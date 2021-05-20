GBT Launches Phase I Range Testing of its Long-Range Radio System Prototype

PHASE I Aims for Large Metropolitan Areas Voice and Data Range Testing

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), launches PHASE I testing for its long range Infinia radio prototype system. The Infinia data communication unit is transmitting information via HF (High Frequency) radio and supports audio and data. The system communicates through ionospheric propagation environment to reach very long distances. The system aims for ultra-long-range radio communication and can be efficient for wide variety of applications. GBT started the testing of the Infinia range within large metropolitan areas and believes it has achieved successful initial results for audio and data communication. The testing is now focused on utilizing sky waves reliable communication within large city terrains using select types of antennas and advanced electronics to handle interference and noise. Infinia units will be evaluated for transmitting audio and digital information with special attention to privacy and security. The system’s testing plan includes testing phases with gradual distance increase. The system is targeted to be synchronized with a web page to enable users to track and inform about their locations around the globe. Along with the range testing, we will also test for signal’s clarity, accuracy, privacy, and reliability. GBT will also evaluate other possible telemetry-oriented applications for this type of technology, for example, remote tracking, emergency services and military and civil rescue.



"We started our PHASE I of our Infinia long range radio system and we are pleased from our initial successful results. PHASE ‘s I target is to cover large metropolitan areas such as the city of Los Angeles. We are testing voice and data communication between all system’s units with the focus on signal clarity, reliability and privacy. The Infinia system is working through sky waves and aimed for long distance, audio and data communication. As with every radio system the main challenge to maintain reliable communication at all times, seasons and weather conditions, which is a crucial factor in case of emergencies. During our testing, we are evaluating each antenna’s position, tuning, and landscape related effects. Our testing plan includes few stages with the range will be gradually increased. We are testing the device for viability with respect to sending health related information in parallel to voice communication over the audio channel. We are encouraged by our initial testing results and investing vast efforts into further assessments and experimentation to optimize best solutions,” stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com



