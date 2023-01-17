U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,000.21
    +1.12 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,015.27
    -287.34 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,111.01
    +31.86 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.48
    -4.55 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.48
    +0.62 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.20
    -11.50 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0806
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5370
    +0.0260 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2284
    +0.0088 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2580
    -0.1830 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,353.22
    +23.89 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.81
    +3.96 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

GCC CPVC Pipes Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $628.2 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.88%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GCC CPVC Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The GCC CPVC pipes market size reached US$ 472.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 628.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.88% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) is a thermoplastic produced by the chlorination of the PVC resin. As CPVC can withstand high temperatures and is more flexible than standard PVC, it is used for manufacturing pipes which are further utilized for dispensing hot and cold water, and industrial liquid handling. In comparison with conventional galvanized pipes, CPVC pipes offer advantages such as long service life, ease of installation and maintenance, additional safety, and resistance to corrosion. In the GCC region, growing awareness about health, hygiene, sanitation and wastewater management is increasing the demand for lightweight, sustainable and acoustic drainage pipes. As a result, CPVC pipes are gaining traction in the commercial and residential sectors in the region.

GCC CPVC Pipes Market Drivers:

  • Traditionally, the GCC countries have relied on the oil and gas industry for economic growth. However, the governments of these countries have resolved to diversify their economies after the recent fall in oil prices. In line with this, they have introduced different development projects, such as Saudi Vision 2030, NEOM City, Jeddah Waterfront and Entertainment City, for escalating the influx of tourists in their countries.

  • Additionally, due to strong growth in the hospitality sector on account of the rising number of cafes, hotels and restaurants, and religious tourism, the GCC region holds lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the CPVC pipes industry.

  • Moreover, governments are investing in the development of transportation, telecommunication, water distribution, agriculture and other infrastructures which, in turn, is proliferating the demand for CPVC pipes.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the GCC CPVC pipes market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on applications.

Breakup by Application:

  • Plumbing

  • Water Supply Systems and Chemical Industry

  • Sewerage, Drainage and Irrigation

  • Others

At present, plumbing represents the largest application area accounting for the majority of the total market share.

Regional Insights:

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Kuwait

  • Bahrain

  • Oman

  • Qatar

Region-wise, Saudi Arabia enjoys the leading position in the GCC CPVC pipes market.

Competitive Landscape:

  • The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report. Some of the key players operating in the industry include:

  • IKK Group

  • AGM

  • SAPPCO

  • MMT Group

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the GCC CPVC pipes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regions in the GCC CPVC pipes market?

  • What has been impact of COVID-19 on the GCC CPVC pipes market?

  • What are the major application segments in the GCC CPVC pipes market?

  • What are the price trends of CPVC pipes?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the GCC CPVC pipes market?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the GCC CPVC pipes market?

  • What is the structure of the GCC CPVC pipes market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the GCC CPVC pipes market?

  • How are CPVC pipes manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 GCC CPVC Pipes Market

6 Market Breakup by Application

7 Market Breakup by Region

8 GCC CPVC Pipes Industry: SWOT Analysis

9 GCC CPVC Pipes Industry: Value Chain Analysis

10 GCC CPVC Pipes Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

11 GCC CPVC Pipes Industry: Price Analysis

12 CPVC Pipes Manufacturing Process

13 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • IKK Group

  • AGM

  • SAPPCO

  • MMT Group.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gcyoio

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gcc-cpvc-pipes-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-628-2-million-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-4-88-301722471.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing, Airbus hit back over criticism of delivery delays

    The world's two largest planemakers defended themselves on Tuesday following criticism over delivery delays, with a Boeing executive saying increasing production after COVID-19 lockdowns was "not as easy as an on/off switch." Aircraft leasing firms have used a major industry conference to hammer manufacturers over delays. Air Lease executive chairman Steven Udvar-Hazy said they had "grossly misjudged" output, while one of Airbus' largest customers, AerCap, called the European firm's production targets "very ambitious".

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • FXI and Alibaba Show the Chinese Recovery Has Reached an Inflection Point

    Today I am reading about an American investor supposedly taking a big stake in BABA. Bottom line strategy: BABA is just slightly over 10% of the FXI but the charts and indicators of the FXI are suggesting weakness ahead.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • Carmakers signal end of shortages after two years of runaway prices

    The world’s biggest car maker is ramping up production after three years of disruption, adding to hopes of cheaper cars and shorter waiting times for drivers.

