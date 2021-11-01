U.S. markets closed

GBS Inc. to Present First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Update on November 11

GBS Inc.
·1 min read
Company to Host Conference Call & Webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBS Inc. (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point-of-care, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2021, shortly after the NASDAQ market close on Thursday, November 11. Management will then host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Title:

GBS, Inc. First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Conference Call & Webcast

Date:

Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time:

4:30 p.m. ET

Conference Call Details:

Toll-Free: 877-407-3982
International: 201-493-6780
Conference ID: 13724335

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s website and will be available via the following links:

Webcast:

Webcast Registration Link
https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/47098/indexl.html
https://investors.gbs.inc/news-and-events/investor-calendar

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About GBS Inc.

GBS Inc. is a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. With the world-first Biosensor Platform, GBS Inc. is developing and launching diagnostic tests urgently needed to help people living with diabetes. For more information, please visit GBS.inc.

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy – Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tim@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Company Contact:
Spiro Sakiris – Chief Financial Officer
GBS, Inc.
Investor.Relations@gbs.inc


