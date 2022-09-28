U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,642.75
    -18.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,081.00
    -122.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,245.50
    -88.25 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,660.10
    -8.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.33
    -1.17 (-1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,627.50
    -8.70 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    18.08
    -0.25 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9580
    -0.0017 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.10
    +1.84 (+5.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0700
    -0.0031 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5070
    -0.2840 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,778.97
    -1,453.06 (-7.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.65
    -29.49 (-6.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,852.62
    -131.97 (-1.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

GCC Vinegar Market to Hit USD 22.13 Million by 2029 | Saudi Arabia to Dominate Backed by Surging Disposable Income

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in GCC Vinegar Market are Al Faris Food Industries Ltd (Saudi Arabia), Bafarat Industrial Group (Saudi Arabia), Corex S.p.A. (Italy), De Nigris Group (Italy), Goodyco (Saudi Arabia), MR Food Industries LLC (UAE), Ponti SPA (Italy), Pure Food Processing Industries (PFPI) LLC (UAE), The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.), Yamama (Lebanon) ajnd majny more

Pune, India, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GCC vinegar market size was USD 16.81 million in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 17.20 million in 2022 to USD 22.13 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.67% during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “GCC Vinegar Market, 2022-2029.”

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • Al Faris Food Industries Ltd (Saudi Arabia)

  • Bafarat Industrial Group (Saudi Arabia)

  • Corex S.p.A. (Italy)

  • De Nigris Group (Italy)

  • Goodyco (Saudi Arabia)

  • MR Food Industries LLC (UAE)

  • Ponti SPA (Italy)

  • Pure Food Processing Industries (PFPI) LLC (UAE)

  • The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.)

  • Yamama (Lebanon)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/gcc-vinegar-market-106827

COVID-19 Impacts:

Interruptions in Supply Chain Management During COVID-19 Noted Mediocre Performance

The COVID-19 pandemic has notably impacted the processed food industry throughout all the GCC nations. The social and economic circumstance has impacted the ingestion patterns of a certain product in an adverse manner. Nevertheless, the demand for specific sorts of the product has amplified since the pandemic as consumers are mandated to follow home quarantine, which has offered them a chance to prepare meals at home. Conversely, people are also instructed to stack packaged food products that can have a favorable influence on the market.

Segments:

Balsamic Segment to Hold Key Share Owing to Obtainability of Premium Quality Products

By type, the market is divided into red wine vinegar, rice vinegar, balsamic vinegar, white vinegar, apple vinegar, and others.
Balsamic variant is frequently used as food additives in various foods involving salads, fish, and chicken, owing to its diverse and bold flavor. Backed by a distinctive zesty and sweet flavor, balsamic variant has been utilized to drizzle over sweet and savory dishes to improve the food’s taste.

High Demand from Food and Beverages Segment due to Numerous Applications of the Product in Food

By application, the market is divided into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and others.
The food and beverages segment accounted for the most notable proportion of the GCC market. The product is largely used in food applications globally, comprising GCC countries.

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/gcc-vinegar-market-106827

Surging Demand from Food Services Boosts Wholesales/Direct-from-Manufacturers Segment to Display Highest CAGR in the Coming Years

By distribution channel, the market is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, online channel, wholesalers/direct-from-manufacturers, and others.
The wholesalers/direct-from-manufacturers segment was the dominating distribution channel in 2021. The importers dominating importers collaborate with regional suppliers to suffice their customers' demands.

Country-wise, the market is segregated into the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the rest of GCC.

Report Coverage:

The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Applications in Several Industries to Fuel Product Demand

Vinegar has been used for many years as a cooking additive. The acetic acid in it kills off the microorganisms in several foods including fruits and vegetables; hence, it preserves the food from spoiling. Thus, it is used as a preservative in food and beverage applications. It is also used directly or added to salads or cooked vegetables, which enhances the taste of the food. Apple cider vinegar or ACV assists to improve athletic performance and to treat stomachache. Furthermore, the product has been used to treat wound, inflammations, cough, ulcers, and infectious diseases.

Check Discount:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/gcc-vinegar-market-106827

Regional Insights:

Saudi Arabia to Dominate Backed by Surging Disposable Income

The surging trend of fast food, growing flexible income, speedy urbanization, and the influence of western cuisine and culture have sustained the ingestion of the product in GCC nations. Currently, Saudi Arabia holds the prime share and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period. The increasing product acceptability, alteration in consumers’ interest in food ingesting pattern, and capitalization by international food corporations, pooled with modifications in consumer taste owing to western impacts, navigate toward the development of genuine cuisines in the region.

The UAE holds a prime the GCC vinegar market share. Vinegar is generally and conservatively utilized as a medicine for skin inflammation and burn in this nation.

