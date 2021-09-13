U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

GCG Acquires ACD Advanced Controls and Distribution

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading value-added wire and cable solutions provider GCG announced today the acquisition of ACD – Advanced Controls and Distribution. ACD is a provider of unique automation solutions for customers across western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and eastern Ohio.

Leading wire and cable solutions provider GCG (Genuine Cable Group) expands automation reach with acquisition of ACD.

ACD's full-line offering ranges from controls to high-tech automation products from manufacturers including Siemens and Banner and robotics solutions from Nachi and more, along with an extensive supply of supporting products. ACD customers rely on their knowledgeable sales team and application engineers to select the right solutions for their specific needs.

"ACD has an impressive team and serves their customers extremely well," said Steve Maucieri, CEO of GCG. "Their offering and engineering support aligns extremely well with our existing industrial automation business including Empire and C&E Advanced Technologies. Combined this gives us the depth and breadth of offering and sales coverage to serve an even broader segment of automation customers.

ACD President and CEO Lou Dellemonache said that GCG's strong customer and supplier relations as well as the overall corporate culture made this a great fit for ACD. "GCG is known in the industry for responsiveness to customer needs and partnering with key suppliers, just as we have done at ACD. Our corporate values align well ensuring that this will be a smooth transition."

Genuine Cable Group (GCG) is a leading value-added solutions provider meeting the wire and cable needs of customers across a wide spectrum of markets, including Industrial Automation, Building Infrastructure, Communications and Industrial OEM. GCG also has cable assembly operations and is proud to be a leading wire and cable provider to the U.S. Navy.

CONTACT: Tom Jones, Vice President – Marketing
COMPANY: Genuine Cable Group
PHONE: 404-323-6074
EMAIL: Tjones@genuinecable.com
WEB: www.genuinecable.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gcg-acquires-acd-advanced-controls-and-distribution-301375534.html

SOURCE Genuine Cable Group

