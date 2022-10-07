U.S. markets closed

GCC Signs Market Maker Agreement

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V.
·2 min read
GCC, S.A.B. de C.V.
GCC, S.A.B. de C.V.

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC* or “the Company”), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, announces that it has signed a market maker agreement with BTG Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V., which will trade the shares listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker GCC* for a 12-month period beginning October 10, 2022.

GCC seeks to promote the Company's stock liquidity, in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

About GCC 
GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among others, changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, public health crises including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates; changes in interest rates, inflation rates and currency exchange rates; performance of the construction industry; and pricing, business strategy and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

For further information, contact:

GCC Investor Relations 
Sahory Ogushi
+ 1 (303) 739 5943
+52 (614) 442 3176
soguship@gcc.com


