GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Annual Meeting of Shareholders Scheduled for Thursday, May 12 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. ("GBank" or the "Company") (OTCQX: GBFH), the parent company for Bank of George (the "Bank"), today announced it will host its annual meeting of shareholders on Thursday, May 12, at 2:00 p.m. (PST). Shareholders will be able to listen from their home or from any remote location that has Internet connectivity. There will be no physical location for shareholders to attend. Shareholders may participate online, via the ZOOM app on their smartphones, or by joining by telephone:

The ZOOM video conference ID is 822 7499 1409.

The ZOOM meeting password is included on your Notice of Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders that accompanied your proxy materials.

Joining by ZOOM Video Conference
Log in on your computer at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82274991409?pwd=cU1zbEQ5cmZ3OUM5SitDNmxqY2hNUT09
or by using the Zoom app on your smartphone.

Joining by Telephone
Dial (408) 638-0968. The conference ID is 822 7499 1409.

Additional information on joining ZOOM by various methods can be found at:
https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362193

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be hosted by Edward M. Nigro, Executive Chairman, and T. Ryan Sullivan, President/CEO. You are encouraged to review in full the Annual Meeting Notice and all related materials. Reviewing these materials will allow you to know which items of business we intend to cover during the meeting. The 12/31/2021 Annual Report was posted to https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GBFH/disclosure on March 29, 2022.

The Company

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. ("GBank" or the "Company") (GBFH), a bank holding company with approximately $618 million in assets at December 31, 2021, conducts business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank of George (named in honor of George Washington). Founded in 2007, the Bank operates two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada, with primary lending activities focused on engaging clients in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. Bank of George has key businesses in three prominent divisions: SBA Lending, Gaming FinTech, and Commercial Lending. The Bank conducts business nationally through its SBA lending activities (ranked 19th in the nation by the U.S. Small Business Administration for SBA 7(a) dollar loan volume through September 30, 2021) and its partnership. Launched in 2016, the Bank's Gaming FinTech Division, through its contract with BankCard Services, LLC ("BCS") is empowering Sightline Payments Play+ Solution (Sightline Payments) for seamless and secure pay-and-play that is enabling cashless, mobile commerce solutions for gaming, lottery, and sports betting ecosystems – positioning GBank as a financial leader in this new payments world. The Bank also provides general commercial banking services with an emphasis on serving the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professionals, and investors. The Bank offers a full complement of consumer deposit products and is focused on delivering a premium level of service. Bank of George has been recognized every year for each of the past five years by S&P Global Market Intelligence as a top 100 U.S. community bank under $3 billion in assets. For more information about Bank of George, please visit its website at https://www.bankofgeorge.com. GBank's Common Stock is quoted on the US OTCQX Market under the symbol GBFH.

Forward-looking Statements

GBank has made forward-looking statements in this Press Release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries. When words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," or similar expressions occur in this Press Release, the Company is making forward-looking statements. Note that many factors could affect the future financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries, both individually and collectively, and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release. Those factors include, but are not limited to: the recent and continuing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which poses risks and may harm the Company's business and results of operations in future quarters, credit risk, changes in market interest rates, inability to achieve merger-related synergies, competition, economic downturn or recession, and government regulation and supervision. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gbank-financial-holdings-inc-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-scheduled-for-thursday-may-12-at-200-pm-pacific-time-301521282.html

SOURCE GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

