GCC Industrial Air Filtration Market Had Reached US$ 429.7 Mn in 2022 and is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to Reach a Valuation of US$ 751.4 Mn by 2032 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Over the forecast period of 2022-2032, the GCC Industrial Air Filtration Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach a valuation of US$ 751.4 Mn by the end of 2032. The Industrial Air filtration market witnesses very high intensity of competition across the globe and in GCC as well.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Press release picture

The manufacturing companies operating in the global market are focusing on expanding their network in Gulf countries to benefit from the growing market place. These activities by the leading players will enhance the competition in GCC market and leverage the end users to opt for better product with economical price.

The ongoing growth of industrial sector in the Gulf region has boosted the demand for associate products, The United Arab Emirates recently announced plans to more than double the manufacturing sector's current contribution to the local economy by raising industrial revenues to $81 billion over the next ten years.

The Made in Saudi programme was established by Saudi Arabia with the goal of assisting businesses in expanding locally and increasing exports to key markets. The rising industrialization and rising awareness towards the reducing air pollution & safety of work force operating in industrial sector is expected to drive the demand of Industrial Air filtration systems in coming years.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15699

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By Product Type, Odour Control Units is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

By Product Type, the Baghouse Filters segment is anticipated to dominate the market of GCC Industrial Air Filtration and is further expected to account for about 24.7% of the market share.

By Country, the Saudi Arabia is projected to lead the demand of Industrial Air Filtration in GCC market and is further anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 168.4 Mn in between the forecast period.

In terms of country, industrial air filtration sales in UAE are estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1%.

Story continues

"Increasing industrial manufacturing and warehousing coupled with growing industrial infrastructural development, particularly will yield the market growth in the forecast period." says a Future Market Insights analyst.

GCC Industrial Air Filtration Market Competitive Landscape

The GCC Market is moderately fragmented with presence of large no. of local & global players, some of Key playes present in the market are Esta Extraction Technology, Intensive Filter Himenviro, Wam Group, Tama Aernova, Absolent Air Care Group, Hanza Environment Technology Factory, CAMFIL GROUP, Donaldson Company, Inc, AGET Manufacturing, Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd and others

Summary:

The research report analyses the market demand trend for the GCC Industrial Air Filtration. The GCC market is based on COVID-19 impact, macroeconomic factors, market trends & market background. As per Future Market Insights' research scope, the GCC Industrial Air Filtration Market report is studied and analyzed in the following segments such as by product type, application, & country. The GCC Industrial Air Filtration Market report gives us qualitative and quantitative information about the companies.

Ask for Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15699

Key Segments Covered in GCC Industrial Air Filtration Market Analysis

GCC Industrial Air Filtration Market by Product Type:

Dust Collectors

Baghouse Filters

Odour Control Units

Paint & blasting booth Filters

GCC Industrial Air Filtration Market by Application:

Cement

Food

Metals

Power

Pharmaceuticals

Others

GCC Industrial Air Filtration Market by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15699

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. GCC Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Material Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. GCC Industrial Air Filtration Market Demand Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2014-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

To Continue TOC…

Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Industrial Air Filtration Market Size: The industrial air filtration market size is projected to grow at a rate of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period to surpass a valuation of US$ 45.2 Bn by 2027, from US$ 33.5 Bn in 2022.

Membrane Air Dryers Market Trends: The global membrane air dryers market is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 1,200 Mn by the end of 2032. The sales on membrane air dryers are expected to top US$ 730 Mn by 2022, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2022-2032.

Industrial Filtration Market Analysis: The global industrial filtration market is expected to secure US$ 56,834.1 Million in 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 5.7%. The market is likely to hold a value of US$ 32,789 Million in 2022.

Asia Pacific Industrial Pumps Market Share: The Asia Pacific Industrial Pumps market share is projected to reach US$ 39.3 Bn in 2032. The growing worldwide industrialization has been increasing the demand for the industrial pump.

Compressed Air Filtration and Dryer System Market Value: The compressed air filtration and dryer system market is predicted to grow at a moderate CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The compressed air filtration and dryer system market is likely to reach nearly US$ 9.8 Bn by 2032 from US$ 5 Bn in 2021.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/723252/GCC-Industrial-Air-Filtration-Market-Had-Reached-US-4297-Mn-in-2022-and-is-Estimated-to-Grow-at-a-CAGR-of-57-to-Reach-a-Valuation-of-US-7514-Mn-by-2032-end-Future-Market-Insights-Inc



