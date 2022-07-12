U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,818.80
    -35.63 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,981.33
    -192.51 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,264.73
    -107.87 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.18
    -3.83 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.64
    -8.45 (-8.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.00
    -7.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    18.81
    -0.26 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0038
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    -0.0330 (-1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1889
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8180
    -0.6020 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,478.08
    -926.37 (-4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.21
    -11.17 (-2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

GCC Announces Q2 2022 Conference Call Details

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GCC, S.A.B. de C.V.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GCWOF
GCC, S.A.B. de C.V.
GCC, S.A.B. de C.V.

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, will host a conference call to review its second quarter 2022 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). Earnings results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, will be released on Tuesday, July 26, after market close.

The call will be hosted by Enrique Escalante, CEO, and Luis Carlos Arias, CFO, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 407 0789 or +1 (201) 689 8562 for international calls. The conference ID is 13725700.

The presentation and listen-only webcast will be available via the following link.

A replay of the webcast will be available the same day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) until August 3 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The replay can be accessed through this link or by dialing +1 (844) 512 2921 or +1 (412) 317 6671 for international calls. The replay PIN is 13725700. Additionally, an online replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Company's website two days later.

For more information visit www.gcc.com or contact:

GCC Investor Relations
Sahory Ogushi
MX +52 (614) 442 3176
US + 1 (303) 739 5943
soguship@gcc.com

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States and Mexico, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.


Recommended Stories

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Automobile Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 10 best undervalued automobile stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the automobile industry, you can go directly to 5 Best Undervalued Automobile Stocks to Buy Now. According to IBISWorld, the global car and automobile manufacturing industry is worth $2.9 trillion by […]

  • China EV maker BYD stock falls on speculation Buffett will sell shares

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses rumors that Warren Buffett has plans to sell shares of BYD stock.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • Stock market faces inflation test Wednesday: Here are ‘good, bad and ugly’ scenarios

    The June consumer-price index won't reflect the latest drop in commodity prices, but that doesn't mean it won't have a serious impact on markets.

  • The CPI Inflation Rate May Hit 9%; Dow Jones Rally Stalls

    Wednesday's CPI inflation rate data should show a new 40-year high. Here's what it means for Federal Reserve policy.

  • Gap CEO Syngal Fired After Failing to Rescue Struggling Retailer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. fell on Tuesday as rising costs and discounts thwarted Sonia Syngal’s turnaround after 2 1/2 years as chief executive officer of the clothing retailer. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Thirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right NowPeloton to Stop In-House Bike Production as Part of TurnaroundChairman Bob Martin is taking over

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • Why Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORMP) are having a banner day today. Specifically, the company's stock price rose by as much as 40% on extremely high volume early on in Tuesday's trading session. What's causing investors to rush into this small-cap biotech stock?

  • Nvidia Stock-Price Cuts Are Piling Up. Wall Street Is Getting Worried.

    The vast majority of analysts tracking the chip maker continue to rate it at Buy or Overweight, even as the shares slide.

  • Fed: The market 'is already comfortable' with another 75 point rate hike, strategist says

    Shawn Snyder, Citi U.S. Wealth Management, Head of Investment Strategy, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about upcoming CPI data, inflation, recession indicators like the labor market, GDP outlook, and the Fed's rate hikes.

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • Better Buffett Oil Stock: Occidental Petroleum vs. Chevron

    Berkshire Hathaway owns massive positions in both companies, but which is the better buy for retail investors?

  • Oil prices fall as IEA warns energy crisis may worsen

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the energy markets as oil prices decline.

  • Endo Moving Toward Bankruptcy Filing Without Opioid Settlement Deal

    Without a deal with opioid plaintiffs after years of negotiations, the pharmaceutical company is considering filing for bankruptcy as a means to restructure its more than $8 billion of debt and thousands of outstanding lawsuits, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Walmart Gives Embattled Tesla Rival Canoo a Lifeline

    Canoo, the young electric-vehicle manufacturer, is the subject of speculation due to a delicate financial situation.

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Acquire Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners International Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners International Fund declined 12.04% in the first quarter, while the MSCI EAFE Index declined 5.91%. New investments have a high hurdle to qualify given […]

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield