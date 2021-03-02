U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,886.00
    -12.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,445.00
    -64.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,238.25
    -41.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.60
    -17.20 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.65
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.90
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    26.35
    -0.32 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2028
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.47
    -4.48 (-16.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3902
    -0.0019 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.9120
    +0.1820 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,841.38
    +1,622.09 (+3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.94
    -4.71 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,626.95
    +38.42 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

GBT Researching Remote Operated Robotics Technology for Medical Applications

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GBT Technologies Inc.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”), is continuing its research with AI based, robotics technology for the medical field. The research is now focused on remote operation robotics for use in medical procedures. Remote controlled robots, using mechanical arms are aimed to assist surgeons providing significant advantages when it comes to delicate surgeries and procedures. A surgeon may operate a robotic mechanism using a remote computer or a console. The advantage of using a robotic system is producing high precision incisions and procedures that are much harder to be done by a human hand. Extremely small movements and accurate tissue removal within small areas, can be efficiently achieved using AI based computer program that is controlling a robotic arm. The research will focus on developing precise algorithms for robotic movements within small regions along with machine vision procedures as the guiding “eyes”.

“As part of our ongoing AI based robotic research program we are now investigating into remote operated robotics for medical purposes. For the past decade we have witnessed a significant development in the field of robotic systems for the medical field in a wide verity of domains. Mechanical robotic arms along with algorithmic control software are emerging for complicated surgeries and procedures. Due to the advantage of high precision movements and accurate organs identification, robotic systems are becoming a common operating rooms equipment to assist surgeons and physicians with diagnostics and surgeries. An example for preventative diagnostic procedure is a colonoscopy where a machine vision can be of a great assistance to view and analyze objects for suspicious abnormalities. We believe this type of procedure can be done via a remote-controlled robotic system, supervised by a surgeon. The robotic system is aimed to be surgeon operated via a remote computer program or a console performing minimally invasive procedures. We believe the combination of machine vision as the system’s eyes and a high accuracy mechanical control can create a whole world of possibilities for research and development of efficient medical, AI based, robotic applications. We are excited to conduct this research which we consider as the forefront of medical robotic technologies, introducing better health care possibilities for patients and surgeons.” Stated Dr. Rittman the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this research. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:
Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO
press@gopherprotocol.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jeff Bezos’s legacy, according to 11 experts

    From a customer-obsessed culture to otherworldly ambitions, here's how experts say Jeff Bezos will be remembered.

  • U.K. in Intensive Talks With Stellantis on Car Factory’s Future

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government will continue discussions with Stellantis NV over support for a car factory in England that the manufacturer has threatened to close.“The government is absolutely committed to ensuring the future of manufacturing” at the Ellesmere Port site near Liverpool, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Monday in parliament. Authorities in the coming days and weeks will “continue this intensive dialog with the company,” he said.The government is under pressure to reach a deal with Stellantis to safeguard the plant and avoid it becoming a post-Brexit manufacturing casualty. Options for the factory, which employs about 1,000 people and makes Opel and Vauxhall models, include shutting it down if the state fails to provide adequate support, the company has said.Stellantis is considering revamping the factory for production of fully electric cars, Bloomberg News reported last week, a move that would reflect the U.K.’s planned combustion-engine ban from 2030. For the overhaul to go through, the company is seeking financial incentives and commitments on the post-Brexit trade of auto parts, including batteries.Ellesmere Port has emerged as an early test case for the U.K.’s carmaking prospects after the trade agreement reached in late December. Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares froze spending in the country due to Brexit-related uncertainty. The factory is key for the region’s economy, with as many as 7,000 supply-chain workers depending on it for their livelihoods, the Unite union has said.The U.K. government is also trying to develop a local battery-making industry, Kwarteng said, predicting the country would need more than one so-called gigafactory before the 2024 election.“We remain dedicated, absolutely committed to securing U.K. battery manufacturing,” he said. “There are number of sites that we’re looking at.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank reaches settlement with former WeWork CEO Neumann

    SoftBank, the new owner of the office-sharing firm, did not disclose terms of the settlement. Media reports earlier this week indicated the deal includes a nearly $500 million cut in Neumann's payout from SoftBank. The legal tussle between SoftBank and Neumann started in 2019, when SoftBank agreed to buy around $3 billion in WeWork stock belonging to Neumann as well as current and former WeWork employees.

  • Increase equity exposure, suggest global funds amid selling frenzy: Reuters poll

    The bull-run in stocks has at least another six months to go, according to Reuters polls of fund managers, who recommended increasing equity exposure to levels not seen in over a year, despite a frenzied sell-off in financial markets in February. A rout in bond markets sent yields flying with the return on the 10-year Treasury note rising to a one-year high this month, driving distressed selling in global equities and leading to heavy losses from all-time highs. "The explanations to the run-up in global stocks to record highs since the pandemic have been tenuous and so are the reasons for the whiplash in bonds and the carnage in equity markets in February," said a chief investment officer at a large U.S. fund management company.

