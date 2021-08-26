U.S. markets closed

GCC e-Commerce Retail Industry to 2027 - COVID-19 Pandemic has Driven the Market

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global GCC e-Commerce Retail Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The GCC e-Commerce Retail market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. As the country has a large population with great internet penetration, the key players of the market have a major target market in various GCC countries. Moreover, Saudi Arabia one of the GCC country, has a predominantly young and wealthy population; the country is ranked among the top 20 richest countries in terms of spending power; therefore, the country's citizens' high spending power is a driving factor in the growth of e-commerce. COVID-19 provided an unanticipated push and gave the sector a new, accelerated growth as seen in the global markets. This is due to a rapid shift in consumer behavior, which has been fueled in large part by the new normal of social distancing, movement restrictions, and reduced capacity in physical stores.

The global GCC e-Commerce Retail market witnessed a surge in the growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, which influenced various retailers' shift from in-store to eCommerce. Retailers who did not have an e-commerce platform rapidly modified their websites to approve e-commerce orders and shipped orders received through their retail apps. Therefore, this shift has boosted the GCC e-Commerce Retail market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global GCC e-Commerce Retail market is segmented based on customers, products, and devices used. Based on the customers, the market is further classified into business to consumer, business to business, and customer to customer. On the basis of products, the market is further segregated into electronics, fashion, books and magazines, and others(home decor, automobile, sports, beauty and personal care, kitchenware). Further on the basis of device used the market is categorized into a smartphone, tablets, and personal computer. The fashion segment held a significant share among the products in the global GCC e-Commerce Retail market, attributed to high disposable income, and growing preference for E-commerce products in Riyadh and Jeddah.

Geographically market is segmented into the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. The UAE is expected to be one of the dominant regions in the GCC e-Commerce Retail market, owing to factors such as increased adoption of e-commerce payments on channels such as Dubai Smart City. supportive government policies, infrastructure development, and financial account penetration levels, serve as the foundation for regional innovation and start-up growth, attempting to make the UAE a major region for GCC e-commerce growth.

Market Segmentation

  1. Global GCC e-Commerce Retail Market Research and Analysis by Customers

  2. Global GCC e-Commerce Retail Market Research and Analysis by Products

  3. Global GCC e-Commerce Retail Market Research and Analysis by Device used

The Report Covers

  • Comprehensive Research Methodology of the global GCC e-Commerce Retail market.

  • This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

  • An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

  • Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global GCC e-Commerce Retail market.

  • Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global GCC e-Commerce Retail market.

  • Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

  • Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
2.3. Regulations

3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Key Company Analysis
3.1.1. Overview
3.1.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.3. SWOT Analysis
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis
3.3. Impact of Covid on key players

4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation
5.1. Global GCC E-Commerce Retail market by Customers
5.1.1. Business to Consumer
5.1.2. Business to Business
5.1.3. Customer to Customer
5.2. Global GCC E-Commerce Retail market by Products
5.2.1. Electronics
5.2.2. Fashion
5.2.3. Books and Magazines
5.2.4. Home decor
5.2.5. Automobile
5.2.6. Sports
5.2.7. Beauty and Personal Care
5.2.8. Kitchenware
5.2.9. Others

6. Regional Analysis
6.1. Bahrain
6.2. Kuwait
6.3. Oman
6.4. Qatar
6.5. Saudi Arabia
6.6. UAE

7. Company Profiles
7.1. Amazon.Com, Inc.
7.2. Asos plc
7.3. Axiom Telecom LLC
7.4. BasharaCare
7.5. Bazzar.ae
7.6. Brands Bay General Trading LLC.
7.7. Cobone.com
7.8. crazydeal.co.nz
7.9. DHL International GmbH
7.10. dubizzle.com
7.11. FedEx Corps
7.12. First Flight Corps
7.13. Gadgetby.com
7.14. Letstango.com
7.15. Markavip.com
7.16. Mumzworld.com
7.17. Next Retail Ltd
7.18. Rakuten Kobo Inc.
7.19. Souq.Com
7.20. WantITbuyIT.com

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oxtfs0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gcc-e-commerce-retail-industry-to-2027---covid-19-pandemic-has-driven-the-market-301363744.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

