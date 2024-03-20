GBM Resources MD, CEO & Executive Director Acquires 260% More Stock

Potential GBM Resources Limited (ASX:GBZ) shareholders may wish to note that the MD, CEO & Executive Director, Peter Rohner, recently bought AU$395k worth of stock, paying AU$0.009 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 260%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

GBM Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Michael Piperoglou bought AU$500k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.009 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.009. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While GBM Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of GBM Resources

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 15% of GBM Resources shares, worth about AU$1.5m, according to our data. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At GBM Resources Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on GBM Resources stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for GBM Resources and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