  • Dizzied Bond Traders Brace for More Pain as Fed Speakers Line Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The past week’s tumult in the $21 trillion Treasuries market has left shell-shocked traders positioned for even more losses ahead -- raising pressure on Federal Reserve officials to respond to the startling run-up in yields.Momentum traders were, as of Thursday’s close, the most short on Treasuries since the 2013 taper tantrum episode, according to Jefferies International. Meanwhile, expected volatility is surging, a warning flag across asset classes, and the market is moving toward pricing in a Fed liftoff from near zero in late 2022, at least a full year earlier than the central bank has signaled. That’s the backdrop in which Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver what are likely his final public comments before a mid-month policy meeting. A bevy of other officials are set to speak before he takes center stage later next week.They’re appearing after a stretch that produced a dizzying list of superlatives, including the steepest weekly jump in five-year yields in months and the biggest convulsions in the yield curve since the early days of the pandemic. What’s more, 10-year yields, a benchmark for global borrowing, soared to the highest level in a year. While they wound up retreating sharply on month-end buying, the initial move helped quell the speculative euphoria that’s supported risky assets. Put it all together, and the coming Fed remarks loom large for all markets, not just bond traders betting on higher yields.“There are two risks heading into next week,” says Gennadiy Goldberg, a senior U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities. “Fed officials could simply stick to their script and suggest that the move higher in rates occurred only for good reasons. This would reward those investors positioned for shorts.”Alternatively, he says, policy makers “could acknowledge that they are somewhat concerned by the market’s pulling forward of rate-hike expectations, reiterate their patient stance, and suggest that too rapid a rise in rates could tighten financial conditions” -- all of which would benefit investors looking to lean against the jump in yields.One Brutal AfternoonTen-year Treasuries ended the week at 1.4%, well below their peak of 1.61% reached Thursday, the highest since February 2020. The most brutal part of that leap came after demand cratered at the Treasury’s 7-year note auction. The bloodletting that ensued, led by the 5-year note, squeezed bets on steepener trades and other positions involving that part of the curve.In Treasury options, the skew of puts to calls is its most extreme since 2012, indicating traders are still positioned for higher yields -- and convexity shocks remain a threat. With traders embracing a rosier view of the economy amid the rollout of vaccines and calls for additional U.S. virus relief, the swaps market is now pricing the Fed’s first hike closer to December 2022, versus mid-2023 at the start of the week. The Fed itself has signaled no tightening through 2023.Another issue adding to the market’s jitters is the looming March 31 expiration of pandemic-era regulatory exemptions that allow banks to buy more bonds. In testimony this week, Powell said the Fed is evaluating what to do about the relief.In a big reversal from a neutral stance just three weeks ago, momentum investors still have ammo to fuel a fresh leg in the bond selloff, according to Jefferies.“It’s the most short since the taper tantrum of 2013, but is still not at an extreme, suggesting that momentum players have more room to add,” said Mohit Kumar, a strategist at Jefferies. “But at this level, any move up in yields is unlikely to be at the same pace or magnitude that the market has seen this week.”The bond bears do have some important figures ahead to focus on. Friday will bring February jobs data, with the median estimate calling for a 171,000 gain in nonfarm payrolls, a rebound from January. Any signs the labor market is failing to recover could roil reflation bets.Vying CrosscurrentsFor Thomas Pluta, global head of linear rates trading at JPMorgan Chase & Co., yields could continue to nudge higher next week and beyond. However, he doesn’t expect the Fed to push back against the climb by adjusting its bond purchases or duration of its Treasuries holdings, at least for now.Further turbulence is possible, says Jamie Anderson, head of U.S. trading for Insight Investment, amid a large amount of “crosscurrents that are pushing different parts of the rates market.”For next week, the risk is “continued high realized volatility” as any Fed comments on steps to support Treasuries would result in short positions getting squeezed. If the topic isn’t addressed, that may spur selling in anticipation of auctions the following week.There’s at least one other topic traders will be on alert for next week. With a deluge of cash in funding markets pushing front-end rates to zero, there’s the prospect the Fed may have to tinker with the interest rate it pays on excess reserves -- known as IOER -- one of the tools it uses to control its policy target.WHAT TO WATCHEconomic calendar:March 1: Markit manufacturing PMI; construction spending; ISM manufacturingMarch 3: MBA mortgage applications; ADP employment; Markit services PMI; ISM services; Fed Beige BookMarch 4: Challenger job cuts; nonfarm productivity; jobless claims; Langer consumer comfort; factory, durable goods and capital goods ordersMarch 5: Nonfarm payrolls; trade balance; consumer creditFed calendar:March 1: New York Fed’s John Williams; Governor Lael Brainard; Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic, Cleveland Fed’s Loretta Mester, Minneapolis Fed’s Neel Kashkari on virtual panelMarch 2: Brainard; San Francisco Fed’s Mary DalyMarch 3: Philadelphia Fed’s Patrick Harker; Bostic; Chicago Fed’s Charles Evans; Beige BookMarch 4: Powell discusses the U.S. economy at virtual event; BosticAuction schedule:March 1: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 2: 42-day cash-management billsMarch 4: 4-, 8-week billsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: How idled car factories super-charged a push for U.S. chip subsidies

    When President Joe Biden on Wednesday stood at a lectern holding a microchip and pledged to support $37 billion in federal subsidies for American semiconductor manufacturing, it marked a political breakthrough that happened much more quickly than industry insiders had expected. For years, chip industry executives and U.S. government officials have been concerned about the slow drift of costly chip factories to Taiwan and Korea. While major American companies such as Qualcomm Inc and Nvidia Corp dominate their fields, they depend on factories abroad to build the chips they design.

