to $618.1 million, compared to $470.6 million as of year-end 2020.

  • Total deposits increased 31% to $509.6 million, compared to $389.3 million as of year-end 2020.

  • Book value was $6.19 per share, compared to $5.30 per share as of year-end 2020.

Linked quarter comparisons:

  • Net income increased 50% to $4.0 million, compared to $2.6 million for Q3 2021.

  • Earnings per diluted share were $0.31, compared to $0.21 for Q3 2021.

  • Return on average assets was 2.72% compared to 1.91% for Q3 2021.

  • Return on average equity was 21.46%, compared to 14.96% for Q3 2021.

  • Allowance for loan losses was $6.2 million, compared to $5.9 million at September 30, 2021.

  • Net interest margin was 3.59%, compared to 3.33% for Q3 2021.

  • Total net revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) increased 26% to $11.4 million, compared to $9.0 million for Q3 2021.

  • Noninterest income increased 42% to $6.4 million, compared to $4.5 million for Q3 2021.

  • Total assets increased 12% to $618.1 million, compared to $551.2 million at September 30, 2021.

  • Total deposits increased 9% to $509.6 million, compared to $467.3 million at September 30, 2021.

  • Book value was $6.19 per share, compared to $5.88 per share at September 30, 2021.

Edward M. Nigro, GBank Executive Chairman, stated, "Our 2021 performance reflects the strength of our strategic business plan that we embarked upon in 2015 - revenue and income growth with a balanced focus on Net Interest and Noninterest Income. With the advent of our SBA Division, and also our FinTech technology partnering with Sightline Interactive, LLC to enable banking solutions for cashless gaming, all areas of the Company are contributing to our earnings and balance sheet growth."

Covid-19 Response

The Company continues to administer several pandemic programs to assist its clients with their financial needs and remains committed to helping its clients who have been affected by the declining economic activity or other challenges related to the pandemic.

Beginning in March 2020, and with 100% of loan portfolios performing as agreed, the Bank was able to implement the Bank of George Business Relief Plan. This bold initiative utilized the Company's sizable financial strength to support all the Bank's communities and clients. Under this plan, the Bank offered all its borrowers optional three and six-month payment deferrals for full principal and interest. As the payment deferral status ended, borrowers resumed making their scheduled payments and were no longer considered as being in an active deferral status. At December 31, 2021, the Bank had one loan relationship of approximately $774 thousand on deferral under this program.

Paycheck Protection Program

As a U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") PLP lender, the Bank has also been able to play a critical role in offering loans through the SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). During the life of the program, the Bank funded approximately $85 million in PPP loans.These vital funds supported keeping nearly 7,000 employees on the payroll. PPP Loans at December 31, 2021 were approximately $11 million.

SBA

"The Company's SBA Division continues to break all records and was a key growth driver for our incredible 2021 performance," stated T. Ryan Sullivan, President/CEO.

For the SBA fiscal year ending September 30, 2021, the Bank secured a total of approximately $292 million in SBA 7(a) loan approvals, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans. This placed the Bank as 19th for all SBA 7(a) lenders in the nation.

During the 2021 year, the Bank's SBA Division closed on approximately $274 million in total loans originated, excluding PPP loans. 2021 loan production increased 40.5% from the total loan originations of approximately $195 million during 2020.

A key provision of the CARES Act was the SBA Debt Relief Program, whereby the SBA made six months of principal and interest payments on qualifying existing and new SBA loans. This has been an incredibly powerful resource for SBA borrowers and, with all of the Bank's SBA 7(a) loans in regular payment status at the onset of the program, most of the Bank's SBA borrowers were able to benefit from this program. At December 31, 2021, one of the Bank's loans of approximately $472 thousand was receiving support under this program. Additionally, under the Economic Aid Act, continuing SBA payment support of up to $9,000 per month has been provided for a significant portion of the Bank's SBA 7(a) loan portfolio with approximately $16.9 million in loans receiving support under this program at December 31, 2021.

Gaming FinTech

Total Gaming FinTech accounts grew to approximately 570 thousand at December 31, 2021. This represents an increase of 36% from the 419 thousand accounts held at December 31, 2020. The Bank has experienced a corresponding increase in payment load volumes of 54% during 2021 to approximately $750 million, compared to $486 million during 2020. This has driven Gaming FinTech revenues up 39% to $440 thousand in 2021, compared to $316 thousand for the prior year.

