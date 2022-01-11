U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,673.25
    +11.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,996.00
    +44.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,665.25
    +57.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,172.60
    +4.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.27
    +1.04 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.60
    +8.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.19 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.38
    +0.62 (+3.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5680
    +0.3600 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,858.70
    +894.30 (+2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.92
    -55.30 (-5.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.95
    +46.70 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

GBLT Enters the Renewable Energy Industry Through Acquisition of Gebäude Technologie

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- GBLT Expands into Solar Panel Industry to Bolster its Existing Energy Storage Business -

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a majority stake in Gebäude Technologie Center ("GTC"), an engineering company focused on the renewable energy and solar panel industry. Through the acquisition, GBLT anticipates additional revenue of approximately €2m and over €275,000 in Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2022.

GTC has a dedicated team of top engineers and is well known for premium and innovative planning and solutions. GTC offers private installations of solar panels for residential homes, and is currently expanding into industrial and commercial projects, supported by an existing contract with one of the largest industrial companies in Germany.

Solar panel systems are already mandatory in many regions throughout Germany, in both commercial and private use cases. As government policy continues to shift towards a greener economy, the German government is mandating to increase solar energy solutions massively not just on a voluntary basis but with strong legal guidelines.

"We help our customers to realize sustainable and at the same time economical energy solutions," said André Trapp, Managing Director of Gebäude Technologie Center. "Photovoltaic (PV) systems play an important role in this today, as they enable their operators to use self-generated electricity directly on site. In this way, economically attractive self-supply for the housing industry and industrial and commercial companies is linked to the topic of sustainability in a clearly visible way. For more and more industrial and commercial enterprises, a sustainable energy supply plays an important role in their ESG objectives. Generating their own electricity using PV systems sends a clearly visible signal for climate protection directly on site and helps to save CO2 emissions."

"Solar-powered energy solutions continue to be a growing energy vertical and this acquisition further bolsters our position in this burgeoning market," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT Corp. "This is a natural fit for our existing client-base by delivering supplementary energy solutions to our existing mobile energy business that is scalable and growing in demand. Furthermore, government policies only solidify our belief that this rapidly growing market vertical can become a massive win for GBLT and drastically increase revenue turnover in the coming years as consumers continue to turn to solar powered energy."

In addition, GBLT announces the resignation of Jean Bullukian from the Company's Board of Directors for personal reasons, effective December 31, 2021.

Dr. Senst continued, "We would like to thank Jean for his time and service on our Board of Directors and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's proposed activities under the Agreement, the Company's ability to achieve sales, commercial or otherwise, from its products, and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider
(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE GBLT Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/11/c5816.html

Recommended Stories

  • Will Bank of America Stock Hit $100 in 2022?

    Bank of America's (NYSE: BAC) business transformation since the depths of the financial crisis has been simply remarkable under Brian Moynihan's leadership. Over the past 10 years, Bank of America has delivered a staggering 820% total return, and investors who bought during the worst points of the financial crisis have done even better. With several catalysts that could drive profits higher in 2022 and beyond, could Bank of America, which currently trades for about $49, reach $100 within the next year?

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • J.P. Morgan’s 2 Stock Picks With Over 80% Upside Potential

    Less than two weeks into the new year, the key question is coming clear: should we buy the dip? The markets are swooning a bit, so far in January. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are registering losses in 2022’s cumulative trading sessions – 2% on the S&P, and 4.5% on the NASDAQ. A combination of headwinds and tailwinds are pushing on equities. The former include the Omicron wave of COVID-19, as well as ongoing disruptions in the supply chains and labor markets. On the positive side, Omicron is

  • This Unstoppable 8%-Yielding Dividend Stock Has the Fuel to Keep Heading Higher

    Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) has been an unstoppable dividend stock over the years. With a dividend yield currently around 8% and a rock-solid payout that should keep heading higher, Enterprise is an attractive option for income investors to consider in today's low-yield environment. Enterprise Products Partners recently increased its distribution again, pushing its fourth-quarter dividend payment up to $0.465 per share ($1.86 per share annualized), a 3.3% increase compared with the prior-year period.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Nokia Lifts Guidance. The Stock Is Up.

    The better-than-expected performance came from its venture fund investments, with its underlying business performing as expected last year.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • 7 Reasons I'm Hanging On to Teladoc Stock in 2022

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are trading at their 52-week lows. The stock is down 48% in just six months while the S&P 500 has risen 7%. From afar, it looks like this may be a problematic investment and one that investors should be dumping.

  • Stocks in focus: Take-Two Interactive, Lululemon, AutoZone, Ford

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks.

  • AT&T Is Closing the Valuation Gap With Verizon. Its Stock Just Got Upgraded to Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • Why Are Renewables Stocks Plunging?

    Renewable energy stocks, and some solar stocks in particular have seen a spectacular selloff over the last couple of weeks, and central bank policy is one of the main drivers behind the steep drop

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • CVS Health hikes 2021 earnings range and backs 2022 view

    CVS Health Corp. said Tuesday it expects to earn between $5.87 and $5.92 a share in 2021, up from its earlier guidance of $5.50 to $5.61. The company now expects full year 2021 adjusted earnings of $8.33 to $8.38 a share, up from its earlier view for earnings of at least $8 a share. Wall Street analysts expected earnings of $8.04 a share for 2021, according to a FactSet survey. CVS Health continues to expect 2022 earnings between $7.04 and $7.24 a share and adjusted 2022 earnings between $8.10 a

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

    Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 because of supply chain constraints. The company delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to the filing. Separately, Rivian said Rod Copes retired as chief operating officer.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Inks Deal To Develop Hydrogen-Powered City Buses?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, teams up with South Korea's Edison Motors to make city buses. Is PLUG stock a buy now?