  • A $50 Billion Unwind Fueled Treasuries’ Rout. It Has Room to Run

    (Bloomberg) -- A chaotic selloff in the Treasuries market was spurred by a massive exodus from popular trades, heightened by liquidity concerns that could inflict more pain in coming days.The exodus happened at a time when traders were already worried about the imminent disappearance of a support beam for the market -- a regulatory exemption that has allowed banks to accumulate more U.S. bonds.Treasury futures open interest across a range of maturities sank by a huge amount Thursday: the equivalent of $50 billion of 10-year notes. It didn’t help that this coincided with the Treasury Department selling $62 billion of seven-year notes, an auction that proved to be a disaster.The month ahead could be rocky, too. Back in April, the Federal Reserve tweaked its rules to exempt Treasuries from banks’ supplementary leverage ratios -- allowing them to expand their balance sheets with U.S. debt. But that relief ends March 31 and what happens next is something of a mystery.“It wasn’t an orderly selloff and certainly didn’t appear to be driven by any obvious fundamental continuation or extension of the reflation thesis,” wrote NatWest Markets strategist Blake Gwinn in a note to clients. A number of more technical factors were in the mix, against a backdrop of a good-old-fashioned buyers strike, he said. Here’s a look at some of the factors driving Thursday’s moves:The ProtagonistThe main protagonist in the bond market was the five-year Treasury note, a maturity often associated with long-term Fed rate expectations, where yields closed 22 basis point higher on the day. The so-called butterfly-spread index -- a measure of how the note is performing against its two- and 10-year peers -- jumped 24 basis points, the worst daily performance for the sector since 2002.The selling was triggered after a U.S. auction of seven-year bonds saw record low demand. The bid-to-cover ratio -- a gauge of investor interest -- came in at 2.04, well below the recent average of 2.35. That sent five-year yields surging through 0.75%, a crucial technical level watched by investors as a signal that any bond selloff could worsen.Unwind RushThe yield spike sent traders scurrying to manage their positions, in particular those linked to the popular reflation trade. Bets on a steeper yield curve were hit as the curve flattened thanks to heavy losses in shorter-dated bonds.Preliminary open interest in Treasury futures across the curve -- a measure of outstanding positions -- collapsed by an amount equivalent to $50 billion in benchmark 10-year notes. While there may be some muddiness to the data given potential contract rolls, it does suggest a significant unwind of positions.The selloff paused in Asia trading hours and remained calm during Friday in New York. Some Asian traders said they had worked through New York hours right through much of Friday.The 10-basis-point spike and subsequent retreat in benchmark Treasuries when they touched 1.5% also suggests some traders were hit with stop-losses on their long positions.Fundamental DecouplingThe bond market’s divergence from a fundamental backdrop was most evident at the shorter-end of the curve. Eurodollar contracts -- which are priced off Libor -- collapsed in record volumes as traders repriced their expectations for the path of Fed rates with few obvious catalysts.Markets now see a Fed hike by March 2023 compared to mid-2023 previously, and have priced in rates over 50 basis points higher by 2024.But in remarks this week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell offered reassurance that policy would continue to be supportive and look beyond a temporary pick-up in inflation, especially from a low base. While Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida expressed cautious optimism on the outlook, he said it would “take some time” to restore the economy to pre-pandemic levels.“Today’s market dynamics look to have been fueled by technical factors and the Fed may want to let the dust settle before it judges whether there is anything really problematic here,” said Evercore ISI’s Krishna Guha and Ernie Tedeschi. “But a change of tone at least seems warranted in our view and possibly more.”Liquidity DroughtA lack of bond market liquidity, just when traders needed it most, can also be at fault.“We think that a steep decline in market depth contributed to the outsized moves in yields,” wrote JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Jay Barry in a note to clients. Barry showed how the share of high-frequency traders in the Treasury market -- which has been on an increasing trend -- tends to retreat rapidly as volatility spikes.U.S. 3-month 10-year swaption volatility -- a gauge of price swings in the rates market -- jumped to highest in over a year on Thursday, having risen steadily all month.“Given the natural feedback loop between volatility and liquidity, it’s likely that a steep decline in depth contributed to the outsized moves in yields,” added Barry.Regulatory PurgatoryBond traders were already on edge as they waited for Fed guidance ahead of next month’s expiry of a regulation that has encouraged banks to buy Treasuries. Neither Powell nor Randal Quarles, the vice chair for supervision, gave an answer as to whether the measure would be extended, which likely helped extend a clearing of positions in the swaps market.Credit Suisse strategist Zoltan Pozsar said clarity on this situation is one of the things needed to calm long-term Treasury yields.No matter what the Fed decides, “both would offer clarity and direction to the rates market,” he said.(Updates with concerns from first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dangers of Big Oil Spending Cuts Are Visible in Angola’s Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- The decline of Angola, from being Africa’s top crude producer five years ago to barely pumping more than war-torn Libya today, shows the heavy toll of a slump in oil-industry investment.The nation’s production has fallen by more than a third since 2015, when international oil companies started slashing investment in response to a plunge in crude prices. Despite government efforts to stimulate activity, just a handful of drilling rigs now work in the deep Atlantic waters that hold the country’s greatest resources.The situation could worsen as Big Oil makes another round of deep spending cuts, raising the possibility that Nigeria -- another key OPEC member -- could also suffer Angola’s fate. That would have consequences both for the oil market, which needs more supply from the cartel in the coming years, and the economic stability of a region that’s dependent on petroleum revenue.“It’s a struggle for West Africa to compete” when investment is scarce, said Gail Anderson, principal analyst for West Africa upstream oil and gas at Wood Mackenzie Ltd. in Edinburgh. When returns are compared to other oil provinces, “Nigeria doesn’t stack up, nor does Angola.”Angola’s oil production figures tell a bleak picture, especially for a economy that’s heavily dependent on petroleum exports. Crude output has held at a 15-year low of just below 1.2 million barrels a day since November, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Even Libya, where the oil industry has been crippled by a decade-long civil war, pumped more crude than Angola in December.The seeds of this decline were sown in 2014, when surging U.S. shale production caused a price slump. As Brent crude fell from above $100 a barrel to less than $30 within a couple of years, international oil companies slashed spending around the world.Deep production cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies eventually spurred a rebound in prices, but offshore drilling in West Africa recovered far more slowly. Then the coronavirus pandemic triggered another deep plunge in oil prices, leaving just a single drillship operating in the waters off Nigeria and Angola by the middle of 2020, according to data from Baker Hughes Inc.“Exploration investments in Angola had been on decline since the 2014 downfall,” said Siva Prasad, senior upstream analyst at Rystad Energy AS. Some subsequent offshore projects by Eni SpA and Total SE kept the stream from drying up completely, but the global pandemic and market downturn “forced almost every oil and gas corporation to return its operations and spending plans back to the drawing board.”Our FaultAngola has tried to slow the decline through a broad effort including auctions of new drilling areas and the restructuring of state-owned oil company Sonangol.The government negotiated with companies to see if they could squeeze “a little bit more” from existing fields, according to Angolan Minister of Resources and Petroleum Diamantino Pedro Azevedo. Even with that effort, the country is targeting average production of 1.22 million barrels a day for 2021, which would mean it is unable to enjoy the benefits of a higher OPEC+ output quota as the cartel opens the taps later this year.“It’s our fault that we haven’t invested more in operations, haven’t invested more in Sonangol capabilities, haven’t invested more in refining,” Azevedo said at a press briefing in January.Angola is largely dependent on deep-water fields, where the natural decline in output is typically faster than onshore. Without constant investment to improve oil-recovery rates or tap additional reservoirs, production can drop rapidly.In Nigeria, about two-thirds of production comes from shallow-water and onshore fields, where output had recovered prior to the Covid-19 pandemic as unrest in oil-producing areas eased.The country cut production sharply last year as part of the OPEC+ deal. Crude shipments last month fell to the lowest level in four years and output was below 1.5 million barrels a day. That’s less than half of the longstanding target it planned to reach in 2023, and deep-water drilling could potentially be “the engine of growth” for Nigeria in the years ahead, according to Wood Mackenzie’s Anderson.Oil prices have mostly recovered from the historic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with Brent crude rising above $65 a barrel in London. When major companies do start to spend again, fiscal terms will be crucial in determining whether Nigeria can boost investment, or share the fate of Angola.But Nigeria increased the royalty for deep water in 2019. Companies including Total, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. have voiced concerns that the long-delayed Petroleum Industry Bill could deter investment.“The problem for Angola is that there deep water production was already maturing and steeply declining and improved fiscal terms are not going to change the overall picture,” Anderson said. “Nigeria on the other hand has more choice and clearly could produce more if it got the fiscal and regulatory framework right.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Xi’s Carbon Goals Get Cold Reception From Polluting Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- To see the gulf between China’s ambitious carbon-neutral goals and the desire of its companies to maintain breakneck growth, look at Shandong’s oil refineries.The coastal province, a hub for private factories with an economy the size of Indonesia’s, issued a notice urging local industry, and especially oil and petrochemical firms, not to carry out plant maintenance between April 15 and Oct. 15 in an effort to reduce the area’s awful summer smog. Yet only one of about 10 independent refineries set to do maintenance has agreed.The refineries, known as ‘teapots’ because of the shape of early plants, are usually cleaned and renovated during that period in preparation for an annual hike in prices and demand for diesel and gasoline in the second half. The cleaning process tends to release large quantities of volatile organic compounds that are a major contributor to local air pollution.It’s no small contribution. Shandong’s oil refineries account for a quarter of China’s total processing capacity. Making last-minute changes to maintenance works would raise their costs and may disrupt cash flow for upcoming tax payments in March, industry consultancy FGE said in a note.The conflict illustrates the tightrope the government has to walk in balancing the need to reduce emissions with maintaining economic growth as it strives to meet the 2060 carbon neutrality target set by President Xi Jinping. China is the largest crude oil importer in the world, and its refining capacity is expected to keep growing this decade even as its overall consumption of fossil energy is set to decline.READ MORE: China Needs to Hit Peak Oil Long Before It Reaches Net ZeroIn this case, the private oil refiners are expected to seek an exemption from the government guidance or simply go ahead with maintenance as planned, according to four oil traders familiar with the production schedules and FGE. Shandong’s advisory isn’t mandatory and “teapots have the freedom to decide when to carry out maintenance based on their profitability,” said Wang Luqing, an analyst at Chinese industry researcher SCI99.Ten private oil refiners in the province, with a combined processing capacity of over 1 million barrels per day, planned to shut all their units for maintenance at some point during the government’s blockout period, with nine of them aiming for outages in the second quarter, according to SCI99. Only one teapot has rescheduled to comply with the authority’s request, said the traders, who asked not to be named as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.READ MORE: China’s Climate Goals Face Pushback On the Ground: Green InsightIn the Jan. 15 notice, Shandong’s ecological environment department said it issued the guidance to reduce emissions of ozone during the summer. The province also encouraged local gas stations to offer promotions at night, according to the notice seen by Bloomberg News, to help spread out evaporation during refueling. Five of Shandong’s municipalities were on the environment ministry’s list of cities with the worst air pollution last year.The department didn’t respond to an email seeking comment about the advisory. The Shandong Refining and Petrochemical Industry Association, whose members include about 30 refiners, didn’t respond to phone calls.Rescheduling maintenance in an attempt to curb pollution has previously been implemented for some state-run refiners. China National Petroleum Corp., the country’s biggest energy company, skipped planned work last summer, according to a press release on its website. For many of Shandong’s refiners, a maintenance outage is overdue. After a dip caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, demand for most oil products in China returned to normal as early as May. As global crude oil prices slumped because of the spread of pandemic in the U.S., Shandong’s teapots went into overdrive to take advantage of the low rates and a government policy setting minimum fuel prices, causing many to postpone work till this year.They’ve been operating at a record 74% capacity on average since May -- compared with an average of 51% over the past decade, data from consultancy Oilchem.net show.Persuading them to keep going for another eight months could be a tall order.(Updates with CNPC’s rescehduling maintenance last year in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gold Bulls Losing Battle with Bond Investors