Subordinated Notes Offering

On December 14, 2021, the Company completed its private placement of $20 million of 3.875% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2031 (the "Notes") to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors. The Notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory capital purposes. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate operating purposes, to support organic growth, and to fund potential acquisitions.

Balance Sheet Review

GBank's consolidated liquidity and capital positions continue to perform well compared to its relative peers. Quarter-over-quarter, deposits grew by approximately $42 million. Gross loan balances increased by approximately $34 million from the prior quarter due to SBA and commercial loan growth. The Bank continues to take advantage of favorable market conditions related to SBA loan sales.

Total assets increased 12% to approximately $618 million, compared to approximately $551 million at September 30, 2021. Total deposits were also up 9% to approximately $510 million, compared to approximately $467 million at September 30, 2021. Shareholders' equity increased 6% during the quarter to approximately $75.8 million, compared to approximately $71.8 million at December 31, 2021.

The company adopted ASC 842 – Lease Accounting in Q3 2021, resulting in a right-of-use asset and corresponding operating lease liability of approximately $1.6 million. Certain adjustments have been made to the financial presentation for the 2021 year-to-date period and are related to this adoption for comparative purposes. We have leased branches and office space and have entered into various other agreements in conducting our business. Operating lease right-of-use assets are included within All Other Assets and the Bank's operating lease liability is included within Accrued Interest Payable and Other. Operating lease expense is recognized on a straight-line basis over the expected lease term, subject to any changes in the lease or expectations regarding the terms. Variable lease costs such as property taxes are expensed as incurred. Lease and non-lease components are accounted for separately as the amounts are readily determinable under our lease contracts. Leases with an initial term of 12 months or less are not recorded on the balance sheet.

Operating Results

The Company's quarterly net interest margin was 3.59%, compared to 3.33% for the previous quarter. Year-to-date net revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) increased 36% to $36.9 million, compared to $27.2 million for year ending December 31, 2020, and increased 27% for the third quarter to $11.4 million, compared to $9 million for Q3 2021. Year-to-date noninterest income increased 61% to $19.3 million, compared to $12.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, and increased 42% for the fourth quarter to $6.4 million, compared to $4.5 million for Q3 2021. Total year-to-date noninterest expense increased 35% to $21.4 million, compared to $15.9 million for 2020, and increased 8% for the fourth quarter to $5.9 million, compared to $5.5 million for Q3 2021.

Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses during Q4 2021 reflects growth in unguaranteed loan balances, as well as our current assessment of risks associated with our credit portfolios, the COVID-19 pandemic, and general economic conditions. The Company recorded a $250,000 provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a $45,000 provision during the preceding quarter. The Company had approximately $6.15 million in allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2021, compared to approximately $5.90 million at September 30, 2021. The Bank holds no balances of other real estate owned and reports one lending relationship on non-accrual status for approximately $320 thousand at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to total net loans, excluding PPP and guaranteed balances, was 2.16% at December 31, 2021.

Earnings Call

The Company will host its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, February 1, at 2:00 p.m. (PST). Shareholders will be able to listen from their home or from any remote location that has Internet connectivity. There will be no physical location for shareholders to attend.

Shareholders may participate online, via the ZOOM app on their smartphones, or by joining by telephone:

The ZOOM video conference ID is 881 5248 7104

The ZOOM meeting passcode will be available to shareholders by sending an email request to sferguson@bankofgeorge.com or by calling Shauna Ferguson at 702-851-4208.

Joining by ZOOM Video Conference
Log in on your computer at https://zoom.us/j/88152487104 or by using the Zoom app on your smartphone.

Joining by Telephone
Dial (408) 638-0968. The conference ID is 881 5248 7104.

The Company

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. ("GBank" or the "Company") (GBFH), a bank holding company with approximately $618 million in assets at December 31, 2021, conducts business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank of George (named in honor of George Washington). Founded in 2007, the Bank operates two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada, with primary lending activities focused on engaging clients in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. Bank of George has key businesses in three prominent divisions: SBA Lending, Gaming FinTech, and Commercial Lending. The Bank conducts business nationally through its SBA lending activities (ranked 19th in the nation by the U.S. Small Business Administration for SBA 7(a) dollar loan volume through September 30, 2021) and its BankCard Services, LLC ("BCS") partnership. Launched in 2016, its Gaming FinTech Division is powering Sightline Payments Play+ Solution (Sightline Payments) for seamless and secure pay and play that is enabling cashless, mobile commerce solutions for gaming, lottery, and sports betting ecosystems – positioning GBank as a financial leader in this new payments world. The Bank also provides general commercial banking services with an emphasis on serving the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professionals, and investors. The Bank offers a full complement of consumer deposit products and is focused on delivering a premium level of service. Bank of George has been recognized every year for each of the past five years by S&P Global Market Intelligence as a top 100 U.S. community bank under $3 billion in assets. For more information about Bank of George, please visit its website at https://www.bankofgeorge.com. GBank's Common Stock is quoted on the US OTCQX Market under the symbol GBFH.

