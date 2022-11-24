GCC Well Testing Services Markets Report 2022-2027: High-End Investments in Energy Extraction and Production by Market Players

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Well Testing Services Market, By Services (Real Time Well Testing, Downhole Well Testing, Reservoir Sampling, & Surface Well Testing), By Application (Onshore & Offshore), By Stage, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



GCC well testing services market is anticipated to grow at a rate of formidable CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The GCC well testing services market is segmented on the basis of services, application, stage, regional distribution, and company. To analyze the market based on the country, the GCC well testing services market is studied in countries namely Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.

Increasing energy demands worldwide are fueling the need for exploration and production activities. High-end investments in energy extraction and production by market players and concerned authorities and the use of advanced technologies and equipment to maximize the profit and minimize the losses are anticipated to fuel the GCC well testing services market in the next five years.



Rapid industrialization, improvement in the economic conditions, and the continuous rise in the population are increasing the energy demand worldwide. The growing disposable income of middle-class families is boosting the expenditure capacity of the consumers to buy advanced consumer electronic goods and automobiles for their enhanced comfort and convenience. Oil consumption is increasing day by day, and the demand for natural gas is witnessing a hike worldwide.

High demand for fossil fuel from around the globe is making the market players increase their fuel production. Existing oil and gas reserves are aging rapidly, making the market players boost their search for unexplored hydrocarbon reserves. Fewer easy-to-access oil fields remaining across the globe are making the companies move into new areas and accelerate exploration activities in deep water and ultra-deepwater offshore regions.

The high demand to explore and produce in deepwater areas and search of new explored reserves are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the GCC well testing services market growth in the forecast period.



The oil and gas industry are considered as one of the major revenue-generating industries and the backbone of GCC economy. The global oil industry is making investments in research and development activities to find innovative solutions to sustain oil and gas production volume.

The discovery of unconventional shale and tight oil and gas is witnessing exploration and commercialization of unconventional reserves. The presence of huge capital sources makes the exploration through unconventional sources a viable option as it requires the use of advanced technologies for extraction purposes.

Market players are looking for economic opportunities to maximize their profits which is one of the primary reasons for adopting advanced well testing services by the oil and gas industries.

Decreasing conventional sources and growing gas deficits are driving the monetization of unconventional oil and gas reserves in GCC economies which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the GCC well testing services market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the GCC well testing services from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of GCC well testing services market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the GCC well testing services market based on services, application, stage, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the GCC well testing services market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the GCC well testing services market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the GCC well testing services market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the GCC well testing services market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in GCC well testing services market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in GCC well testing services market.

SGS Middle East

Energy Services Limited Co.

MB Petroleum Services

Gulf Energy

Middle East Oilfield Services

Halliburton Company

Schlumberger Limited

Tetra Technologies Inc.

Weatherford International Ltd.

AGR Group ASA

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

GCC Well Testing Services Market, By Services:

Real Time Well Testing

Downhole Well Testing

Reservoir Sampling

Surface Well Testing

GCC Well Testing Services Market, By Application:

Onshore

Offshore

GCC Well Testing Services Market, By Stage:

Exploration

Appraisal

Development

Production

GCC Well Testing Services Market, By Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar

Bahrain