    Gold is just an investment that competes for capital just like bonds, stocks and now cryptocurrencies.

  • Emerging Markets Brace for Capital Flight Amid Echo of 2013

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging markets are bracing for an exodus of funds as a surge in Treasury yields evokes memories of the taper tantrum of 2013.After rallying at the start of 2021, developing-nation assets have slumped during the past two days as U.S. Treasury yields jumped to the highest level in more than a year, sounding a warning about the outlook for interest rates and inflation. The MSCI Emerging Market Index of shares tumbled as much as 3% on Friday, while the South African rand and Mexican peso have both fallen nearly 3% from Wednesday’s close.Emerging-market assets are falling out of favor as expectations for tighter global monetary policy and a revival of inflation reduce the relative appeal of risk assets. This week’s surge in U.S. yields is reminding many of the taper tantrum, when the Federal Reserve’s announcement that it would start winding back its quantitative-easing policy led to a spike in bond yields around the world.“It appears the market is pricing in a taper tantrum whatever the Fed says,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia foreign-exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong. “Like in 2013, it is generally negative for EM FX,” with the Indonesian rupiah, rand, lira and Brazilian real among the most vulnerable currencies this time, he said.Read more: In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc Across MarketsIndia’s rupee was the biggest loser in emerging markets on Friday, sliding more than 1.4% while the South Korean won slumped 1.4%. The Mexican peso tumbled 2.3% on Thursday, its worst day in five months, and extended its losses Friday. Stock indexes in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan all slid about 3%.The rout in emerging markets comes after the asset class was earlier ranked among the most favored trades for this year. Two-thirds of investors said developing-nation stocks they would be the top performers for 2021, according to a survey of fund managers published by Bank of America Corp. in January.‘Tipping Point’“We could be at a tipping point where the rise in yields could become more problematic for the broader market,” said Sim Moh Siong, a currency strategist at Bank of Singapore Ltd. “It’s never good news for countries with current-account deficits. The rising yields mean the cost of external financing has become higher.”The jump in borrowing costs may create a challenge for many developing economies as they seek to finance funds spent combatting the impact of the pandemic. A number of emerging-market nations have already struggled with demand at bond sales.Indonesia said it is considering scaling back its financial needs after missed its goals at its last two auctions. India is also considering borrowing less to ease the pressure on its debt market, people with knowledge of the matter said.Bond BuyingEmerging-market authorities may be forced to increase bond-buying programs to put a lid on yields, according to Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging-markets Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities in Singapore.“They will not want to see a premature rally in yields, especially as growth across many EMs is still fragile,” he said. “Higher market volatility, pressure on yield differentials and a slide in growth and momentum stocks will likely hurt EM assets.”Still, Kotecha said capital flight is unlikely to be as bad as 2013 and will probably be a short-term phenomenon. “The Fed is still nowhere near tapering or hiking and ultimately this should calm nerves,” he said. “Also the reason for higher yields is that recovery is increasingly taking shape. That’s actually good news for EM.”(Updates prices throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett's $10 billion mistake: Precision Castparts

    Warren Buffett makes mistakes too. The 90-year-old billionaire on Saturday admitted he "paid too much" when his Berkshire Hathaway Inc spent $32.1 billion in 2016 to buy aircraft and industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp, its largest acquisition. Berkshire wrote off $9.8 billion of Precision's value last August, as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for air travel and the Portland, Oregon-based unit's products.

