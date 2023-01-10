U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

GBT's Facial and Body Recognition Patent Application is Granted

GBT Technologies Inc.
·5 min read
GBT Technologies Inc.
GBT Technologies Inc.

The patent describes an advanced, machine learning driven, image identification and recognition technology

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT" or the "Company") together with GBT Tokenize Corp. ("GBT/Tokenize") received their facial and body recognition patent, which was granted as of December 13, 2022 (Patent No. 11,527,104) issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”). The patent illustrates an innovative technology for learning, identifying, and recognizing an image’s features, such as a human face or body. The patent describes systems and methods that learn and classify human facial and bodily features, based on machine learning algorithms. The technology is capable of studying and identifying humans with/without facial or body coverage and includes advanced geometrical analysis techniques to vectorize an image’s data, creating virtual, three-dimensional figures. The patent covers machine learning algorithms to model the image’s data, detecting features and mapping them into a database. A three-dimensional object is then created via an expert system and could be further processed for desired analytics. The IP can identify person/object-of-interest live or within stationary videos and image. The system also can be used as an intelligent censure within live or stationary videos and images. The described algorithms can learn features of a human face and body based on a complete or partial view where parts of the face or body are covered. The system can identify an object’s variations and identify bodily changes like weight gain and other health related concerns. GBT filed a continuation application on December 5, 2022 for this technology and plans to invest further R&D efforts in this domain, evaluating innovative applications for various areas among them are imaging and video analysis, health and security.

"We believe image recognition has become an increasingly important topic when it comes to security and law enforcement applications. We believe our advanced surveillance technologies, can be used to protect the public safety, particularly in crowded places like airports, conventions and shopping centers. Our patent describes a wide range of unique methods and concepts to identify the features of humans and objects including the detection of hidden, harmful objects or persons-of-interest. Another possible useful application is facial identification for locking/unlocking electronic devices. As security systems have been significantly evolving in the past decades, particularly for mobile devices and computers, we believe this type of technology could potentially offer a powerful protection layer against privacy and data theft. We are pleased to have this patent granted as of December 13, 2022, and plan to continue our R&D efforts in this domain as we strongly believe that such technology can be a major contributor to our world in life changing fields, among them are security, health and safety,” stated Danny Rittman, GBT's CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system or that it will be granted the patent (or prior provisional patent). In order to successfully implement this system, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission is to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements".  Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov).  In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products.  The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change.  However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.  These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:
Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO
press@gopherprotocol.com