The steadily changing retail sector across Oman and other GCC nations is backing the GCC vinegar market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth

The prominent players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is acquiring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another essential strategy is periodically launching innovative products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.

Key Industry Development:

April 2022: OGX Beauty, American hair care and beauty product production company unveiled two DIY hair care products in Saudi Arabia. The novel ACV Collection: shampoo and conditioner assists in offering a well-adjusted and strong scalp.

Quick Buy - Food Service Market Report: 

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106827

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Market Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Market Overview of Related/Parent Market

    • Vinegar Trade Analysis – GCC Countries

    • Analysis on Synthetic Vinegar Applications

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches

    • Market Entry Strategies

    • Supply Chain Analysis

    • Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

  • GCC Vinegar Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Value)

        • Red Wine Vinegar

        • Rice Vinegar

        • Balsamic Vinegar

        • White Vinegar

        • Apple Vinegar

        • Others

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

        • Online Channel

        • Wholesalers/Direct-from-manufacturers

        • Others

      • By Application (Value)

        • Food and beverages

        • Pharmaceuticals

        • Agriculture

        • Others

      • By Countries (Value)

        • UAE

        • Saudi Arabia

        • Kuwait

        • Rest of GCC

TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/gcc-vinegar-market-106827

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Vinegar Market Size, Share And Global Trend and Forecast to 2029

Apple Cider Vinegar Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.
9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

You can also contact us/follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd?s=20

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights/


Recommended Stories

  • China Lacks the Right Workers to Boost Xi’s Favored Tech Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- For a decade, China’s tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. were a major driver of its economy, drawing the lion’s share of top talent to work in their ecosystems that controlled everything from messaging to payments. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Ec

  • Intel debuts 13th generation processors amid PC sales slump

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses the debut of Intel's newest core processors, which are geared towards gamers and creators.&nbsp;

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Top Materials Stocks for October 2022

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Tesla Q3 Delivery Results Are Coming. Watch This Spread.

    Analysts will be fine-tuning their Tesla third-quarter delivery projections in coming days. There are a lot of crosscurrents in the marketplace making this quarter a difficult one to call.

  • Disney closes Florida parks amid Hurricane Ian

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Disney closing its theme parks as Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Ian.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the S&P 500 Information Technology Index (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • China's Nio joins the race for lithium, buys 12% of Australia's Greenwing Resources

    China's electric vehicle upstart Nio has joined Tesla in sourcing raw materials directly from mines rather than its own battery suppliers as soaring prices of lithium, a critical component of EV batteries, hurt manufacturers' supply chain stability and bottom lines. Lithium carbonate prices in China hit a record 501,500 yuan/tonne in September, tripling the number from a year ago. Nio, an eight-year-old premium EV maker, has agreed to pay $12 million for a 12.16% stake in Greenwing Resources, an Australian lithium mining company, Greenwing said in a filing with the Australian Stock Exchange.

  • Ford announces massive investment in Louisville ahead of truck launch

    Ford Motor Co. plans to expand its presence in Louisville with a huge investment, creating 500 full-time jobs as the company prepares to produce the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.

  • Aircraft parts output is being grounded by worker shortages

    Canada's Mitchell Aerospace has a booming business - and a shop-floor shortfall that is reverberating from Boeing to Airbus. The Montreal-based supplier of aircraft parts has an order backlog from clients such as Raytheon Technologies, as aircraft makers push to ramp up output after a two-year slump. Like other companies that supply precision cast parts for everything from landing gear to engine components, Mitchell Aerospace is facing a labor shortage expected to hobble plane production through 2023.

  • Retiring During a Market Downturn? Only Withdraw This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Weaker Demand for Chinese Goods Spells End of Shipping Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of shipping goods from China has slumped to the lowest level in more than two years as the world economy stumbles, dimming prospects for container carriers that turned in record profits during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More Wee

  • Lumber Prices Fall Back to Around Their Pre-Covid Levels

    The drop has brought two-by-fours back to what they cost before the pandemic building boom and point to a sharp slowdown in construction.

  • US Agency EEOC Files Lawsuit Against Eli Lilly Over Nationwide Age Discrimination

    The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) accused Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) of illegally refusing to hire older workers for sales representative jobs because of their age. According to the EEOC's suit, in 2017, Lilly's senior vice president for human resources and diversity recognized at a Leadership Town Hall that Lilly's workforce was composed of older workers. The senior vice president then announced goals for "Early Career" hiring to add more millennials to Lilly's workforce

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Ahead Of Consumer Device Launch, Cloud Conference, Money 20/20?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Activision Blizzard Stock

    The video game company is an acquisition target, but there are a few hurdles its would-be buyer will need to clear.

  • Chipotle deploys automated service bot Chippy to chain locations

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Chipotle's expansion of its pilot program for an AI robot named "Chippy" that helps make tortilla chips.