  • Asia’s Central Banks Have Built a Buffer Against Surging Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks in Asia’s emerging economies added $467.7 billion to their foreign-exchange reserves last year, the most since 2013 when the region’s markets were rattled by the taper tantrum.The increase reflects intervention in foreign-exchange markets and positive valuation effects that pushed total holdings to $5.74 trillion, just shy of the record $5.8 trillion hit in 2014. The tally excludes developed economies such as Japan and Australia.That provides Asia with an important buffer against a recent jump in global bond yields. Rising yields have historically triggered currency volatility and driven up borrowing costs in the region.A signal in 2013 by then-Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that he planned to taper a massive bond-buying program ricocheted through Asia as investors fled and yields surged. The improving global economic outlook this year as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out has sparked a surge in bond yields and fears that the Fed may withdraw support sooner than expected.“Taper tantrums may haunt emerging market central banks yet again if the Fed exits prematurely from their bond-buying program,” said Chua Hak Bin, senior economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research Pte in Singapore. “That will be another blow to poorer emerging markets, already lagging the recovery because of the uneven vaccine rollout and impact from lockdowns.”U.S. ScrutinyRobust trade surpluses and investor inflows will continue to support reserves, but the U.S. Treasury’s increased scrutiny on foreign-exchange intervention will act as a brake on the pace of increase this year, according to Khoon Goh, Singapore-based head of Asia research at at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.While China’s reserves are the world’s biggest, the bulk of last year’s increase came in the rest of Asia. The Reserve Bank of India has been intervening heavily to boost its reserves, and its $583.7 billion stockpile could overtake Russia’s to become the world’s fourth largest. That’s mainly on the back of a rare current-account surplus and robust flows into stock markets.Indonesia’s reserves rose to a record $138 billion in January, providing a sizable war chest to defend the rupiah. The Philippines accumulated an all-time high of $110 billion in reserves in December, helped by remittances from migrant workers. Thailand’s reserves remain near the all-time high of $259.2 billion reached in January.Asia looks set to enjoy a cyclical rebound with low real rates to shield against volatility, according to based Alex Wolf, Hong Kong-based head of investment strategy Asia at JP Morgan Private Bank in Hong Kong.“Bear in mind that insofar as rising yields are a reflection of growth optimism, a lot of that growth should come from Asia in 2021,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nasdaq 100 Index Notches Gain After Worst Week Since October

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq 100 Index rebounded Friday but still capped its worst week in nearly four months as a spike in U.S. Treasury yields triggered a selloff in big technology stocks that have skyrocketed during the pandemic.The selling eased on Friday in New York with contracts on the benchmark gaining 0.6%. At one point this week the tech-heavy index accumulated a 6% drop -- its worst in almost a year -- as investors sold companies with high valuations, such as Facebook Inc., Apple Inc. and DocuSign Inc.The so-called megacaps and other tech stocks mostly rose on Friday, with analysts and investors saying the longer-term outlook for stocks remained largely intact after the bruising selloff. Semiconductor stocks Micron Technology Inc., Applied Materials Inc. and Xilinx Inc. were among those that led the index’s advance on Friday.“On balance, the investment case for equities is still OK, but not spectacular,” said Joseph Little, global chief strategist at HSBC Asset Management.Investors grappled with implications of higher borrowing costs and inflation expectations. The speed of the jump in Treasury yields has caught investors by surprise, with many drawing comparisons to the 2013 taper tantrum -- a market rout fueled by concern the Federal Reserve would curtail stimulus.Still, there was no shortage of investment strategists reminding clients that faster economic growth is a bullish driver for stocks while bond yields remain low compared with historical standards.The S&P 500 Index dropped 2.5% this week in its first week of back-to-back losses since October. One indication that the mood is still jittery: the Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index hovered near 28, a relatively high level.“It’s not the absolute level, but the rapid pace of increase that worries risk investors,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote. “We know that soaring yields are no good for the economy.”Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were around 1.4% on Friday, falling after Thursday’s jump. Outside of the U.S., markets were firmly risk-off. Equity benchmarks in Asia lost more than 3%, while investors sought a haven in the dollar.“We do not expect the rise in yields to derail the equity rally,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note.(Updates share moves throughout, and chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell Is Patient But Markets Aren’t, Challenging New Fed Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- After Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spent two days telling U.S. lawmakers the economy is in no state to be thinking about monetary tightening, financial markets suddenly started pricing in a rapid -- and perhaps too-hot -- recovery.The axis of tension is the new policy framework the Fed put in place last year. It dictates the central bank won’t raise interest rates early on in the recovery and will intentionally overshoot its 2% inflation target -- maybe for years, while testing the limits of a hot jobs market.Evidence in the $21 trillion U.S. government bond market suggests some investors just don’t believe it. Short-dated rates signal a Fed hike coming in around two years. Yields on intermediate to long-dated maturities are surging -- suggesting a rapid reflation that spurs the Fed to pull back on stimulus.In the market bleachers, some big names in economics, including Harvard University economist Lawrence Summers and former IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard, are warning of economic overheating from the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill President Joe Biden aims to sign next month.With yields heading for the biggest monthly surge since November 2016, the threat of higher borrowing costs sent U.S. equities tumbling Thursday. While futures indicated some stabilization Friday, sustained moves would likely force a response, Fed watchers said, such as shifting their bond purchases to longer-dated maturities.“It is really incumbent on Powell to demonstrate resolve. It is going to take a lot of courage and I don’t know how he is going to do under pressure,” said Derek Tang an economist at LH Meyer Inc., a Washington research firm. “This is the first test of the framework” adopted last August, he said.Before Thursday’s leg higher, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said markets are “pricing in a better outlok for the U.S. economy” and saw in that a sign of “credibility of our 2% inflation objective.” He said he sees the Fed keeping its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases going through year-end.And in his semiannual testimony on the economy, Powell reinforced on Tuesday that the Fed aims to overshoot its 2% target and told progressive Democrats repeatedly that he was on the same page with them in aiming for a tight labor market that pulls in low-income and disadvantaged workers. He called the rise in bond yields a sign of confidence.But there’s a fine line between the yield curve manifesting investor confidence in the recovery and it signaling concern that the economy could overheat and force policy makers to reverse tack much sooner than they plan to. Derivative traders have pulled forward to about early-2023 from early-2024 when they foresee the first Fed rate hike. Five-year Treasury yields have surged along with longer-dated ones this week.Meantime, expectations for inflation over the next decade -- derived from Treasuries and inflation-linked debt -- is near its highest since 2014, speaking to a more-than-transitory pick-up in inflation. And real yields -- a gauge of economic growth expectations, as they filter out consumer-price expectations -- have also soared, though from historically depressed levels.Fed officials have stressed repeatedly that even if prices do jump in coming months, it’s likely to prove transitory. The more important goal for policy makers is employment, with 10 million people out of work compared with the pre-pandemic level.New Era“The new framework is being put to work,” Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives LLC, said of the Fed’s determination to make up for past undershoots of its inflation target. “Not everybody outside the Fed appreciates how deeply it is sinking into their thought processes,” she said.But for all Powell’s calls to look at the reality on the ground, the Fed has been surprised in the past at just how fast market tantrums can run. A selloff in the stock market in late 2018 prompted a memorable Powell pivot in January 2019, when the central bank took further tightening off the table. By the end of that year, policy makers cut rates three times.While Fed speakers have so far indicated no concern -- a notable contrast with counterparts abroad -- their tune may change.“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see the Fed push back against those rate-hike expectations in the form of stronger verbiage,” said Roberto Perli, a partner at Cornerstone Macro LLC and a former Fed economist, referring to traders’ bets for an earlier withdrawal of Fed stimulus. “To ensure the credibility of the new framework, I don’t think they want to let the market push them with rate hikes priced in too soon.”Fed’s OptionsThe Federal Open Market Committee may also have to find ways to signal more specifically it means by “substantial further progress” toward its inflation and employment goals before it begins to taper asset purchases.Another option: lean directly against rising bond yields by targeting longer maturities with the Fed’s $80 billion in monthly Treasury purchases.What can still give the Fed comfort is that financial conditions remain extremely easy.A change on that front would cement the need for a policy-maker reaction, however. It all depends on how the market move proceeds.“Once it takes stocks materially lower, takes credit spreads materially wider then there will be push-back from the Fed,” said Peter Chatwell, London-based head of multi-asset strategy for Mizuho International Plc. “The room for an additional correction -- with even higher intermediate Treasury yields and lower risk-asset prices -- is considerable, because it can keep happening until the Fed” takes action, he said.(Updates with Friday trading reference in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Central Banks Fight Bond Rout With Action and Promise of More

