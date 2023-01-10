U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,897.88
    +5.79 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,570.38
    +52.73 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,663.12
    +27.47 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.29
    +5.38 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.60
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.20
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    +0.0940 (+2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1390
    +0.2730 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,326.22
    +29.05 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.37
    +2.29 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,700.16
    -24.78 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

GCG Advisory Partners Announces Two Acquisitions at Advisor Group's Securities America

·2 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GCG Advisory Partners is a national financial services platform that provides hybrid services to Investment Advisors and provides capital, acquisition/succession strategies, as well as a robust technology platform for its partnering advisors. GCG has best in class middle and back-office support allowing its partnering advisors to focus on growth and value creation for both them and their clients.

(PRNewsfoto/GCG Wealth Management)
(PRNewsfoto/GCG Wealth Management)

With this expansion, GCG Advisory Partners, who is also under the Advisor Group umbrella at Woodbury Financial, has been able to provide smoother, less stressful transitions to its new partners at Securities America. The two Securities America acquisitions consist of approximately $400 million of client assets under management. Gregg Fortune, from 3G Financial based in Michigan and South Florida has partnered with GCG in utilizing its "Monetize and Grow" platform. As well as Les Jackson based in the Chicago Metropolitan area has partnered with GCG Advisory Partners to utilize the firm's resources and experience in succession planning and implementation.

Joel Burris, President & Managing Partner of GCGAP, says, "We are extremely excited to be working with our new partners Les and Gregg. The Advisor Group has been a huge resource of knowledge and support as we work to partner with the very best in our industry. We believe our ability to help scale, increase total practice value and succession planning will continue to resonate with our current and future partners. Coming off challenging market conditions in 2022 that raised many doubts across the industry, I believe both our Acquisition platform and our Hybrid Services platform remain well poised at an important time to grow with purpose and momentum. Moving Forward, culture, strong management, and committed capital partners will be crucial to thrive in the M&A environment which I can proudly say, we have all three at GCG."

Todd Fulks, SVP of Succession and Acquisition at Advisor Group commented, "We're happy to help our financial professionals grow by acquisition and also help those who are looking for a succession plan to do so on their accord."

About GCG Advisory Partners

GCG Advisory Partners is GCG Wealth Managements' acquisition and succession planning platform. GCG Advisory Partners helps facilitate succession and acquisition planning for advisors through attractive buy outs, maintaining the profitability of the practice and retaining the advisor over an agreed upon transition period. Additionally, GCGAP offers a support system and team environment to reduce advisors' operational headaches. With 9 office hub locations throughout the Southeast, the firms' advisors serve individual clients and small business owners throughout the country. For more information about GCG Advisory Partners or to value your practice, please visit www.GCGAP.com.

Media Contact:
Svazquez@gcgap.com
704-688-0653

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gcg-advisory-partners-announces-two-acquisitions-at-advisor-groups-securities-america-301717005.html

SOURCE GCG Wealth Management

Recommended Stories

  • Merger News Is Moving These 3 Stocks Tuesday

    Major market indexes gave up early gains on Monday, and Wall Street looks ready for a lower open on Tuesday morning based on stock index futures. Several stocks made big moves Tuesday morning on news related to mergers and acquisitions. For Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), speculation about a potential acquisition by a healthcare giant gave the stock a big boost.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond posts weak holiday quarter earnings as bankruptcy looms

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Bed Bath & Beyond following third-quarter earnings.

  • ‘Our kids say our small house is embarrassing’: My husband and I earn $160K, have $1 million in retirement savings, cook at home and drive an old Honda. Are we missing out?

    ‘Should we be redecorating, going to Cancun and Disney World and getting takeout every night instead?’

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down More Than 80% That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Macroeconomic challenges have reshaped the way the market is thinking about growth stocks. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is the world's leading provider of protection against distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The company ended the third quarter with 1,908 customers generating more than $100,000 in annualized sales, up from 451 in the third quarter of 2019 and good for a compound annual growth rate of 61% over the last two years.

  • 3 Passive Income Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in January

    After the bear market of 2022 slammed the share prices of most companies, now is a particularly opportune time to identify passive income stocks while they're cheap. With that in mind, let's investigate three stocks that could help you shore up your passive income streams. Pharma company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a screaming buy because of its proven ability to keep commercializing new medicines year after year.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Broadcom stock slips as Apple looks to make its own chips

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Broadcom following reports that Apple will stop using the semiconductor manufacturing company’s chips in its devices by 2025.

  • 7 Warren Buffett Stocks I Bought for My Own Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has one of the most closely followed stock portfolios in the world. The conglomerate owns about four dozen stocks, with a combined market value of more than $325 billion, and many of the positions were chosen by legendary investor Warren Buffett himself. Here's what they are, and why they're my favorite "Buffett stocks" for the long term.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) are sinking today, down by 15.4% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. The decline came after the company announced its preliminary full-year and fourth-quarter 2022 net revenue numbers.

  • Bear of the Day: Eli Lilly (LLY)

    Guidance for this year drags down analyst EPS estimates by nearly 10% to just 9% growth

  • Is Plug Power (PLUG) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Could Palantir Become the Next Salesforce?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) both own cloud-based platforms that gather and analyze large amounts of data to help their clients make smarter decisions. Analysts expect Salesforce to generate $31 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2023 year (which ends this month), or more than 16 times the $1.9 billion in revenue Palantir was expected to generate in 2022. Let's review Palantir's approach to data mining, how much larger it could grow, and if it could evolve into a blue-chip cloud giant like Salesforce in the future.

  • Down 62% in This Bear Market, Can Carnival Stock Recover in 2023?

    According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock has fallen by 62% since the S&P 500 peaked on Jan. 3, 2022. Could the cruise line operator's shares make a comeback in 2023? All cruises were put on hold in the early stages of the pandemic, and while those ships have now resumed sailing, operators including Carnival, the world's biggest cruise line operator, have struggled to recover from their extended pause.

  • Bloom Energy Isn't Generating Much Momentum

    The shares of the producer of fuel cell systems for on-site power generation could go higher but the technical evidence isn't convincing at this stage.

  • Why Riot Platforms Is Absolutely Skyrocketing Today

    As of 2:45 p.m. ET, RIOT stock has rocketed 15.4%, among the leaders in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has continued to move higher, appreciating 2.3% over the past 24 hours. For Bitcoin miners such as Riot, this is a key fundamental metric, which is typically the directional driver for price movements on a given day.

  • Campbell Soup and Eli Lilly have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    Campbell Soup and Eli Lilly have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

  • Tesla stock 'is now officially oversold,' Fundstrat market technician says

    At least that's the message from Tesla's stock chart.

  • Transocean Ltd.'s (NYSE:RIG) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 45% Above Its Share Price

    How far off is Transocean Ltd. ( NYSE:RIG ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take...