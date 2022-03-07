U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.09
    -127.78 (-2.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,817.38
    -797.42 (-2.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,830.96
    -482.48 (-3.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,951.33
    -49.57 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.29
    -0.11 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.60
    +5.70 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.13 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0857
    -0.0059 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3109
    -0.0138 (-1.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3040
    +0.5240 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,213.23
    -170.69 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.27
    -4.35 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Bank of George Ranks #2 in the CB Top Ten™ for Its Peer Group

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GBFH

LAS VEGAS, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. ("GBank" or the "Company") (OTCQX: GBFH), the parent company for Bank of George (the "Bank"), today announced Bank of George is ranked number 2 of 545 U.S. banks in the C-Corp: $500 - 999 Million peer group within CB Resource's CB Top Ten™ report for the 4th Quarter of 2021.

CB Resource, Inc is a Risk Management and planning firm primarily focused on community banks. According to the report, its purpose is to provide a comparative summary, by peer group, of the top ten percent of banks based upon key performance indicators selected by CB Resource, Inc.

The report ranks the top ten percent of banks within each peer group by eight performance indicators. These indicators include: asset growth rate (AGR), return on average assets (ROAA), return on average equity (ROAE), net interest margin (NIM), efficiency ratio (ER), non-performing assets (NPA), non-interest bearing deposits (NIBD), and non-interest income (NII).

"This latest ranking means that the Bank has been recognized in the top 100 for each of the past 26 quarters or, in other words, for every quarter over the past six and a half years," stated T. Ryan Sullivan, President/CEO of Bank of George. "This amazing achievement and our continued financial strength are the direct result of the incredible support from our employees, customers, directors, and shareholders."

The Company

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. ("GBank" or the "Company") (GBFH), a bank holding company with approximately $618 million in assets at December 31, 2021, conducts business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank of George (named in honor of George Washington). Founded in 2007, the Bank operates two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada, with primary lending activities focused on engaging clients in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. Bank of George has key businesses in three prominent divisions: SBA Lending, Gaming FinTech, and Commercial Lending. The Bank conducts business nationally through its SBA lending activities (ranked 19th in the nation by the U.S. Small Business Administration for SBA 7(a) dollar loan volume through September 30, 2021) and its partnership. Launched in 2016, its Gaming FinTech Division is powering Sightline Payments Play+ Solution (Sightline Payments) for seamless and secure pay-and-play that is enabling cashless, mobile commerce solutions for gaming, lottery, and sports betting ecosystems – positioning GBank as a financial leader in this new payments world. The Bank also provides general commercial banking services with an emphasis on serving the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professionals, and investors. The Bank offers a full complement of consumer deposit products and is focused on delivering a premium level of service. Bank of George has been recognized every year for each of the past five years by S&P Global Market Intelligence as a top 100 U.S. community bank under $3 billion in assets. For more information about Bank of George, please visit its website at https://www.bankofgeorge.com. GBank's Common Stock is quoted on the US OTCQX Market under the symbol GBFH.

Forward-looking Statements

GBank has made forward-looking statements in this Press Release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries. When words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," or similar expressions occur in this Press Release, the Company is making forward-looking statements. Note that many factors could affect the future financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries, both individually and collectively, and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release. Those factors include, but are not limited to: the recent and continuing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which poses risks and may harm the Company's business and results of operations in future quarters, credit risk, changes in market interest rates, inability to achieve merger-related synergies, competition, economic downturn or recession, and government regulation and supervision. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gbank-financial-holdings-inc-announces-bank-of-george-ranks-2-in-the-cb-top-ten-for-its-peer-group-301497207.html

SOURCE GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PayPal Are Falling

    Shares of several banks and financial stocks fell today, as investors brace for a recession that is looking more and more like a possibility considering the rising price of oil and high levels of inflation. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) had fallen nearly 5.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET today, while shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded roughly 5.4% lower. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation had already been growing at a fast pace and many analysts and investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, multiple times this year to combat that inflation.

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. According to J.P. Morgan's note, the Department of Commerce estimated that fourth-quarter e-commerce sales in the United States were only $257.6 billion, which was below J.P. Morgan's own prediction of $270 billion -- which sounds like bad news, and may have spooked investors.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock fell off a cliff Monday morning, tumbling 4% by noon ET. "We continue to view Nvidia as an industry leader in accelerated computing," said the analyst, "and expect the proliferation of [artificial intelligence and machine learning] to drive earnings growth and a valuation multiple that exceeds the industry average over the long-run." Furthermore, Goldman sees a possible "positive catalyst for the stock" in Nvidia's upcoming annual Graphics Technology Conference (GTC 2022) to be held from March 21 to March 24.

  • Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant: Report

    Mandiant shares jumped on Monday on news that Google is reportedly interested in buying the cybersecurity firm. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick explains.

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • Airline Stocks Are Plunging: Is Now the Right Time to Buy In?

    What happened When oil prices spike higher, airline stocks typically sell off. Such was the case on Monday. Crude prices hit levels unseen since 2008, and airline stocks are badly underperforming the market on a down day for equities.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • Icahn sheds Occidental Petroleum stake, Qualcomm falls on reports of Samsung cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines the opposing positions billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn take on Occidental Petroleum stakes, Bill Ackman's stake in the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and Qualcomm's shares fall after a cyberattack on Samsung.

  • Why Shopify's Shares Slid 28% in February

    The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russian Official Threatens Europe Gas PipelineChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy As Truth Social Launches?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • My Top Beaten-Down Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The widespread market sell-off has created a lot of potential buying opportunities for long-term investors. But pulling the trigger when the market just seems to keep going down is easier said than done.

  • Vermilion Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.06 CDN per share payable on April 18, 2022 to all shareholders of record on March 31, 2022. The ex-dividend date for this payment is March 30, 2022. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

  • Stock Market Correction: These High-Growth Companies Are Screaming Buys

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) are two companies that have been battered badly so far this year. As a result, the massive pullbacks in shares of Meta Platforms and Himax are opportunities for investors to buy companies with solid long-term growth potential at attractive valuations. Let's look at the reasons why these tech companies could be prudent long-term bets right now.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)?

    If you want to know who really controls ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:CHPT ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Uber reports earnings, AMC falls despite ‘The Batman’ ticket sales, PVH shares dip

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Emily McCormick, and Brad Smith break down the action surrounding several of today's trending tickers.