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks from Asia to Europe escalated their efforts to calm panicking markets, pledging to buy more bonds and signaling more policy accommodation, after U.S. Treasury yields surged to the highest level in a year.The Reserve Bank of Australia waded in with more than $2 billion of unscheduled purchases, while Korea announced buying plans for the next few months. European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said more stimulus could be added if the surge in yields hurts growth.While the response appeared to calm bond investors, it’s unlikely to bridge a deepening divide between traders and central banks over the pace of the economic recovery. Officials fear the so-called reflation trade, already rippling through all markets, could seep into economies that have yet to rebound from the coronavirus shock.”Do central bankers come out and effectively put their foot down? We obviously saw some big buying in Australia out of sync with their normal program. That hasn’t helped dramatically,” Iain Stealey, international chief investment officer of global fixed income at JPMorgan Asset Management told Bloomberg Television.The ECB, for example, has “more ammo, but as we know, the talk is fairly empty,” he said.In the Asia-Pacific region, the RBA is taking the lead in acting as a breakwater for rising yields, a role typically played by the Bank of Japan. Its offer to buy A$3 billion ($2.4 billion) of debt acted to brake the selloff, with Australia’s three-year bond yield erasing gains. Treasury yields also came down from the 1.61% highs reached Thursday night as Asian investors piled in.While the BOJ hasn’t acted, Finance Minister Taro Aso fired a warning shot as the benchmark yield surged to within a couple of basis points of the perceived top of the central bank’s target zone. “It’s important that yields don’t suddenly jump up and down,” said Aso in Tokyo. “We need to make sure not to lose the market’s trust with fiscal management.”Governor Haruhiko Kuroda later said the BOJ won’t change its yield target, and wants to keep the nation’s yield curve low.Read: BOJ’s Tolerance for Rising Yields Tested Before Policy ReviewIn Europe, German bonds rallied on Friday, with the yield on 30-year debt falling three basis points to 0.21%. Italian benchmark debt also reversed a slide at the open to trade higher, with the 10-year yield down one basis point at 0.79%.The move coincided with ECB officials escalating their rhetoric against excessive market optimism about the state of the euro area economy.“A rise in real long-term rates at the early stages of the recovery, even if reflecting improved growth prospects, may withdraw vital policy support too early and too abruptly given the still fragile state of the economy,” said Schnabel, who is responsible for the ECB’s market operations. “Policy will then have to step up its level of support.”There are expectations that global central banks will try to contain a further rise in yields, said Kei Yamazaki, a senior fund manager in Tokyo at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management. “Fed officials have been tolerating the recent rise in yields, but the current risk-averse market will also prompt them to calm the market verbally.”Read More: In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc Across MarketsWhile markets are increasingly pricing in higher inflation and the potential for rate hikes, every major central bank from the Federal Reserve to the ECB see a prolonged period of easing as economies gradually recover. That would suggest this week’s tussle is set to continue.“Selling begets more selling,” said John Pearce, chief investment officer of UniSuper Management Pty. in Sydney. “In the short-term it doesn’t look like it’s stopping.”(Updates with analyst’s comment in fourth, fifth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Globals stock slide on inflation fears, dollar gains

    The Nasdaq recovered as the bond rout retreated on Friday, but most other equity markets swooned around the world as data showing a strong rebound in U.S. consumer spending kept fears of rising inflation alive. Shares of Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc edged up after bearing the brunt of this week's downdraft to help the Nasdaq shake off its worst day in almost four months on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.56% while the S&P 500 slipped 0.48% after a late-session surge failed to hold.

