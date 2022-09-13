U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

GCG Acquires Paige Electric

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading value-added wire, cable, connectivity and automation distributor GCG announced today the acquisition of Paige Electric ("Paige"). Paige is a premier, value-added solutions provider of wire and cable products in several specialty markets.

Leading value-added wire, cable, connectivity and automation distributor serving the telecom, broadband, automation, industrial OEM and building technology markets.

GCG announced today the acquisition of Paige Electric, a value-added solutions provider of wire and cable products

Founded in 1958, Paige has grown to become a full-service solutions provider with engineering and design capabilities and leading experts in the precision agriculture, irrigation, data communications, renewables and general industrial markets. Based in Mountainside, NJ Paige has additional locations in Nebraska, California, Pennsylvania, Florida, Nevada, Texas and Mexico.

"The Paige team's ability to design and develop products has set them apart in the market," said Steve Maucieri, CEO of GCG. "Paige's deep sector and application expertise combined with unique product development and value-added capabilities have established them as true partners with their customers, building strong relationships across the U.S and abroad."

GCG and Paige share a cultural commitment to utilizing associate expertise to ensure customers get the right solutions. This valuable knowledge has been cultivated in both organizations and within specialized engineering teams.

Paige President and CEO Brandon Nagler sees benefits to existing Paige customers and suppliers in GCG's national footprint and reach, as well as its breadth of offering. Nagler said, "GCG's nationwide distribution network and value-added services reflect their focus on meeting customer needs. This aligns well with the Paige culture and will allow us to expand our solution offering to existing and new markets."

Paige represents GCG's sixth acquisition over the past 18 months. GCG has previously added to its portfolio Novalight Telecom Supply, a leading supplier for the build and maintenance of fiber optic and copper networks; Allied Wire and Cable, a specialty wire and cable distributor; C&E Advanced Technologies and Advanced Controls and Distribution ("ACD") / Adcon Engineering, well-respected automation controls, robotics and cable providers; as well as Fourstar Connections.

GCG is a leading value-added provider meeting the wire, cable, connectivity and automation needs of customers across a wide spectrum of markets, including Industrial Automation, Communications and Industrial OEM. GCG also has cable assembly operations and is proud to be a leading wire and cable provider to the U.S. Navy.

William Blair served as financial advisor to Paige and Lincoln International served as financial advisor to GCG on this transaction.

CONTACT: Tom Jones, Vice President – Marketing
COMPANY: GCG
PHONE: 404-323-6074
EMAIL: Tjones@genuinecable.com
WEB: www.genuinecable.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gcg-acquires-paige-electric-301623283.html

SOURCE GCG (Genuine Cable Group)