Forward-looking Statements

GBank has made forward-looking statements in this Press Release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries. When words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," or similar expressions occur in this Press Release, the Company is making forward-looking statements. Note that many factors could affect the future financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries, both individually and collectively, and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release. Those factors include, but are not limited to: the recent and continuing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which poses risks and may harm the Company's business and results of operations in future quarters, credit risk, changes in market interest rates, inability to achieve merger-related synergies, competition, economic downturn or recession, and government regulation and supervision. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gbank-financial-holdings-inc-announces-quarterly-operating-earnings-301465515.html

SOURCE GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • For Netflix, ‘the good old days may be gone,’ analyst says

    Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's fourth quarter earnings, the need to gain more subscribers, and competition in the streaming space.

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped, Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq took off like a rocket this morning, and took semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) along for the ride. Just after noon ET, however, the rally started to sputter, and by the time trading for the day was done, not only had the Nasdaq given up all its gains, but Nvidia stock closed down 3.7% for the day. In the case of the Nasdaq as a whole, I fear that investors may have jumped the gun, presuming that after the Nasdaq met the definition for a stock market correction (down 10% from its high), the light would turn green for tech stocks to resume marching higher again.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Stock market drop 'is an opportunity for some names,' strategist explains

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech, energy and financial sector fund data, commodity futures, and Fed policy makers expecting three interest rate hikes in 2022.

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway

  • Peloton stock plummets after the company halts production of bikes, treadmills

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Akiko Fujita discuss how the market is reacting to Peloton's production pause.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Climbing Again Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) stock has seen some volatile swings in this week's trading, but it's back to posting big gains today. The Trump-affiliated special purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) share price was up roughly 5.2% as of 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday. While there isn't any fresh news pertaining to Digital World Acquisition, the stock is getting a boost from today's market rally.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Netflix Dives On Subscriber Guidance; Ugly Market Reversals Teach Painful Lesson

    Another early bounce ended with a sharp market reversal. Wait for this signal before rushing in. Netflix dived late on subscriber guidance.

  • Peloton stock is crashing on reports it's halting production of bikes and treadmills

    Peloton shares get crushed on reports of a production halt.

  • Market check: Stocks sell off heading into session close, volatility spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre highlights the market and sector action heading into the closing bell.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open lower, Netflix slides after subscribers miss

    Earlier, the Nasdaq dropped another more than 1%, adding to losses after sinking into a correction earlier this week.

  • Is Plug Power Stock a Buy Right Now? Oppenheimer Weighs In

    The market did not seem very pleased with Plug Power’s (PLUG) latest business update. Shares took the down escalator after the company reiterated its 2022 revenue guidance of $900-925 million. While investors might have been showing their disappointment the company did not boost its forecast, Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch sees plenty to back the bull case. “We believe PLUG's strategic update clearly signals the company's maturation,” the 5-star analyst said. “With a balance sheet that still boasts ~

  • When no stock-market lead is safe, here’s what history shows the Nasdaq’s near-term returns look like (it’s not pretty)

    Rallies are getting squashed and no lead appears to be safe for the stock market in recent trade. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) intraday reversal on Thursday — when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3% — represented its largest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The disintegration of a big intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction — defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak — for the first time since March 8, 2021, and reflects the fragility of the market as it braces for a regime of higher interest rates and overall less-accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve.

  • Stocks Drop With Futures, Bonds Up as Nerves Fray: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and Asian stocks fell Friday after a late-day reversal on Wall Street amid shaky company earnings, the prospect of tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy and U.S.-Russia tension.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resu

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the fourth trading day in a row, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is falling. Down 3.5% as of 1:35 p.m. ET, Rivian stock actually costs less today than it did at its initial public offering (IPO) two months ago. First and foremost, Rivian is an unprofitable electric truck start-up.

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • Stock market could drop another 10% soon: top strategist

    Market bulls should proceed with caution, warns a top strategist at Morgan Stanley.

  • SoFi stock surge continues on record volume

    SoFi Technologies Inc. shares are soaring for the second-straight day on heavy volume as optimism continues to build for the company's banking ambitions.