GBTC's 78% Gain Leads All ETFs This Year, Followed by BITC

etf.com Staff
·1 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 YTD Performers

Ticker

Name

YTD Performance

Weekly Performance

AUM ($, mm)

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

77.93%

-3.92%

26,350.85

BITC

Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF

62.08%

 

14.37

BITO

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

61.25%

-4.22%

3,171.43

ARKA

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Futures Strategy ETF

60.03%

-4.52%

18.59

BTF

Valkyrie Bitcoin and Ether Strategy ETF

60.01%

-5.44%

60.20

MAXI

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

59.98%

-4.60%

22.99

BETH

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF

58.81%

-4.56%

8.58

ARKY

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF

58.49%

-6.00%

4.56

BETE

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF

57.45%

-5.38%

6.54

DEFI

Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF

57.20%

 

28.76



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