  • Gold Extends Decline With Rising Yields Curbing Metal’s Appeal

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended declines, heading for a second straight monthly drop as surging bond yields hurt the metal’s allure.Ten-year Treasury yields climbed to the highest in a year on Thursday, making gold less competitive because it doesn’t offer interest. Holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by the metal registered an eighth consecutive daily outflow, a sign investment demand is flagging.Bullion is slumping this year as rates rise on bets that a brighter outlook for the global economy and higher inflation is just around the corner. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week assured investors that the central bank is in no rush to pull back stimulus, boosting demand for many raw materials while further reducing the appeal of bullion as a haven asset.“The broad-based rally on the commodities markets is continuing to bypass gold completely,” Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch said in a note. With a further rise in U.S. bond yields, even Fed Chair Powell’s renewed assurance of the current pace of bond purchases “did nothing to help gold. Liquidity is being spent on other investments at present, such as stocks,” while capital is still being withdrawn from the gold ETFs.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its gold-price forecast, pointing to a rotation into riskier assets as a reason for the metal’s under-performance.Commerzbank’s Fritsch said he’s “still convinced that the present phase of ETF outflows will prove only temporary,” and that significant ETF inflows will be seen again as the year continues, which should then drive up the gold price. UBS Group AG analyst Giovanni Staunovo expects that gold might rebound on higher inflation readings in the second quarter, although “if nominal rates keep running higher it will be difficult.”Spot gold fell 1.9% to $1,770.30 an ounce by 3:42 p.m. in New York. A close at that price would be the lowest since July 1. Futures for April delivery on the Comex fell 1.3% to settle at $1,775.40 an ounce. Silver, platinum and palladium also declined. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buffett’s Letter to Break Months of Silence Amid Tumult in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- While 2020 raged, Warren Buffett mostly held his tongue.He stayed quiet through a heated presidential election, a racial reckoning that sparked nationwide protests and an exuberance for stocks that’s gripped millions of Americans. Not to mention a global pandemic. Now, the billionaire chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has a chance to break his silence with the release of his annual letter Saturday.“If this letter doesn’t address some of the issues, people are going to be disappointed,” Cathy Seifert, an analyst at CFRA Research, said in a phone interview. “There is an appetite for his thoughts.”The letter is an annual tradition for the 90-year-old CEO, a chance to share wisdom with his loyal following of value investors. And Buffett isn’t usually shy about sharing that wisdom, even campaigning in the past for controversial politicians including Hillary Clinton. His annual missive ahead of the 2016 presidential election touched on politics, chiding the negative drumbeat from candidates.It’s been different since he spoke up at last year’s annual meeting in May, when he said his near-record cash pile wasn’t that huge when considering the “worst-case” possibilities of the Covid-19 pandemic. The CEO has since shared few, if any, of his opinions, even last year as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump squared off in one of the most contentious elections in U.S. history. The 2020 letter made no mention of the topic.“Maybe he just decided that there was no upside to getting into that fray,” Seifert said. “He was a little more open when the level of general discourse was a lot more civil, and I can certainly understand a desire to sort of pack up your tent and go home and not partake. It’s not a parlor game anymore. It’s a bloodsport.”Long ListIf he decides to weigh in, there are plenty of topics on which he could expound. How did he view the riot at the U.S. Capitol in early January? What did he say to Biden during his chat just weeks ahead of the election? What are investors to make of the recent drama involving short sellers of GameStop Corp. and other stocks? How about the surging equity market? And how should corporations address racial inequality?His business partner, Charlie Munger, didn’t shy away from talking about stock-market speculation on Wednesday at the annual meeting for the Daily Journal Corp., where he’s chairman. He bashed brokers such as Robinhood Markets Inc., saying that they’re essentially offering gambling services -- a “dirty way” to make money.There are also more nuts-and-bolts questions for Buffett. Despite handily beating the S&P 500 over more than 50 years at the helm of Berkshire, Buffett has underperformed the index for at least a decade. And his cautious stance last May at Berkshire’s annual meeting drew questions from some who wanted to see him be more aggressive in making new investments.Still, investors such as Darren Pollock said the strategy, in retrospect, was admirable given Buffett’s desire to maintain Berkshire’s “Fort Knox” balance sheet.“The fact that he was more cautious was perfectly fine,” said Pollock, a portfolio manager at Cheviot Value Management LLC, which counts Berkshire as its largest holding. “It’s better to miss an opportunity and remain in great financial condition than it is to take a large swing, and swing and miss and strike out.”Berkshire is also plagued by its size. The company has grown so large that only massive acquisitions can move the needle. But they’ve been hard to find amid high prices and competition from buyers such as private equity firms. Even the company’s $6 billion in Japanese stock purchases last year would account for just 4% of Berkshire’s cash pile at the end of the third quarter. Now, Buffett can add the recent boom in SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, as another competitor swamping the dealmaking space.“There’s so many things right now that I think the market would benefit from, in terms of his wisdom,” Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward D. Jones & Co., said in a phone interview. He listed the rise of SPACs as well as “GameStop, short-selling, Reddit and the whole episode. But even just things like the underperformance of the stock, inflation, the stimulus -- the size and maybe perhaps the necessity of another stimulus.”It’s a long list. Here are more topics that might come up Saturday:SuccessionWhile Buffett has given no indication he’s stepping down anytime soon, investors are always on the lookout for clues about how the nonagenarian is faring.He often uses the letter to joke with and reassure investors. Last year, Buffett said he and Berkshire Vice Chairman Munger, who’s 97, had long ago entered the “urgent zone” in terms of their ages. But he tried to reassure investors that the company is well-prepared for when the pair eventually depart.In fact, the future of the company has been telegraphed for a while now. Buffett elevated Greg Abel and Ajit Jain to vice chairmen in 2018, promotions that were called “part of the movement toward succession.”He promised to give the pair more of a platform to field questions at the annual meeting last year, but that changed when Covid-19 forced the meeting into a virtual format and limited attendance to Buffett and Abel, who lives closer to Omaha, Nebraska, where Berkshire is based.Pollock said investors would benefit if Buffett uses Saturday’s letter to share more about the influence of his investing deputies, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler. One of them was key to Berkshire’s Apple Inc. bet, which now ranks as the firm’s biggest common stock investment, but the company doesn’t typically say which executive is responsible for any particular investment. It’s known, however, that Combs and Weschler have pushed Berkshire into more tech-focused opportunities, such as its recent investment in cloud-computing company Snowflake Inc.All the MoneyBuffett’s been blessed in recent years with a high-class problem: too much cash. Berkshire keeps pulling in more funds than its CEO can quickly deploy into higher-returning assets, leading to a cash pile that topped $145 billion at the end of September.While not striking any of the “elephant-sized” acquisitions he’s been hankering for, Buffett was still active last year deploying funds. Berkshire ventured into Japan by snapping up the stocks of various trading companies. The company also purchased some natural gas assets from Dominion Energy Inc. And recently, Berkshire spent months accumulating a roughly $4.1 billion stake in Chevron Corp. and an $8.6 billion holding in Verizon Communications Inc.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“We believe the record share repurchase of 2020 reflects a dearth of other options and Buffett’s conservatism in uncertain times. The company would need a large deal to move the needle on results.”--Matthew Palazola, senior analystThe Chevron and Verizon bets are more lucrative ways for Berkshire to park some of its cash instead of holding more Treasury bills, according to Pollock. Chevron and Verizon now rank among Berkshire’s top three common stock bets with the highest dividend yield, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Still, Buffett is largely sticking to familiar areas. Berkshire knows the energy space well, and had already previously bet on Verizon. One of his biggest purchases last year was on the conglomerate’s own turf: Buying Berkshire stock. That cost about $15.7 billion in just the first nine months of 2020, already making it a record year for buybacks. Signs point to even more repurchases in the fourth quarter, with a filing indicating he bought back enough shares by late October to bring the annual total to at least $18 billion.“If he had made an $18 billion acquisition, we would have called it sizable,” Edward Jones’s Shanahan said. The total repurchases last year through late October are “very significant,” although the company is limited in how much it can buy back due to the lack of liquidity in Berkshire shares, according to Shanahan.MarketsBuffett was first asked almost a year ago about his thoughts on the coronavirus in China. The pandemic would go on to sweep through the U.S. and the rest of the world, pummeling stocks in March and early April.Buffett, who has told investors to be greedy when others are fearful, stayed uncharacteristically cautious in those early months, even dumping airline stocks and claiming that the world had changed for that industry.U.S. stocks largely rebounded in the later months of 2020, and climbed even further during the start of this year with the Reddit-induced mania around certain stocks such as GameStop. Buffett’s loyal investing fans may want to know what he makes of the recent market upheaval, depending on whether he wrote this year’s letter before or after the phenomenon emerged.Retail investors’ newfound exuberance harkens back to the mania of the dot-com bubble in 2001, when Buffett ridiculed some investors’ understanding of the market in a way he could easily resurrect 20 years later:“It was as if some virus,” Buffett wrote in his annual letter released that year, “racing wildly among investment professionals as well as amateurs, induced hallucinations in which the values of stocks in certain sectors became decoupled from the values of the businesses that underlay them.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc in Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- After weeks of grumbling, the world’s biggest bond market spoke loud and clear Thursday -- growth and inflation are moving higher. The message wreaked havoc across risk assets.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields catapulted to the highest in more than a year at over 1.6% and traders yanked forward their opinion of how soon the Federal Reserve will be forced to tighten policy. Equities tumbled, as higher borrowing costs put pressure on soaring valuations. Even Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen felt the sting, with record low demand for a fresh round of government debt.Speculation is building that a year of emergency stimulus is not only working, but has left some areas of the economy at risk of one day overheating. Locked in the same patterns for months by the Covid-19 crisis, markets now appear to have begun a long-awaited process of repricing themselves, as trillions of dollars of federal spending and positive vaccine results boost odds developed countries will heal faster than central bankers expected.“The economy is already recovering and a lot of people think that this stimulus proposed is much more than what’s needed,” said John Carey, portfolio manager at Amundi Asset Management U.S. “You put too many coals on the fire and we build the fire to a very intense level. People start to think the Fed won’t be able to keep rates where they are.”After holding at historically low levels since April, the jump in Treasury yields -- even if it bespeaks economic health -- is inevitably a jarring spectacle for traders, forcing them to reconsider positions in multiple markets. Megacap tech names -- previously the bull market’s darlings -- led the plunge on Thursday, with the Nasdaq 100 sinking almost 4% as the rise in rates made it harder to justify valuations that are higher than any time since the dot-com bubble.The bond selloff stalled in Asia hours on Friday, as markets paused for breath, following the whirlwind session which saw rising yields overwhelm areas of equities that tend to benefit from higher rates. The KBW Bank Index -- which climbed to its highest level since 2007 on Wednesday -- dropped by 2.7% amid the carnage. Energy and utility shares in the S&P 500 also fell at least 1%.Currency markets were jolted as well. The Bloomberg Dollar Index rallied 0.7% Thursday, the most since September, while historically volatile emerging market currencies slid. The South African rand, Turkish lira and Mexican peso led the drop in emerging markets, falling at least 2%.The impact of lockstep moves in bonds and stocks can be seen in sophisticated portfolio strategies such as risk parity, which try to balance exposure across assets, according to Wells Fargo Investment Institute. The $1.2 billion The RPAR Risk Parity exchange-traded fund (ticker RPAR) dropped as much as 2.7% -- its biggest decline since March 18, 2020, in the height of the pandemic rout.“Right now those rates are increasing at a pace that may be unsettling to strategies such as risk parity, and the fixed income volatility is spilling over into other assets,” said Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Investment Institute’s senior global market strategist. “Until the speed at which rates are rising slows, we may need to mentally prepare ourselves for more days like this.”Breakeven inflation rates -- bond trader projections for where they see annual consumer price inflation averaging over the decade -- are at multiyear peaks. At about 2.2%, it is up sharply from last year, when it fell as low as 0.47% in March.“We are in uncharted territory where we are likely to experience a global economic rebound with a global surge in inflation never experienced before,” said Bryce Doty, portfolio manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors. “No one knows how it will play out.”While the U.S. unemployment rate clocks in at a still-elevated 6.3%, that’s below the 6.5% level that policymakers had forecast last June. A string of economic data as kept Citigroup Inc.’s Economic Surprise Index in solidly positive territory since last June, including retail and housing reports that have handily topped forecasts.For now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues insist their best course of action is to hold interest rates low to ensure the recovery takes hold. Powell told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday that the recent run-up in bond yields that has unsettled the stock market “a statement of confidence” in a robust economic outlook.On Thursday, as bond yields were exploding, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said “the economy can run pretty hot without seeing significant spikes in inflation.”While that may be true, financial markets are relentlessly forward looking -- and see the risks that come with a potential overheating. For now, the most obvious manifestation of that is the bond-market selloff, with investment firms including BlackRock Inc.’s research arm and Aberdeen Standard Investments retreating from government debt.“When the bond market wants to run, it’s going to run much faster than any central banker, and that again is on full display,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for Bleakley Advisory Group. “Also, be careful what you wish for. Don’t spend all your waking hours trying to artificially suppress interest rates and then root for higher inflation because when the market thinks that inflation will come, it will run you over.”(Updates sixth paragraph to show bonds stalled in Asia.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.