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • Natural Gas Slump Will Slow US Supply Growth, Fracker EQT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A plunge in natural gas prices will slow supply growth in the US this year, according to the country’s biggest producer of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Chief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsStocks Turn Lower Again in Choppy Trade; Dow Falls: Markets WrapGas futures have drop

  • Didi Wins Approval to Restart New User Registration for Ride-Hailing Service

    Didi Global said it obtained approval from the Chinese cybersecurity regulator to resume new user registration for its ride-hailing service.

  • US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.

  • 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest In Right Now

    Sure, many U.S. stocks look cheap after the 2022 bear market; however, investors shouldn't restrict themselves to just U.S. stocks. It's always surprising to see how cheap leading semiconductor stocks can get whenever there's a downcycle in the industry, considering the importance and growth outlook for semiconductors over the long term. Yes, the chip industry is seeing a big inventory correction in both PCs and low-end mobile phones coming off the pandemic, but if one thinks about the rise of artificial intelligence, such as the recent release of ChatGPT, the energy transition to EVs and the smart grid, the Metaverse, and cloud and edge computing, all of these applications need lots and lots of semiconductors to work.

  • If You Aren't Quiet Quitting, You May Have This Viral New Label

    Last summer, 24-year-old engineer Zaid Khan inadvertently set off a firestorm with a short TikTok video about how he was "quitting the idea of going above and beyond" at work. Thus the term "quiet quitting" was born and sparked both a cultural phenomenon that motivated many workers to rethink their approach to work-life balance as well as angered some executives dedicated to the "lean in" and "hustle" culture of an earlier era. Another buzzy term to be born as a counterbalance to "quiet quitting" is "quiet hiring."

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Chief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsStock

  • JPMorgan Chase Will Be Able to Resume Share Repurchases Earlier Than Expected

    In the back half of 2022, several large banks including JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) had to pause share repurchases as they prepared for higher regulatory capital requirements this year and in 2024. It initially looked like it would take JPMorgan Chase some time to build the necessary capital it would need to then resume share repurchases. Share repurchases have become a big reason why investors buy large bank stocks, so this is certainly a good sign.

  • Microsoft faces EU antitrust warning over Activision deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the latest pushback Microsoft is receiving from regulators and Big Tech competitors over its planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

  • Toyota says it could produce 10.6 million vehicles in 2023

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it could produce as many as 10.6 million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection from the possible impact of issues such as parts supply shortages and COVID-19. The car giant said that it saw a downside risk of about 10% on that baseline production volume - a value which did not constitute a formal production target for this calendar year - on risks such as shortages in chips supply or the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of disclosing the baseline figure was to make it easier for suppliers to draw up management plans, a Toyota executive said.

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden’s feud with oil companies heats up again as the industry fires back. But could it end up just burning you?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Oil Prices Climb After Chinese Growth Data, OPEC Report

    China’s reopening from its Covid-19 restrictions is expected to be the main driver of increased oil demand this year.

  • Altria (MO) Troubled by High Costs, Soft Smokeable Volumes

    Altria Group (MO) has been troubled by cost woes and soft volumes in the Smokeable Products segment.

  • Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown

    Palantir Technologies Inc is still looking to grow its headcount even as it scrutinizes its spending and confronts economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters. The U.S. software company in 2023 expects to add a couple hundred people to its roughly 3,500 staff, in line with prior years of expansion just as peers in the technology industry are firing people, CEO Alex Karp said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Vociferously contrarian, the company for years planned for war, political upheaval and a souring economy - though not a pandemic, "the only disaster I think we did not predict," Karp said, joking that Palantir had "a basement filled with things prepared (but) no masks."

  • AbbVie, Eli Lilly Leave UK's Voluntary Medicines Pricing Agreement Over Increasing Prices

    The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) said pharmaceutical giants AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) and Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) have withdrawn from Britain's voluntary medicines pricing agreement. Companies are increasingly arguing that it is no longer possible to justify the UK's "voluntary scheme" to global boardrooms and investors as repayment rates in 2023 have surged to 26.5% of revenue due to failings in the existing scheme's design. The news follows a wider industry warn